Considered an icon in world cinema, Harrison Ford is one of the most famed actors to have ever lived. From headlining the globally renowned film franchise ‘Indiana Jones’ since the first installment came out in 1981 (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’) to playing or voicing Han Solo in 5 ‘Star Wars’ movies among a total of 12 to essaying the role of the US President James Marshall in the 1997 action thriller film ‘Air Force One,’ his portrayals have gone down in history as some of the most memorable of all time.

Considering Ford was prying at a voice-over job in California in 1964, it is a good thing that he never got it as Columbia Pictures signed him instead for small roles in movies. But this wasn’t enough for him and he left the job to become a freelance carpenter. He was doing carpentry when the legendary George Lucas hired him. Since then, Ford has been entertaining generations with his characters; his latest outing being ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ With such iconic characters to his name, it is always exciting to find out what he has in store for us next. So here’s a list of the upcoming projects that Harrison Ford is a part of.

1. Captain America: Brave New World (2024)

Ford will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we will see him as General Thaddeus Ross in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ The movie will be the first solo outing of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America after his exploits in Disney+’s 2021 series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ We last saw Ross in ‘Black Widow’ (2021), in which William Hurt plays the character. Unfortunately, he passed away in March 2022, after which Ford was brought in for the part. As the US Secretary of State, the character serves as the bridge between the Avengers and the US Government.

The rest of the cast of the movie includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins in undisclosed roles. The film, part of the MCU’s Phase Five, is directed by Julius Onah (‘The Cloverfield Paradox’) and written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. The film is produced by Marvel Studios. Currently in the post-production stage, the movie will be released on July 26, 2024.

2. Thunderbolts (2024)

‘Thunderbolts,’ also a part of the MCU Phase Five, will have Ford’s Ross who will bring together a group of villains (a similar idea led to the formation of DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’) to help the US government accomplish a mission. Other than this, the plot of the movie is currently under wraps. However, we do know the villains whom we will get to see in the film. They include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’), David Harbour as Red Guardian (‘Black Widow’), Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost (‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’), Wyatt Russell as US Agent John Walker (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster (‘Black Widow’), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (‘Black Widow’) and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier.



The movie is directed by Jake Schreier (‘Beef’ and ‘Paper Towns’). Lee Sung Jin and Eric Pearson penned the film. The movie, which is currently in the filming stage, will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

3. 1923 Season 2 (TBA)

‘1923’ is one of the two prequel shows (the other titled ‘1883’) to ‘Yellowstone,’ a Western series that deals with the Dutton family that owns Montana’s Yellowstone ranch. The shows set in the ‘Yellowstone’ universe revolve around the themes of family and legacy. The prequels are set in their respective periods in history. ‘1923’ (a sequel to ‘1883’) shows the Dutton generation during the Great Depression and Prohibition. The show stars Ford as Jacob Dutton, who took over the ranch after the passing of its founders James Dutton, who is Jacob’s brother, and his wife Margaret.



The cast of the show includes Helen Mirren as Jacob’s wife Cara, Brandon Sklenar as Jacob’s nephew Spencer Dutton, Darren Mann as Jacob’s great-nephew Jack Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Spencer’s wife Alexandra, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, etc. The first season of the series premiered in December 2022 on Paramount+ to positive reviews and high praise. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, who also created ‘1883’ and co-created ‘Yellowstone.’ The filming of the second season got delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes with no known updates regarding its release.

4. Shrinking Season 2 (TBA)

‘Shrinking’ is a comedy-drama series that centers on Jimmy Laird, a therapist who, rather than analyzing his patients’ issues, goes real by telling them exactly how he feels and in the process, reveals to them his grief after having lost his wife. Dr. Paul Rhoades, the character Ford plays, is Jimmy’s colleague and a senior therapist, who also has Parkinson’s disease. More than Jimmy’s father figure, Paul is a grandfather figure to Jimmy’s daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell). Jason Segel plays Jimmy.



In addition, the cast of the series also includes Jessica Williams (Gaby), Luke Tennie (Sean), Christa Miller (Liz), and Michael Urie (Brian) among others. Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence (also showrunner), and Jason Segel created the Apple TV+ original. Season 1 was loved by the audiences and this made Apple renew it for Season 2. Although it doesn’t have a release date, there are chances that it will drop sometime in 2024.

5. The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire (TBA)



Alternatively titled ‘The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo,’ this seafarer comedy movie revolves around Burt Squire, who faces a midlife crisis and decides to go on a sailing vacation aboard the Horn High Yo. Unfortunately, he ends up in a shipwreck tragedy. While Ed Helms is set to play Burt, Ford will essay the role of the handsome but unhinged sea captain. The true-story-inspired screenplay was written by Ben Bolea. STXfilms and LD Entertainment joined hands for the production and distribution of the project. The latest updates regarding the movie go back to 2020 and there have been no updates about it since then.

