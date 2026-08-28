Considered an icon in world cinema, Harrison Ford is one of the most renowned actors ever to live. From headlining the globally renowned film franchise ‘Indiana Jones’ since the first installment came out in 1981 (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’) to playing or voicing Han Solo in 5 ‘Star Wars’ movies among a total of 12 to essaying the role of the US President James Marshall in the 1997 action thriller film ‘Air Force One,’ his portrayals have gone down in history as some of the most memorable of all time.

Considering Ford was prying at a voice-over job in California in 1964, it is a good thing that he never got it, as Columbia Pictures signed him instead for small roles in movies. But this wasn’t enough for him, so he left the job to become a freelance carpenter. He was working as a carpenter when the legendary George Lucas hired him. Since then, Ford has been entertaining generations with his characters, his latest outing being ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ With such iconic characters to his name, it is always exciting to find out what he has in store for us next. So here’s a list of the upcoming projects Harrison Ford is a part of.

1. Shrinking Season 4 (2027)

‘Shrinking’ has been renewed for its fourth season. It will skip ahead 2 years from the end of Season 3. The comedy-drama series centers on Jimmy Laird, a therapist who, rather than analyzing his patients’ issues, goes real by telling them exactly how he feels and, in the process, reveals his grief after losing his wife. Dr. Paul Rhoades, the character Ford plays, is Jimmy’s colleague and a senior therapist who also has Parkinson’s disease. More than Jimmy’s father figure, Paul is a grandfather figure to Jimmy’s daughter, Alice.

Throughout Season 3’s nine episodes, Paul’s (Ford) Parkinson’s condition worsens, leading him to decide to retire from his therapy practice in Pasadena, where Jimmy and Gaby also work. His retirement plan includes moving to Connecticut with his wife, Julie, to be closer to his daughter, Meg. Returning alongside Ford are Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Wendie Malick, Lily Rabe, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Karen Gillan is also cast. Filming is underway, and Season 4 will be released in 2027.

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