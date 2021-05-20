Hilary Duff plays Kelsey Peters, a young book editor on the comedy-drama series called ‘Younger.’ The show follows Liza, a forty-something divorced single mother who is mistaken to be in her twenties. She uses this as an opportunity to reinvigorate her career and lands a job with a publishing house called Empirical Press. Kelsey is her colleague, who later becomes Liza’s close friend. She is also one of the first few people to learn the truth about Liza.

The show originally premiered on March 31, 2015, and Duff has been a part of it from the very first episode. The cast and crew that have worked together for seven seasons of the show have obviously seen each other cross important milestones in life, including marriages, births, and deaths. Duff was already a mother to her son Luca when she joined the production, but fans want to know if the actress was pregnant while filming the comedy series. If you are curious, we’ve got you covered!

Was Hilary Duff Pregnant During Younger?

Hilary Duff gave birth to Luca on March 20, 2012, and went on to have two more kids after him. The Disney alum shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and her two daughters Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair with her husband, Matthew Koma. Mae, who was born on March 24, 2021, is the latest addition to the family.

Duff was pregnant with her while filming the seventh and final season of ‘Younger.’ However, her pregnancy was not part of the show’s storyline, so the production team had to find ways to conceal the actress’ baby bump. This included clever camera angles and props covering her body; they even have people stand in front of her in some of the scenes. Hilary Duff spoke about her experience of being pregnant while filming the final season. In April 2021, she told Variety, “I’m all for mask-wearing, but huffing-and-puffing on set in a mask at eight months pregnant was a challenge.”

Duff further added, “Fitting into clothes that aren’t made for a pregnant body was not always the most comfortable or fun. And just being freaked out to being exposed to COVID — there are always risks, even though our set was super cautious. I had to quarantine a bunch of times, and that was really hard!” This was her second pregnancy while being a part of the show.

Only three days after the fifth season premiered, on June 8, 2018, Duff announced that she was pregnant with her second child. However, the production team did not have to worry too much to hide that pregnancy since she was in her early months, and it was not so noticeable. A few months after season 5 had finished filming, Duff gave birth to Banks on October 25, 2018. The actress returned to the set for season 6 when her daughter was about 4-months-old.

The series creator Darren Star was all praises for Duff when it came to balancing her familial responsibilities and profession. In the same interview with Variety, Star said, “Hilary was amazing. She was a trooper, beyond. I’m sure it was not comfortable.” In another interview, he shared how Duff’s then-unborn baby (Mae) helped keep the production schedule on track. Filming for season 7 began in October 2020 and wrapped up in mid-February 2021, about a month before Duff’s second daughter arrived. The show was filmed in New York City, so Duff went back to her home in LA to give birth to her youngest child after filming season 7.

