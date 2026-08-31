The unparalleled beauty of Margot Robbie extends beyond her glamorous appearance and touches upon her performances in movies like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), ‘I, Tonya’ (2017), ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (2018), ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019), ‘Babylon’ (2022), ‘Amsterdam’ (2022), and ‘Barbie’ (2023). With multiple awards and accolades to her name, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, and rightfully so. Hailing from Australia, Robbie had a flair for acting since she was a kid, putting on shows at home in front of her siblings and single mother. Today, her name is on both the Time and Forbes lists, a testimony to her timeless achievement. So, if you intend to find out when she will be back on screen, here are her upcoming projects.

1. Untitled Margot Robbie Ocean’s Prequel Film (June 25, 2027)

Margot Robbie is set to star in a heist movie that serves as a prequel to the hit 2011 film ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and is also a part of Steven Soderbergh’s highly popular ‘Ocean’ franchise. While the plot is under wraps, Robbie and Bradley Cooper, who is also directing, are understood to be playing the parents, as they teach their children, young Danny and Debbie (originally played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock respectively), the art of stealing from the rich. The script is written by Carrie Solomon, and the cast also includes Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Omar Sy, Monica Barbaro, Wagner Moura, Josh Gad, and Lauren Ridloff. Moura is playing the new villain. Cooper also co-wrote. The Warner Bros. film is being produced in Monaco. The movie will be released on June 25, 2027.

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