Is Snatch (2000) Based on a True Story or a Book?

‘Snatch’ is a 2000 crime comedy caper that centers around the search for a valuable diamond and the multiple eccentric characters that get caught up in its wake. Directed by the unmistakable Guy Ritchie, the film features his signature multi-storyline narrative, with numerous unconnected characters colliding (mostly) by ironic chance.

Apart from the search for the diamond, the film’s other significant narrative involves underground bare-knuckle-boxing and a certain “pikey” who makes things deliciously chaotic. Brad Pitt’s rambunctious character Mickey O’Neil aside, the story has some other remarkable twists. Could any of it be inspired by real life? Let’s find out whether ‘Snatch’ is based on a true story or not.

Is Snatch a True Story?

‘Snatch’ is partly inspired by a true story. Though the overall story arc is fictional, the multiple smaller stories and eccentric characters that play them out are based on anecdotes the writer and director Guy Ritchie collected over the years. With ‘Snatch,’ as with his previous (highly successful) endeavor ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ Ritchie fuses a number of interesting narratives to make a chaotic caper peppered with memorable characters.

In an interview, Ritchie described how he made ‘Snatch’ out of all the stories he had left over from ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.’ Given the success of the latter, the director was confident working in a similar genre again. He claimed not to be too nervous while making ‘Snatch’ because he had already (successfully) handled such material before. He also carried over many of the same cast members, including Jason Statham.

It took Ritchie three months to write ‘Snatch’ from what was “left in the tank” from ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrells.’ Despite being offered several projects in the aftermath of the latter film, Ritchie decided to go with the relatively modestly scale ‘Snatch,’ which had a budget of $10 million.

Since Ritchie’s film is a cluster of various stories and other anecdotes that inspired him, it contains several homages and references. The opening scene with the thieves dressed like Hasidic Jews and discussing the Virgin Mary is a callback to Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ in which thieves discuss Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin.’

The particularly memorable scene, where Brad Pitt’s Mickey is revealed to be a blistering boxer after he knocks his opponent, Harris, out cold with a single punch, is also a recreation of an actual fight! More specifically, the scene seemingly pays homage to boxer Lenny McLean, who essayed the role of Barry the Baptist in ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.’ The fight scene between Mickey and Harris in ‘Snatch’ is a close recreation of McLean’s fight with Mad Gypsey Bradshaw in 1986, which also apparently ended with a single punch. Interestingly, the similarity with the real-life boxing match was noticed by a fan of the movie.

‘Snatch’ is a fictional narrative made by combining a number of seemingly real-life stories. Ritchie recalls how he collected the stories in gyms and pubs and realized that he wanted to depict the subculture where such stories and characters originated. By fusing the many quirky and interesting stories and characters, along with other sources of inspiration, Ritchie has created a massively entertaining caper comedy full of hidden homages and cheeky plot turns.

