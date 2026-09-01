Leonardo DiCaprio is an iconic actor who has carved an extraordinary career in Hollywood spanning several decades. He made his debut in the world of film at the tender age of 5 by appearing in a recurring role on the television series ‘Romper Room and Friends.’ However, it was his breakthrough performance as Toby Wolff in the 1993 film ‘This Boy’s Life’ that truly marked his arrival as a promising talent. DiCaprio’s star power soared with his role as Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster ‘Titanic,’ which became a global sensation and cemented his status as a Hollywood A-lister.

Throughout his illustrious career, DiCaprio has delivered a string of remarkable performances, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. His collaboration with director Martin Scorsese resulted in unforgettable roles in films like ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Aviator,’ and ‘The Departed.’ He further solidified his acting prowess with acclaimed performances in movies like ‘Inception,’ ‘Blood Diamond,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ for which he even received an Academy Award nomination. Finally, in 2016, Leo secured his first Oscar win for his role in ‘The Revenant,’ marking a well-deserved culmination of his outstanding career in the film industry. If that has faded into the recesses of your memory, here’s a glimpse into his forthcoming projects.

1. What Happens at Night (TBA)

DiCaprio will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s mystery thriller ‘What Happens at Night.’ The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris, and Patricia Clarkson. The story, adapted by Patrick Marber from Peter Cameron’s novel, follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters, including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman, and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together. The Apple Original Films project is in post-production.

2. Heat 2 (TBA)

DiCaprio will star alongside Christian Bale, Stephen Graham, Austin Butler, and Adam Driver in Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2,’ the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios sequel to Mann’s cult movie ‘Heat,’ starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Set in 1988 Chicago, the story follows McCauley (Graham) and his gang as they carry out robberies along the West Coast and at the Mexico-USA border. Detective Hanna (Bale) kills McCauley in a confrontation at LAX. Years later, in LA, Hanna hunts down Chris Shiherlis (DiCaprio), the group’s last survivor. The movie is expected to enter production in November this year and will be shot across Chicago, Los Angeles, Paraguay, and some parts of Singapore. A release date for the movie is awaited.

4. Midnight Vendetta (TBA)

DiCaprio will star in Scorsese’s historical crime drama ‘Midnight Vendetta.’ Written by Eric Roth, the film will tell the story of the arrival of the Sicilian mafia in New Orleans in 1890, resulting in the killing of Police Chief David Hennessy and the following mass lynching. The movie is reportedly set to begin shooting in New Orleans in December 2026. Further details are awaited.

5. The Devil in the White City (TBA)

For the film adaptation of Erik Larson’s bestselling book ‘The Devil in the White City,’ Martin Scorsese is reuniting with DiCaprio. The book tells the true story of Dr. H.H. Holmes, a cunning serial killer who is known to have killed anywhere from 27 to 200 people in the city of Chicago, when it was hosting the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893. ‘The Devil in the White City’ has been in the pipeline for a long time and awaits production.

6. Jim Jones (TBA)

MGM (currently Amazon MGM Studios) has successfully acquired the rights for the upcoming feature film project centered around the enigmatic figure of Jim Jones. Leonardo DiCaprio is set to lead the cast, portraying the infamous religious cult leader from the 1970s. Jones is known for his role in orchestrating the tragic mass suicide at Jonestown on November 18, 1978, an event that claimed the lives of over 900 individuals. As the project advances into pre-production, the script penned by Scott Rosenberg is in its early stages of transformation into a compelling cinematic narrative. More details about the cast and release are awaited.

7. The Old Blue Eyes (TBA)

DiCaprio is collaborating with Martin Scorsese again for the latter’s upcoming Frank Sinatra biopic ‘The Old Blue Eyes.’ For the project, which will showcase the life of the legendary music artist, Scorsese is also eyeing Jennifer Lawrence for the role of Sinatra’s second wife, actress Ava Gardner. The script is penned by Billy Ray and Phil Alden Robinson. Sony is reportedly the top bidder for the project, surpassing even Apple. Nothing else is known about this project, and more details are awaited.

8. Untitled Hawaiian Gangster Project (TBA)

DiCaprio will star alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Scorsese’s yet-untitled Hawaiian gangster film. While the plot, penned by Nick Bilton, is under wraps, it is reported that the 20th Century Studios project will be set in the 1960s and 70s, showcasing the war for the Aloha State’s criminal underworld. It will follow a homegrown crime boss battling rival crime syndicates and multinational corporations for control over the then-new state. More details regarding this highly anticipated project are eagerly awaited.

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