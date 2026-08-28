Marion Cotillard’s illustrious career is a testament to her unparalleled talent and versatility. Hailing from France, the talented actress seamlessly transitioned into the global cinematic stage, leaving an indelible mark on English-language films. Her breakthrough role as Edith Piaf in ‘La Vie en Rose’ earned her an Academy Award, making her a global star. The actress’s magnetic presence continued to shine with unforgettable performances in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

Cotillard also stars in some thought-provoking projects like ‘Rust and Bone,’ ‘Contagion,’ and ‘Two Days, One Night,’ showcasing her immense range as an actress. With a career marked by critical acclaim and captivating characters, the actress never fails to impress the viewers, who are always waiting to see her new projects. Therefore, here is a list of all of Cotillard’s upcoming projects!

1. Karma (2026)

Cotillard will star alongside Mark Ruffalo in Guillaume Canet’s psychological thriller movie ‘Karma.’ Canet wrote the plot, which is set in a village in northern Spain. We follow Jeanne, who tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, who knows nothing about her troubled past. One day, Jeanne’s six-year-old godson mysteriously disappears, and Jeanne becomes the main suspect. The film also stars Denis Ménochet, Luis Zahera, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Anne Le Forestier. The film had its world premiere out of competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May this year. A US release date is awaited, although we can expect it to arrive in 2026 itself. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Roma elastica (2026)

Written and directed by Bertrand Mandico, ‘Roma elastica’ centers on an actress who is going to make her last film in Rome in the 1980s. Joining Cotillard are Alba Rohrwacher, Jasmine Trinca, Noémie Merlant, Isabella Ferrari, Martina Scrinzi, Maurizio Lombardi, and Zlatko Buric. The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, where it competed for the Queer Palm. It will be released theatrically in France on December 23, 2026. A US release date is awaited. You can watch the teaser here.

3. The Morning Show Season 5 (2027)

While an official announcement has yet to be made, Season 5 of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ is likely to arrive in 2027. Marion Cotillard is expected to reprise her role as Celine Dumont, which was introduced in Season 4. Other actors expected to return are Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nicole Beharie as Chris Hunter, and Jon Hamm as Paul Marks. Filming is underway in New York City.

4. The Enraged (2027)

Currently undergoing post-production is Emmanuelle Bercot’s feature film ‘The Enraged.’ The story is set in 1934 and centers on a group of children unjustly imprisoned in a French penal colony who plan a courageous mass escape. It is based on real events that took place in Belle-Ile-en-Mer, where minors were imprisoned for misdemeanors or being orphans. The script is adapted from Sorj Chalandon’s novel of the same name by Bercot and Armel Gourvennec. The cast includes Cotillard, Benoît Magimel, and Christophe Montenez. A 2027 release date is awaited.

5. Milo (TBA)

Cotillard will play a lead in Nicole Garcia’s feature film ‘Milo,’ a comedy. Olivier Demangel, Laurette Polmanss, Jacques Fieschi, and Garcia have written the story. The story follows a woman named Alice (Cotillard), who takes a job as a waitress next to an auto repair garage. She befriends a young man named Milo, who works at the garage. Alice’s real reason for getting close to him is deeply personal: Milo is her son. The cast also includes Théodore Pellerin, Laure Calamy, and Charles Berling. Post-production is complete. It will be released in France on January 20, 2027. A US release date is awaited.

6. Broadsword (TBA)

Cotillard will star in Christopher McQuarrie’s war drama movie ‘Broadsword,’ alongside Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. Based on a story by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, the film centers on a Marine sergeant who is the sole survivor of his aircraft after it crash-lands in WWII France. He subsequently teams up with a courageous local girl as they traverse dangerous landscapes, dodging enemies and desperately trying to reach friendly territory. The Warner Bros. film has yet to be greenlit for production.

7. Job (TBA)

‘Job’ is a feature adaptation of the ‘Book of Job,’ starring Cotillard and Walton Goggins, and to be directed by Yuval Adler. The plot synopsis is as follows: As their private lives bleed into their performance, a standoff on set raises an unexpected question: who gets to play God? Currently in the scripting stage, ‘Job’ awaits the green light for production.

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