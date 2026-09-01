With his compelling screen presence and versatility, Michael Fassbender has cemented his place as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment. The Irish-German actor began his journey in the acting realm with notable appearances in the BBC One show ‘Hearts and Bones’ and the Tom Hanks-produced World War II miniseries ‘Band of Brothers.’ However, his heart-wrenching portrayal of IRA leader Bobby Sands in ‘Hunger’ truly skyrocketed his name in the industry. From there, his choice of roles displayed his sheer versatility.

Fassbender dazzled as the charismatic Erik Lehnsherr, AKA Magneto, in the ‘X-Men’ movies and took on the mantle of the tech icon Steve Jobs with ease. His unforgettable act in ’12 Years a Slave’ further elevated his stature, bagging him high praise and an Oscar nomination. Fassbender’s knack for deeply connecting with his characters has continuously left audiences mesmerized and craving more of his work. With such a track record, it’s only natural to be excited about what’s next for this gifted actor. Here’s a peek into Michael Fassbender’s upcoming ventures in both movies and television.

1. Hope (September 9, 2026)

‘Hope’ is an upcoming South Korean sci-fi thriller film written and directed by Na Hong-jin, marking his first film since the critically acclaimed ‘The Wailing’ in 2016. The narrative revolves around the residents of Hopo Port, where an enigmatic discovery on the outskirts of this secluded harbor town sets off a chain of events. Before long, the inhabitants find themselves in a dire battle for survival against an unprecedented threat. Michael Fassbender is set to star in this largely Korean-language film alongside Alicia Vikander, his talented wife and an Oscar-winning actress, elevating the film’s international appeal. Both will play extraterrestrials, and the two were filmed in motion-capture suits.

While the exact nature of Fassbender and Vikander’s roles remains undisclosed, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Award-winning Korean actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and HoYeon Jung, a breakout star from Netflix’s Squid Game, along with Taylor Russell, who also shot scenes in mocap, and Cameron Britton, are part of the project. Hwang is slated to portray a village police officer, while Zo will play a young hunter. The film is further enriched by the involvement of cinematographer Hong Kyungpyo, celebrated for his work on the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite.’ The film was released in South Korea in July 2026 and will be released in the US on September 9, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Kung Fury 2 (TBA)

‘Kung Fury 2’ is an upcoming martial arts comedy film directed by David Sandberg and written by Sandberg and Tyler Burton Smith. This film is a sequel to his 2015 featurette ‘Kung Fury.’ Set in 1985, Miami is safeguarded by Kung Fury and his Thundercops, an elite police force assembled from various epochs to vanquish the nefarious Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. However, when a Thundercop tragically dies, the team disbands. As a new enigmatic villain emerges to assist the Führer in acquiring the ultimate weapon, Kung Fury must traverse space and time to rescue his comrades, protect the esteemed Miami Kung Fu Academy, and vanquish malevolence once and for all.

Michael Fassbender takes on the role of Colt Magnum, Kung Fury’s new partner. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including David Sandberg reprising his role as Kung Fury, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the President, Alexandra Shipp as Rey Porter, a journalist with intricate ties to Fury, Jorma Taccone portraying Adolf Hitler, also known as Kung Fuhrer, and David Hasselhoff lending his voice to Hoff 9000, a member of Fury’s squad capable of transforming into a vehicle. As of now, the film has completed post-production and awaits a release date.

3. Kennedy (TBA)

Michael Fassbender will star in ‘Kennedy,’ a Netflix political mini-series based on Fredrik Logevall’s book ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956.’ Sam Shaw served as showrunner, with Thomas Vinterberg directing. Fassbender will portray Joe Kennedy Sr. The 8-episode drama will explore the Kennedy family, delving deep into the personal lives, the relationships, the rivalries, and the tragedies that shaped one of the most iconic dynasties in modern history. Beginning in the 1930s, the show will track the rise of Joe Kennedy Sr. and his wife, Rose Kennedy.

The show will also introduce us to their nine children, including John F. Kennedy Jr., Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Edward “Ted” Kennedy, the first one becoming a US president and the latter two becoming senators, eventually. While ‘Kennedy’ will be primarily political, it will also show how the politics and the personal lives of the Kennedys intersected with Hollywood across multiple generations. The cast also includes Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson, Joshuah Melnick, Lydia Peckham, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Imogen Poots, Ben Miles, Wyatt Russell, Patrick Fischler, Eddie Marsan, Alec Newman, Toby Huss, Denis O’Hare, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Hera Hilmar. Post-production is underway.

4. Night Boat to Tangier (TBA)

‘Night Boat to Tangier’ is an upcoming drama film based on Kevin Barry’s 2019 novel of the same name, which has been recognized as a New York Times top 10 book of the year. It is helmed by the Oscar-winning director James Marsh, known for his work on ‘Man on Wire’ and ‘The Theory of Everything.’ The narrative revolves around two professional criminals from Cork — Charlie and Maurice. These characters find themselves in Spain, searching for Maurice’s missing daughter. The entire narrative unfolds within a Spanish port over a span of 24 hours.

During this time, the duo reminisces about their days smuggling Moroccan hashish through Spain into Ireland. The film promises to delve deep into themes of love and tenderness, juxtaposed against the backdrop of macho posturing and violence. Michael Fassbender takes on the role of Maurice, while Domhnall Gleeson portrays Charlie. Ruth Negga, an Oscar-nominated actress, will be seen as Cynthia, the mastermind behind the criminal operations of Charlie and Maurice. Kevin Barry has adapted the screenplay, ensuring the novel’s essence is captured on screen. The film was reported to begin filming in Costa del Sol, Spain, in the summer of 2026.

5. The Agency Season 3 (TBA)

While Paramount hasn’t renewed the espionage thriller series ‘The Agency’ for its third season, we can tell that it’s happening. Season 2 ends with Martian (Fassbender) getting captured by unknown people after blowing up Viking’s (Clayne Crawford) Valhalla base, while the CIA lists him as dead. Gremlin (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) is rescued in Iran and returns to London, and Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith) finally gains her physical freedom from Sudanese captors. It waits to be seen how fate awaits Martian and who the people are who have captured him. We can expect the three actors to return in Season 3, along with Jeffrey Wright as CIA Director of Operations Henry Ogletree, Richard Gere as CIA London Station Chief James ‘Bosko’ Bradley, Katherine Waterston as CIA case officer/handler Naomi Ford, John Magaro as CIA case officer/handler Owen Lublin, Harriet Sansom Harris as CIA behavioral psychologist Dr. Rachel Blake, and India Fowler as Martian’s daughter Poppy Cunningham. A renewal is awaited.

6. The Origin of the World (TBA)

Fassbender is rumored to star in Brady Corbet’s Western mystery feature ‘The Origin of the World.’ Speaking in late 2025, Corbet said that the “genre-defying” movie will be an X-rated movie that “spans from the 19th century into the present day.” Corbet also wrote the story, which is under wraps. Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, Sadie Soverall, and Joe Alwyn are also cast. More details are awaited.

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