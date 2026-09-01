Jake Gyllenhaal, a versatile and accomplished actor, has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema through his remarkable career. He burst onto the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s with his debut role in the film ‘City Slickers’ (1991), but his breakthrough performance in ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001) truly put him on the map. Throughout his career, Gyllenhaal has taken on a wide range of challenging characters in films such as ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005), where he portrays a conflicted cowboy, earning him an Academy Award nomination. He further solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s finest with gripping performances in movies like ‘Nightcrawler’ (2014), ‘Prisoners’ (2013), and ‘Enemy’ (2013), displaying his ability to immerse himself in complex and psychologically demanding roles. Jake Gyllenhaal’s talent and dedication to his craft continue to captivate audiences and critics alike, ensuring his enduring legacy in the film industry. If you’re still eager for more of his captivating performances, be sure to peruse the list of his upcoming projects below.

1. Remain (February 5, 2027)

Gyllenhaal is teaming up with director M. Night Shyamalan for the Warner Bros-backed romantic thriller ‘Remain.’ The story is written by Nicholas Sparks and Shyamalan. It follows a grieving architect who moves to Cape Cod for work after leaving a psychiatric facility. While staying at a historic B&B, he meets a mysterious woman who challenges his rational beliefs about life and loss. Shyamalan adapted the screenplay independently, and he will also play a role in the movie. The story will also serve as the foundation for Sparks’ upcoming romantic novel. The cast also includes Phoebe Dynevor, Julie Hagerty, Ashley Walters, Tracy Ifeachor, Jay O. Sanders, and Maria Dizzia. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on February 5, 2027.

2. Road House 2 (TBA)

Post-production is underway for Amazon Prime Video’s sequel to ‘Road House,’ AKA ‘Road House 2.’ Amazon made the decision after the Gyllenhaal-starrer became Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched produced film debut ever worldwide. The sequel, helmed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Will Beall, will reportedly be more expansive than the first film. Gyllenhaal is back as UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. The cast also includes Leila George, Dave Bautista, Peter Sarsgaard, Aldis Hodge, Iko Uwais, and Rob Delaney. More details about the plot and release are awaited.

3. Honeymoon with Harry (TBA)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner’s ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ has completed production and is undergoing post-production. The story is adapted by Dan Fogelman from Bart Baker’s novel. It follows Todd Cartwright (Gyllenhaal), a self-centered, drunk womanizer who changed his ways after meeting a young woman and falling in love. Harry Everett (Costner), the woman’s father, recognizes himself in the young man and tries to break the couple up. The couple gets engaged anyway. Then, the woman dies tragically just before their wedding, and Todd goes on their honeymoon alone to drown in his sorrows. There, he meets his almost father-in-law, Harry, who has come to spread his daughter’s ashes on her favorite beach. Sarah Pidgeon, Nicky Whelan, Rita Ora, Simone Kessell, Samantha Allsop, and Britt Scott Clark are also cast. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will direct the comedy drama. A release date for the Amazon Prime Video movie is awaited.

4. Play by Play (TBA)

Gyllenhaal will star in the Amazon MGM Studios sports feature, penned by Chris McCoy. The plot is under wraps. McCoy has written for Marvel, Disney, Fox, Paramount, and DreamWorks, and has published two novels. More details about the intriguing project are awaited.

5. Kill Switch (TBA)

Gyllenhaal will star in an upcoming Netflix action thriller movie titled ‘Kill Switch.’ Harrison Query wrote the story, which is under wraps. However, as per sources, it will fall somewhere between ‘Collateral’ and ‘Sicario.’ The project was announced in February 2026, and more details, including a director and the rest of the cast, are awaited.

6. Collision (TBA)

Gyllenhaal has been roped in for Amazon’s new project, ‘Collision,’ which is based on Don Winslow’s short novel from his story collection ‘The Final Score.’ The story follows a devoted husband/father with the “perfect” life. However, he makes a terrible mistake that sends him to prison, where he must learn how to survive. When he comes out of prison, he discovers why he was protected while inside and is sent on a mission that changes him forever. Currently in pre-production, more details about the project, including the director and the rest of the cast, are awaited.

7. Code Black (TBA)

Gyllenhaal will star in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios thriller ‘Code Black.’ It is based on Harrison Query’s eponymous short story, which he is adapting for the screen. The plot follows the country’s top heart surgeon, who is flown to D.C. to perform a risky operation. There, he finds himself in a trap where his genius becomes the only way to prevent an event that threatens his family and the nation. More details about the project are awaited.

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