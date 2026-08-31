Jason Statham, the action-film dynamo, has been lighting up screens with his indomitable presence since the late ’90s. Born on July 26, 1967, this English actor’s foray into adrenaline began not in cinema but in the realms of Chinese martial arts and diving. In fact, he waved the flag for England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. However, it was Guy Ritchie’s iconic crime dramas, ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ (1998) and ‘Snatch’ (2000), that truly kickstarted his cinematic journey.

Riding this momentum, Statham won the hearts of audiences with roles in the ‘Transporter’ movie series. He also garnered acclaim for showcasing his tactical prowess in ‘The Italian Job’ (2003) and delivering high-octane thrills in the 2006 film ‘Crank.’ As he steered the 2000s and 2010s back to action with his performance in hits such as the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, ‘Mechanic: Resurrection’, and ‘Meg,’ the anticipation for his next move remains palpable. For those eager to see what this action maestro has up his sleeve next, here’s a sneak peek into Jason Statham’s forthcoming films and TV ventures.

1. The Beekeeper 2 (January 15, 2027)

MGM has greenlit ‘The Beekeeper 2,’ the sequel to the action movie ‘The Beekeeper,’ starring Jason Statham. The star will return as former intelligence operative Adam Clay. Penned by Umair Aleem and Kurt Wimmer, the movie will follow Clay, now a wanted man, as he continues his vendetta against those who wronged him. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the movie will reportedly explore why Statham’s character left the Beekeepers organization. The cast also includes Pom Klementieff, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jemma Redgrave, Yara Shahidi, Adam Copeland, John Cenatiempo, and Finlay Robertson. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on January 15, 2027.

2. Jason Statham Stole My Bike (August 6, 2027)

Statham will star in David Leitch’s big-budget indie action comedy movie ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike.’ The story, written by Alison Flierl, is under wraps, although it has been revealed that we will have Statham “in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham.” The cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Daniel Ings, Artie Wilkinson-Hunt, Eddie Peng, Vishnu, and Abdul Jalloh. Post-production is underway. The movie will be released on August 6, 2027.

3. Viva La Madness (January 21, 2028)

Statham is teaming up with Guy Ritchie for the sixth time for the latter’s upcoming feature directorial titled ‘Viva La Madness,’ a sequel to cult Brit gangster classic ‘Layer Cake.’ Their other collaborations are ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ ‘Snatch,’ ‘Revolver,’ ‘Wrath of Man,’ and ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.’ Ritchie has adapted the story of ‘Viva La Madness’ from J.J. Connolly’s novel, which shows the protagonist pulled out of his retirement in the Caribbean and forced back into the criminal underworld. Post-production is underway. The cast also includes Ritchie, Jason Isaacs, Ben Foster, Jonny Lee Miller, Camila Mendes, Vinnie Jones, and Babs Olusanmokun. The movie will be released on January 21, 2028.

4. Fast Forever (March 17, 2028)

‘Fast Forever’ is an upcoming action crime thriller set to be a riveting continuation of the globally renowned ‘Fast & Furious’ series. The directorial reins for this high-octane film are held by Louis Leterrier, known for his adeptness in helming action-packed blockbusters. The screenplay is penned by Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel, promising a blend of thrilling chases, intricate plots, and the familial bonds that the franchise is celebrated for. While the plot details are being closely guarded, the anticipation surrounding this installment is palpable.

Jason Statham will reprise his role as Deckard Shaw, and he will be joined by a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, and Ludacris as Tej. Given the franchise’s history of delivering cinematic spectacles, audiences worldwide eagerly await what high-speed adventures and challenges await the beloved crew. Filming will begin in December. ‘Fast Forever’ will be released on March 17, 2028.

5. John Doe (TBA)

Statham is reteaming with his ‘The Beekeeper’ director David Ayer for the upcoming action thriller movie ‘John Doe.’ Written by Zak Penn, the story follows a man with no memory, no past, and no name- and only one face he can’t forget: Eliza. As fragments of his identity return, he discovers he was trained for a mission still in motion and is being hunted by the very people who sent him. With enemies closing in, John must choose between finishing what he started and protecting the one thing that makes him feel human: love. Production will begin in September this year.

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