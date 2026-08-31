George Clooney, a Hollywood icon known for his charismatic charm and exceptional talent, has enjoyed a remarkable career that has spanned decades. Born on May 6, 1961, in Lexington, Kentucky, Clooney began his journey to stardom in the late 1980s. He got his breakthrough with his performance in NBC’s medical series ‘ER,’ in which he portrays the charismatic Dr. Doug Ross. This role catapulted him to stardom and earned him widespread recognition. Clooney’s transition to the big screen was equally successful, with roles in films like ‘From Dusk Till Dawn,’ ‘Out of Sight,’ and ‘Three Kings.’ However, it was his role in the 2001 heist film ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and its sequels that solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s leading men.

Clooney’s acting prowess and versatility have garnered him numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, the Best Supporting Actor one for his performance in ‘Syriana’ and the Best Picture one for producing ‘Argo.’ His commitment to his craft and humanitarian causes has made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry, cementing his legacy as one of Hollywood’s finest actors and producers. If you are intrigued by his upcoming projects, here’s a list!

1. Call My Agent! The Movie (September 10, 2026)

Clooney has joined the guest cast of Netflix’s French comedy movie ‘Call My Agent! The Movie.’ The story follows a former talent agent-turned-aspiring director who must reunite with her old team when her lead actor drops out just days before filming begins. Lison Daniel and Fanny Herrero, who created the eponymous series, wrote the screenplay. The movie will be directed by Émilie Noblet. The main cast includes Camille Cottin, Laetitia Casta, Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Vincent Macaigne, and Fanny Sidney. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on September 10, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. In Love (TBA)

Clooney will star alongside Annette Bening in Paul Weitz’s romantic drama ‘In Love.’ The story, penned by Weitz and Amy Bloom, is an illuminating modern take on love, following two people who make an impossible decision together that honors their enduring commitment to each other. The movie is based on Bloom’s New York Times bestselling memoir ‘In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.’ Filming was slated to begin in fall 2026.

3. Ocean’s 14 (TBA)

‘Ocean’s 14,’ the next movie in the popular heist franchise, ‘Ocean’s,’ is reportedly happening. David Leitch will direct. The returning cast includes George Clooney as Danny Ocean, Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell, Brad Pitt as Robert “Rusty” Ryan, Julia Roberts as Danny’s ex-wife Tess Ocean, Andy Garcia as Terry Benedict, and Don Cheadle as Basher Tarr. More details about the movie, including the plot, are eagerly awaited. There is still time before the film enters production.

Read More: Is Ocean’s Eleven a True Story?