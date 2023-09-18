Leonardo DiCaprio is an iconic actor who has carved an extraordinary career in Hollywood spanning several decades. He made his debut in the world of film at the tender age of 5 by appearing in a recurring role on the television series ‘Romper Room and Friends.’ However, it was his breakthrough performance as Toby Wolff in the 1993 film ‘This Boy’s Life’ that truly marked his arrival as a promising talent. DiCaprio’s star power soared with his role as Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster ‘Titanic,’ which became a global sensation and cemented his status as a Hollywood A-lister.

Throughout his illustrious career, DiCaprio has delivered a string of remarkable performances, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. His collaboration with director Martin Scorsese resulted in unforgettable roles in films like ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Aviator,’ and ‘The Departed.’ He further solidified his acting prowess with acclaimed performances in movies like ‘Inception,’ ‘Blood Diamond,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ for which he even received an Academy Award nomination.

Finally, in 2016, Leo secured his first Oscar win for his role in ‘The Revenant,’ marking a well-deserved culmination of his outstanding career in the film industry. DiCaprio’s enduring talent and dedication continue to captivate audiences worldwide, making him one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the history of cinema. His most recent appearance saw him taking on the role of Dr. Randall Mindy in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ in 2021. If that has faded into the recesses of your memory, here’s a glimpse into his forthcoming projects.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an upcoming cinematic masterpiece, a Western crime drama film helmed and produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese. The screenplay, a collaborative effort between Scorsese and Eric Roth, is inspired by David Grann’s 2017 book of the same title. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the 1920s, deep within the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, where a chilling series of murders transpired following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. This highly anticipated movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by the brilliant Leonardo DiCaprio, who takes on the role of Ernest Burkhart.

Joining him are iconic figures like Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, supported by the exceptional talents of Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ marks the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and had its triumphant premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, earning widespread critical acclaim. Audiences can eagerly anticipate its theatrical release on October 20, 2023. You can watch the official trailer of the movie here.

2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder (TBA)

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to headline an exciting cinematic adaptation of David Grann’s gripping book, ‘The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,’ under the masterful direction of Martin Scorsese. This captivating film is poised to transport audiences to the tumultuous 1740s, where the ill-fated British naval vessel, the Wager, meets its doom on a desolate island at the southern tip of South America.

Here, the captain and crew find themselves locked in a harrowing struggle for survival, desperately trying to maintain order while grappling not only with the unforgiving natural elements but also the depths of their own humanity. While the project is still in the pre-production phase, eager audiences await further details about the cast and upcoming developments.

3. Jim Jones (TBA)

MGM has successfully acquired the rights for the upcoming feature film project centered around the enigmatic figure of Jim Jones. Leonardo DiCaprio is set to lead the cast, portraying the infamous religious cult leader from the 1970s. Jones, known for his role in orchestrating the tragic mass suicide at Jonestown on November 18, 1978, which claimed the lives of over 900 individuals. As the project advances into pre-production, the script penned by Scott Rosenberg is in its early stages of transformation into a compelling cinematic narrative.

