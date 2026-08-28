Halle Berry ventured into the world of movies after winning two beauty pageant titles, namely Miss Teen All-American in 1985 and Miss Ohio USA in 1986. She was also the first runner-up for Miss USA in 1986. Her journey as an actress began with her appearances in ‘Living Dolls’ in 1989 and Spike Lee’s ‘Jungle Fever’ in 1991. However, it was the 1992 romantic comedy ‘Boomerang,’ in which she features opposite Eddie Murphy, that got her a break in Hollywood.

While we all know Berry as Storm from the ‘X-Men’ franchise, we must not forget that in a career spanning more than three decades, she has given us movies like ‘Monster’s Ball’ (2001), ‘Gothika’ (2003), ‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012), ‘The Call’ (2013), ‘Swordfish’ (2001), ‘Die Another Day’ (2002), ‘Frankie & Alice’ (2010), ‘Losing Isaiah’ (1995) and ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ (2007). She won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘Monster’s Ball,’ which made her the first African American actress and the only one to date to win the award. One of Hollywood’s most popular actresses, Berry is a part of several intriguing upcoming projects, and here’s a list of the same!

1. Fleur (TBA)

Berry will star in Ellie Foumbi’s feature film ‘Fleur.’ The story, penned by Foumbi, follows a New York housewife named Fleur, who flees to Paris after 30 years of marriage, and reinvents herself as an upscale escort and dominatrix. She carves out her own power and identity in her new life, but when her past catches up with her, the question becomes not just whether she will return, but whether she can. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Makita Samba & Marton Csokas. Post-production is underway. More details about the release are awaited.

2. Red Card (TBA)

Berry will star alongside Djimon Hounsou and Scott Eastwood in Joel Souza’s Africa-set thriller feature ‘Red Card.’ With a screenplay by George Gallo and Nick Vallelonga, the story follows its protagonists on a journey from the grasslands of Kenya’s Maasai Mara to the Moroccan port city of Casablanca. The story is based on real events from Africa and will feature Hounsou as Max Elmi, a veteran ranger battling poachers in Kenya. When his son falls prey to a deceitful sports agent and disappears into the criminal underworld of North Africa, Max joins forces with Dane Harris, played by Eastwood, a tenacious special agent. Harris is part of a team led by FBI supervisor Amanda Bruckner (Berry), who is working with international law enforcement to fight trafficking rings abroad. Shooting is expected to begin in 2026, and more details are awaited.

3. Mother Doom (TBA)

Berry will reportedly star in the revenge drama series ‘Mother Doom,’ from writer Matthew Sand. Backed by FX, the show centers on retired Special Forces operative Riley, who returns to action after twenty years when her son is killed in the line of duty, using her deadly skills to hunt down his murderer and exact revenge. Further details regarding the show are eagerly awaited.

4. The President Is Missing (TBA)

The Apple TV+ feature ‘The President Is Missing’ is based on Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s best-selling political thriller novel. Nicole Perlman and David Chasteen adapted the screenplay. Berry will play President Duncan in a gender swap. In the story, when a terrorist threatens an attack so lethal it will return the United States to the dark ages, the only person who can stop him is President Joanna Duncan (Berry), but first she has to elude her own secret service and escape the confines of the White House in a gambit to save the world single-handedly. More details regarding the cast and movie, currently in pre-production, are awaited.

5. Family Swap (TBA)

‘Family Swap’ is a body-swapping comedy based on Gaumont’s 2021 French film ‘Le Sens de la famille,’ directed by Jean-Patrick Benes. To be directed by Jason Moore and adapted by Ben Wexler, the story centers on a dysfunctional family comprising a defeated dad, distant mom, two moody teens, and a volatile youngster, who face daily body-swapping chaos triggered by a simple wish, forcing them to confront generational gaps, marital issues, hormones, and career stress. Berry is the only revealed cast member and is expected to play the distant mother. More details about the movie, which has reached the pre-production phase, are awaited.

6. Sunburn (TBA)

The thriller feature ‘Sunburn’ is based on Laura Lippman’s 2018 book of the same name. Michelle Dean is writing the adaptation, with Liz Garbus set to direct and Berry starring. The project has reached pre-production and will head into production soon.

7. The Process (TBA)

Berry is to star and produce this psychological thriller that shows her character Kirsa locking horns with a charismatic self-help guru after the latter’s tasks start taking a toll on her, her husband, and their relationship while at the guru’s weekend seminar. What makes her job tough is that while she recognizes the red flags in the guru and his cult, her husband is unable to do so and gives in to the brainwashing. This puts their married life and sanity to the test. We have already seen Berry pull off a role that showcases psychological aspects in the film ‘Gothika’ (2003). So we can expect another compelling performance from her.

The film is helmed by Tara Miele and written by Omer Levin Menekse. Berry is producing alongside Holly Jeter under the duo’s banner HalleHolly. Robert Kravis and Karl Herrmann are producing via their Pioneer Pictures. Julia Sandberg Hansson also serves as a producer. The film is currently in its pre-production stage, and further details are awaited.

8. Parole Officer (TBA)

‘Parole Officer’ is a crime thriller movie written by Michael McGrale. The story follows a parolee looking to stay on the straight and narrow, who is seduced by a mysterious woman into a drug-fueled one-night stand, violating the rules of his parole. The woman (Berry) turns out to be his newly appointed parole officer, who unleashes a plan to blackmail him into committing an escalating series of crimes or else he’ll be sent back to prison for the rest of his life. Currently in its scripting stage, the movie has yet to be greenlit for production. More details awaited.

9. The Patient (TBA)

The HBO horror drama series ‘The Patient’ is based on the novella of the same name by Jasper DeWitt. Laeta Kalogridis is adapting the screenplay, with Berry playing Josephine Todd. Todd is a famously incurable patient whom ambitious young psychiatrist Parker attempts to make a name for himself by treating. But as he unwinds the mystery of her history, and delves deeper into her troubled mind, terrible things start happening – is she a victim or a predator, cursed or the curse itself? As he gets closer to the truth, he realizes that treating her might cost him his own sanity, or much worse. Details regarding the rest of the cast and production are awaited.

10. Zero F*s** (TBA)

Peacock is backing a menopause-themed comedy titled ‘Zero F*s**.’ Written by Liz Kruger and Carolyn Townsend, the movie revolves around three menopausal best friends – one of them played by Berry – dealing with midlife BS who are forced to solve the murder of a friend they couldn’t stand. But how do you solve a murder when you can’t remember why you came into the room? Berry is a strong advocate for menopause awareness who launched the Respin Health platform as part of her efforts, making the project close to her heart. Currently in its scripting stage, the movie awaits production.

11. Bad Cop, Bad Cop (TBA)

Berry will star alongside Fortune Feimster and Jillian Bell in the action comedy movie titled ‘Bad Cop, Bad Cop.’ Written by Feimster, James Lee Freeman, and Brian Jarvis, the story follows a pair of police officers who stumble upon a corruption scandal in their own department. Kay Cannon will direct. More details regarding production are awaited.

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