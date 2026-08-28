Morgan Freeman is an actor par excellence who has graced the silver screen with his exceptional talent for over five decades. Freeman’s captivating performances are proof of his acting prowess, from his standout portrayal of Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ to his commanding presence as Detective Somerset in ‘Se7en.’ He further contributed to the world of cinema and television with his memorable appearances in ‘Bruce Almighty,’ ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Invictus,’ ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ and ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

In addition to winning an Academy Award for portraying Eddie “Scrap Iron” Dupris in ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ Freeman was nominated for the same for his performances in ‘Street Smart,’ ‘Driving Miss Daisy,’ ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ and ‘Invictus.’ The actor is going to continue entertaining audiences with some exciting projects in the future as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and television shows of Morgan Freeman!

1. Lioness Season 4 (TBA)

Writer Michael Idov, who, at the time of writing, didn’t have the Paramount+ show to his TV credits, recently confirmed that he’s now part of the show’s creative team. So, we can assume he is not referring to Season 3, which is currently streaming, but rather to an upcoming season that has yet to be officially greenlit. It remains to be seen where ‘Lioness’ Season 3 is headed before we can discuss who among the cast members will be back for the fourth Season. However, we can expect the return of Zoe Saldaña as CIA senior case officer Joe McNamara, Nicole Kidman as CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, and Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. Season 4 could arrive by fall 2027 if it follows the same timeline. A Season 4 greenlight is awaited.

2. The Little Bedroom (TBA)

Freeman, Laurence Fishburne, and Kate Mara will star in Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond’s drama ‘The Little Bedroom,’ an English remake of the writer-director duo’s Swiss film of the same name. The story follows Edmond (Freeman), a man recovering in a facility after taking a bad fall. He learns that his son has sold his apartment, so he leaves with a nurse (Mara) for her home to reclaim his autonomy. The Lionsgate project has been in pre-production for a long time and awaits filming updates.

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