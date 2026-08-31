Gerard Butler is a charismatic and versatile actor who has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. From action-packed blockbusters to emotionally charged dramas, Butler’s performances are consistently engaging and memorable. His dedication to his craft is evident in the intense physical training and commitment he brings to roles, whether portraying a fearless Spartan warrior in ‘300’ (2006) or a determined secret service agent in ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ (2013).

With a career that spans over two decades, he has been a part of many iconic films such as ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ (2004), ‘P.S. I Love You’ (2007), ‘The Ugly Truth’ (2009), and the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise. He continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the film industry, and his contributions to cinema are celebrated by audiences and peers alike. His upcoming ventures are equally exciting and promising, and we have all the details for you!

1. Ark: The Animated Series- Part 2 (2026)

‘Ark: The Animated Series,’ created by Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz, will return with part 2 (Episode 7 through Episode 13) in 2026. The series follows the adventures of paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden has voiced) on a prehistoric island full of dinosaurs and other creatures. We will be getting more dinosaur battles and hardcore sci-fi stuff, as confirmed by the creators. Butler has voiced the role of General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal despot from Ancient Rome who wants to remake the world in his own image. The rest of the voice cast includes Russell Crowe, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Michelle Yeoh, Zahn McClarnon, and Devery Jacobs. A specific release date is yet to be revealed.

2. How to Train Your Dragon 2 (June 11, 2027)

The second part of the live-action movie ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ which itself is a remake of the eponymous animated film, has been greenlit by DreamWorks. Dean DeBlois, who directed the three animated movies and the live-action remake, is back to pen and helm this one. Butler will be back as Stoic, along with Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. The plot, based on the second animated movie, follows Hiccup and his friends who lock horns with a madman named Bludvist, who wants to take over the world using an army of dragons. Currently undergoing post-production, the movie will be released on June 11, 2027.

3. Empire City (TBA)

Butler will star in the action thriller feature ‘Empire City,’ which has begun post-production. Michael Matthews is directing, based on a screenplay by S. Craig Zahler and Brian Tucker. The story shows the Empire State Building under attack by a military contractor hell-bent on revenge. Navy SEAL turned NY firefighter Rhett Gallagher (Butler) and NYPD Tactical officer Dani (Hayley Atwell) are tasked with rescuing the hostages and saving the iconic structure. However, in order to do that, the two must put aside their relationship issues. The cast also includes Mel Jarnson, Omari Hardwick, Paul Ben-Victor, Danny Huston, Michael Beach, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Handler. More details are awaited.

4. The Nest (TBA)

Butler will play a sniper in an upcoming action thriller movie titled ‘The Nest.’ Written by Aaron Benjamin based on the lives of real-life operatives, the story centers on a sniper who receives an anonymous threat over the radio and must race against a ticking clock in order to save his family and 70,000 fans at the biggest sporting event on the globe – the World Cup. The film will begin production in early 2027. The search for a director is in full swing.

5. Den of Thieves 3 (TBA)

Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. will reprise their roles as Nicholas ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien and Donnie Wilson ‘Jean-Jacques’ for the third installment of the action thriller franchise ‘Den of Thieves,’ tentatively titled ‘Den of Thieves 3.’ The plot is under wraps. Christian Gudegast will direct the movie based on his own script. Filming has yet to begin.

6. Night has Fallen (TBA)

‘Night Has Fallen’ is the highly anticipated fourth installment of the ‘Has Fallen’ franchise, where Gerard Butler reprises his role as the skilled operative, Mike Banning. Following the events of ‘Angel Has Fallen’, Banning, now the Director of the Secret Service, will face new challenges. Written by Katrin Benedikt, Robert Kamen, and Ric Roman Waugh, the film promises high-octane action and a narrative shift beyond the United States, exploring Banning’s partnership with Vincent in a gripping story of international intrigue. While an official release date has not been confirmed, Gerard Butler has acknowledged the script’s existence, hinting at an exciting development for fans of the franchise in the near future.

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