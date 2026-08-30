Actor, singer, author, model, and businesswoman; there are many roles Hilary Duff can take care of. Her career, from the good little witch Wendy in ‘Casper Meets Wendy’ (1998) to Kelsey Peters in the comedy-drama series ‘Younger’ (2015-2021), has been a lengthy one, but she has nevertheless remained in the limelight through her mainstream movies like ‘Cadet Kelly,’ (2002) ‘Agent Cody Banks,’ (2003) ‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004). She has also done independent projects, including the political action comedy movie ‘War, Inc.,’ (2008) and the romantic drama movie ‘According to Greta’ (2009).

Besides movies, she has had a string of music releases from 2002 to 2007, including the albums ‘Santa Claus Lane,’ ‘Metamorphosis,’ and ‘Dignity.’ Her 2015 album ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out.’ debuted at the 5th position on Billboard 200. She is also the co-author of a novel trilogy, which includes the novels ‘Elixir’ (2010), ‘Devoted’ (2011), and ‘True’ (2013). She had two fashion lines, Stuff by Hilary Duff and Femme for DKNY for the clothing label Donna Karan New York. Despite all these varied ventures, Duff holds a special place in our hearts as the sweet Lizzie McGuire in Disney’s comedy series ‘Lizzie McGuire’, which ran from 2001 to 2004. If you are intrigued about Duff’s upcoming projects upon watching her in ‘How I Met Your Father,’ we have you covered!

1. Pretty Ugly (TBA)

Duff will be seen in the upcoming Hulu comedy-drama series ‘Pretty Ugly.’ Kirker Butler has written the screenplay based on his own novel of the same name. Silver Tree will direct the series. The story follows Miranda Miller (Duff), whose mission in life is to make her ten-year-old daughter Bailey the most successful child pageant contestant in the United States. She is a former teenage pageant queen herself, and dreams of endorsement deals, beauty brands, maybe even a TV show. However, Bailey, who has been forced to do pageants since she was three months old and is burned out, wants none of it. But Miranda can’t imagine slowing down. She is seven months pregnant and has already begun mapping out her unborn daughter’s future pageant career. While Miranda is busy with all this, her husband, Ray, a nurse with a hobby of taking random pills, has made the eighteen-year-old granddaughter of one of his hospice patients pregnant. Meanwhile, Miranda’s mother, Joan, a widowed shut-in, is plotting a murder with Jesus. Overall, it’s pretty ugly. No other cast member of the show has been revealed yet, and it has yet to begin filming.

Read More: Was Hilary Duff Pregnant During Younger?