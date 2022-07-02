Where Was Snatch (2000) Filmed?

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, ‘Snatch’ is a 2000 black comedy crime drama movie with high tension, eccentric characters, and a convoluted plot. Chronicling the stinking criminal underworld of London, the narrative follows two interconnected plot strands, Jason Statham‘s Turkish and Stephen Graham’s Tommy at the intersection. A group of thugs dressed up as Orthodox Jews obtain a massive haul from a heist in Antwerp – an 86-carat piece of diamond.

While the diamond keeps changing hands, Turkish and Tommy walk into a demanding deal with crime boss Brick Top. Following its release, the movie garnered wide praise in the media thanks to Guy Ritchie’s intense direction and energetic performances by a star-studded cast ensemble. Most of the film unfolds in and around London and Antwerp, taking the viewers to dingy places like underground boxing venues, pigsties, and jewelry stores. However, you may be curious to know where the movie was filmed. If the thought is weighing you down, let us lift the veil.

Snatch Filming Locations

‘Snatch’ was filmed in locations in and around England, especially in London. Principal photography occurred between October 18, 1999, and December 12, 1999. Tim Maurice-Jones, who also worked with Ritchie in ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ reprised his role as the director of photography in the movie. On the other hand, Hugo Luczyc-Wyhowski, the production designer of ‘Waterland’ and ‘Madeline,’ joined the team as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

London, England

Many scenes were lensed in London, the sprawling English metropolis by the River Thames. While the capital city of the UK, London is also a central commercial and economic hub globally. The city’s history dates back to Roman times, and the eclectic architectural mix bears the signature of the city’s evolution into the 21st century. The crew charted the Londontown, visiting several offbeat locations. The “office” of Turkish, which is more of a closet kitchen, seems to be in the city.

The scenes were indeed filmed at Jester’s Amusement Arcade, an amusement center located at 630A Lea Bridge Road in the West Ealing suburbs of London. The production team also visited Hatton Garden, a commercial area in the Holborn district of the London Borough of Camden. Doug’s diamond store scenes were lensed on a Hatton Garden Street property. Also featured in the movie is The Jolly Gardeners, a bustling pub located at 49-51 Black Prince Road in the Lambeth neighborhood of London. However, the pub’s name was changed, and it became The Drowning Trout.

The tense boxing match unfolds in Caesars Nightclub. Although the venue is fictional, the scenes were lensed in a property located at Streatham Hill in the London neighborhood of Streatham. The pawn shop Albion Rooms is also imaginary, and the scenes were lensed in the area of Bethnal Green in the East End of London. While in the area, the crew also visited the Bethnal Green Town Hall, a five-star tourist accommodation located at Patriot Square in the Bethnal Green locale.

Other Locations In England

On several occasions, the crew ventured out of the metropolitan area of London to sample the countryside ambiance. The Russian gun-merchant Boris is one of the most memorable characters in the film. A property in Perivale, an area of Greater London around 9.5 miles from Charing Cross, stood in for the house of Boris. Some filming went underway in Oaklands College, a further education institution located on Hatfield Road in Saint Albans, a city north of London in the commuter belt.

Several interior scenes were filmed in the location, while other interior scenes were filmed in a major studio in the country. The cast and crew headed to Pinewood Studios, a major film studio located in the village of Iver Heath, around 18 miles west of central London. Since its foundation in 1936, the studio has been home to major global productions, popularly the ‘James Bond‘ franchise.

