The unparalleled beauty of Margot Robbie extends beyond her glamorous appearance and touches upon her performances in movies like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), ‘I, Tonya’ (2017), ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (2018), ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019), ‘Babylon’ (2022), ‘Amsterdam’ (2022), and ‘Barbie’ (2023). With multiple awards and accolades to her name, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, and rightfully so.

Hailing from Australia, Robbie had a flair for acting since she was a kid, putting up shows in her home in front of her siblings and single mother. Today her name is both on Time and Forbes lists, a testimony to her timeless achievement. So if you intend to find out when she will be back on screen, here are her upcoming projects.

1. Bad Monkeys (TBA)

‘Bad Monkeys’ is a crime thriller movie written by Jeff Eastin and Matthew Negrete. The narrative revolves around Jane Charlotte, who, when arrested for murder, denies the charges. She claims that she is a member of a secret organization, the Department for the Final Disposition of Irredeemable Persons AKA Bad Monkeys. Her claim puts her in the psychiatric wing of a prison. Whether there is any truth to what she says and what her next move is, are what the movie deals with.



The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, which was published in 2007. Other than Margot Robbie, there is no update about the cast. Robbie is also producing it under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, along with Dylan Clark Productions and Bluegrass Films. Universal Pictures is in charge of distribution. The movie is yet to reach its production stage and further details are awaited about the director, the rest of the cast, and a potential release date.

2. Untitled Margot Robbie Ocean’s Eleven Film (TBA)

The untitled Ocean’s Eleven Film is a heist movie directed by Jay Roach (‘Bombshell’ (2019)). The movie is a prequel to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001) and a part of Steven Soderbergh’s highly popular ‘Ocean’ franchise. While the plot is under wraps, Roach has stated that the movie is set in 1962 in Monte Carlo, similar to the original ‘Ocean’s 11’ (1960) directed by Lewis Milestone, and will be an “old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist.”

The script is written by Carrie Solomon. The cast includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Other than them, no other cast member has been revealed. The movie is co-produced by Robbie’s banner LuckyChap Entertainment, Roach’s banner Everyman Pictures, Ocean Eleven, and Village Roadshow Pictures. It is distributed by Warner Bros. It is currently in its filming and further details about the cast and the release date are awaited.

