Kevin Costner’s illustrious career in the entertainment industry is nothing short of legendary. From his early days in the 1980s, he has continuously showcased his talent in a wide array of genres, proving his versatility as an actor, director, and producer. Costner began to rise to prominence with his roles in the films ‘Silverado’ and ‘The Untouchables,’ in which he shared the screen with legends like Robert De Niro and Sean Connery. His appearances as Lawrence “Crash” Davis in ‘Bull Durham’ and Ray Kinsella in ‘Field of Dreams’ made him reach new heights of success.

The 1990s marked a golden era for Costner, as he took on iconic roles in ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,’ and the unforgettable ‘The Bodyguard’ alongside Whitney Houston. Even in the 2000s and beyond, Costner continued to captivate audiences with diverse roles, including a foray into the superhero genre with ‘Man of Steel’ and standout performances in ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘The Highwaymen.’ And just when audiences thought they had seen it all, the actor surprised everyone with his leading role in the Paramount series ‘Yellowstone.’ Costner’s incredible filmography makes one wonder what new projects he will take up next. So, here is a list of all the upcoming films and television shows of Kevin Costner.

1. Headhunters (2026)

Costner will star in the upcoming thriller film ‘Headhunters,’ which will be the feature directorial debut of Steven Holleran. Costner and Holleran wrote the screenplay. The actor will play Lazer, a washed-up American expat living in Bali, Indonesia. Accompanied by a mysterious past, he gathers a group of surfers led by a local photographer. Together, they search for the perfect wave at an uncharted island revealed to be the domicile of an ancient tribe of headhunters protecting their land at all costs. The cast also includes Chloe East, Daniel Zovatto, Sam Corlett, and Evan Mock. Holleran co-wrote the script with Costner. Post-production is underway and is eyeing a release in 2026.

2. Honeymoon with Harry (TBA)

Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ is undergoing post-production. The story, adapted by Dan Fogelman from a novel by Bart Baker, follows Todd Cartwright (Gyllenhaal), a self-centered, drunk womanizer who changes his ways after meeting a young woman and falling in love. Harry Everett (Costner), the woman’s father, recognizes himself in the young man and tries to break the couple up. The couple gets engaged anyway. Then, the woman dies tragically just before their wedding, and Todd goes on their honeymoon alone to drown in his sorrows. There, he meets his almost father-in-law, Harry, who has come to spread his daughter’s ashes on her favorite beach. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will direct the comedy drama. Sarah Pidgeon, Nicky Whelan, and Rita Ora are also cast. A release date for the Prime Video movie is awaited.

3. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 3 & 4 (TBA)

Costner is producing, directing, co-writing, and starring in the four-part ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ film series. The Western films follow a 15-year timeline of pre- and post-Civil War events, focusing on the expansion and settlement of the American West. Costner has worked and continues to work on the screenplays of the films along with Jon Baird, and stars in an undisclosed role. The actor, who returns to the director’s chair after the 2003 film ‘Open Range,’ says the project is “incredibly meaningful” to him. “Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s exactly what I want to do,” he told People in November 2022. The first movie was released on June 28, 2024, and stars a huge ensemble cast, including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Will Patton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, and Alejandro Edda. Costner’s son Hayes will also make an appearance.

The second film saw the addition of new cast members, with Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi joining the franchise. Costner, Miller, Worthington, Hunt, Patton, Wilson, Fuhrman, and Haden Church are reprising their roles from the first installment. It was screened at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7, 2025, and awaits a release date. Chapter 3 has been undergoing production issues, and we aren’t sure where it stands; Chapter 4 is in development.

4. Untitled Kevin Costner/Ariel Vromen Project (TBA)

A longtime passion project of Costner, the yet-untitled Western film will be directed by Ariel Vromen (‘Criminal’ (2016) also starring Costner), based on a script Costner himself has written. While the plot is still under wraps, the film was set to move to production in early 2025. The Academy Award-winning actor will also be producing it. Further updates, especially regarding production, about this interesting project are awaited.

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