Kevin Costner’s illustrious career in the entertainment industry is nothing short of legendary. From his early days in the 1980s, he has continuously showcased his talent in a wide array of genres, proving his versatility as an actor, director, and producer. Costner began to rise to prominence with his roles in the films ‘Silverado’ and ‘The Untouchables,’ in which he shares the screen with legends like Robert De Niro and Sean Connery. His appearances as Lawrence “Crash” Davis in ‘Bull Durham’ and Ray Kinsella in ‘Field of Dreams’ made him reach new heights of success.

The 1990s marked a golden era for Costner, as he took on iconic roles in ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,’ and the unforgettable ‘The Bodyguard’ alongside Whitney Houston. Even in the 2000s and beyond, Costner continued to captivate audiences with diverse roles, including a foray into the superhero world with ‘Man of Steel’ and standout performances in ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘The Highwaymen.’ And just when audiences thought they had seen it all, the actor surprised everyone with his leading role in the Paramount series ‘Yellowstone.’ Costner’s incredible filmography makes one wonder what new projects he is going to take up next. So, here is a list of all the upcoming films and television shows of Kevin Costner.

1. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (TBA)

Costner is going to reprise his role as John Dutton in the second part of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5. The hit neo-Western series follows the lives and struggles of the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in Montana. Costner, who also serves as an executive producer of the show, stars as the family patriarch alongside Luke Grimes (‘Happiness for Beginners’) as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly (‘Eden Lake’) as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, Wes Bentley (‘American Beauty’) as James Michael “Jamie” Dutton, Cole Hauser (‘2 Fast 2 Furious’) as Rip Wheeler, and Kelsey Asbille (‘One Tree Hill’) as Monica Long Dutton.

The cast also includes Brecken Merrill (‘This Is Us’), Jefferson White (‘God’s Country’), Gil Birmingham (‘Wind River’), Forrie J. Smith (‘Just Getting Started’), Denim Richards (‘County Line: All In’), Ian Bohen (‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’), Ryan Bingham (‘A Country Called Home’), and more. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan (‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’) and John Linson (‘Sons of Anarchy’), first premiered in 2018 and went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Paramount, leading to its renewal for four more seasons.

The fifth season, split into two parts of eight and six episodes, premiered in November 2022. However, the second part, which is going to mark the conclusion of the series, was delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Costner. In May 2023, Paramount Network confirmed that the final episodes will start airing in November 2023. However, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the production of the show is likely to be delayed again and it has not been confirmed when ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 will eventually premiere.

2. Horizon: An American Saga Film Series (TBA)

Costner is producing, directing, co-writing, and starring in the four-part ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ film series. The Western films follow a 15-year timeline of pre- and post-Civil War events focusing on the expansion and settlement of the American West. Costner writes the screenplays of the films along with Jon Baird and stars in an undisclosed role. The actor, who returns to the director’s chair after the 2003 film ‘Open Range’ says the project is “incredibly meaningful” to him. “Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It’s really been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s exactly what I want to do,” he told People in November 2022.

The first movie in the franchise has already finished filming and stars a huge ensemble cast, including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Will Patton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, and Alejandro Edda. The film also stars Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Jeff Fahey, Tom Payne, and Abbey Lee among others. Costner’s son Hayes will also make an appearance. The first film in the movie is currently under post-production and its release date has not been announced yet.

The second film is going to see the addition of new cast members, with Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi joining the franchise. Costner, Miller, Worthington, Hunt, Patton, Wilson, Fuhrman, and Haden Church are reprising their roles from the first installment. The film is currently in production with no release date attached. Meanwhile, Costner has also planned two more sequels in the franchise. Both the third and fourth installments are currently reported to be in the scripting stage.

“I wrapped this first one, and it took everything I had, but I’m holding on to the rope and not letting go. In my career, I’ve tried to choose not based on what was popular. I made the films I wanted to make,” added Costner in his interview with People. Further talking about what inspired him to take up the project, the actor said, “A lot of times we measure ourselves against other generations. I think about what was at stake. How did people survive? There’s a rawness and an unpredictability about it. I’m haunted by that.”

In another interview with Deadline, Costner revealed that he had mortgaged his land to bankroll the epic franchise. “I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f*cking conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story,” he stated.

Read More: Best Movies of Kevin Costner