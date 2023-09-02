Popularly known as the “Lady Superstar” of Indian Cinema, Nayanthara made her acting debut featuring in the 2003 Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’ while making her Tamil cinema debut in 2005 with ‘Ayya’ and Telugu cinema debut in 2006 with ‘Lakshmi.’ She has several accolades under her name, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in the 2011 mythological movie ‘Sri Rama Rajyam.’ In the following years, Nayanthara, on the back of her stellar onscreen performances, earned the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Tamil and Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for the 2013 romantic comedy-drama film ‘Raja Rani,’ the 2015 action comedy movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ and the 2017 political drama ‘Aramm.’

As Nayanthara’s acting career progressed, she cemented herself as the go-to actress for women-centric films as she features in ‘Anaamika,’ ‘Maya,’ ‘Kolamavu Kokila,’ ‘Airaa,’ and ‘Netrikann.’ Several of her notable works also include ‘Ghajini,’ ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘Kaashmora,’ ‘Viswasam,’ ‘Bigil,’ ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,’ and ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini.’ In total, she has five Filmfare Awards South and eight South Indian International Movie Awards to her name. Having acted in over 80 movies throughout her successful acting career, her recent role in ‘Jawan‘ alongside Shah Rukh Khan has our readers wondering about her future projects. Well, here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Nayanthara!

1. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (TBA)

The documentary TV series titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ will star Nayanthara as we get a glimpse into the love story of the South Indian actress who had a fairytale wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the show will also take the viewers on the couple’s journey — how they met, how they love, and how they get ready to take the next step in their lives.

Having tied the knot on June 9, 2022, the married couple — Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were expecting to have their documentary series released in October of the same year. However, its release was delayed indefinitely reportedly due to the busy schedule of Nayanthara’s husband. Thus, the makers are yet to reveal the new official release date for the series.

2. The Test (TBA)

Based on a test cricket match, ‘The Test’ is a biographical sports drama movie directed by S. Sashikanth that stars Nayanthara as one of the leads alongside Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, Siddharth, and Kaali Venkat. It will be the first time in 17 years that Madhavan and Siddharth star together in a movie after ‘Rang De Basanti.’

3. Lady Superstar 75 (TBA)

Nayanthara is also set to feature in ‘Lady Superstar 75,’ which will reportedly be a family entertainer packed with a meaningful message. The Nilesh Krishnaa directorial, apart from Nayanthara, consists of various talented South Indian actors in supporting roles, including Sathyaraj, K.S. Ravikumar, Jai, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Chakravarthi, and more.

4. Thani Oruvan 2 (TBA)

A sequel to the 2015 film ‘Thani Oruvan,’ ‘Thani Oruvan 2’ is an upcoming action thriller movie written and directed by Mohan Raja that will see Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi reprise their respective roles as Mahima and Mithran IPS. As per reports, shooting for the project is set to commence in early 2024. Thus, we can expect the movie to be released sometime in 2025, possibly in the first half.

5. Untitled Nayanthara/Dude Vicky Project (TBA)

Nayanthara is set to work as the lead character under the direction of the famous YouTuber Dude Vicky in an upcoming untitled movie project, which will be a women-centric one. The film is set to be produced by the same production house that was behind ‘Sardar.’ Nayanthara will be accompanied by Yogi Babu, making it the duo’s second time working together having previously worked with each other in the dark comedy film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila.’ According to Entertainment Times, the production was set to begin on July 14, 2023.

6. Wikki6 (TBA)

‘Wikki6’, an action comedy film helmed by Vignesh Shivan, his sixth directorial, will feature Nayanthara as one of the lead characters, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Pradeep Ranganathan. As of March 2023, the screenwriter Vignesh Shivan was reported to be working on the script for ‘Wikki6,’ but at the moment, it is in the pre-production stage.

7. Untitled Raghava Lawrence/Rathinakumar Project (TBA)

Set to star in an upcoming untitled movie project alongside Raghava Lawrence, Nayanthara will work under the direction of Rathna Kumar, who is best known for his work on ‘Aadai,’ ‘Meyaadha Maan,’ and ‘Bench Talkies.’ Although most of the plot details are kept under wraps, what we can tell you is that it will be a horror film. Nayanthara is not a stranger to the horror genre as she stars in ‘Airaa,’ ‘Maya,’ and ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.’

8. Dear Students (TBA)

Co-written and co-directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, ‘Dear Students’ is set to star Nayanthara in the lead female role. Reuniting with her after the 2019 comedy-drama movie ‘Love Action Drama’ will be Nivin Pauly, who is also attached as one of the producers of the project.

