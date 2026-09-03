Popularly known as the “Lady Superstar” of Indian Cinema, Nayanthara made her acting debut featuring in the 2003 Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’ while making her Tamil cinema debut in 2005 with ‘Ayya’ and Telugu cinema debut in 2006 with ‘Lakshmi.’ She has several accolades under her name, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in the 2011 mythological movie ‘Sri Rama Rajyam.’ Having acted in over 80 movies throughout her successful acting career, her track record has our readers wondering about her future movies and TV shows. So here they are!

1. Mannangatti: Since 1960 (2026)

‘Mannangatti: Since 1960’ is an upcoming Tamil period drama written and directed by Dude Vicky. It will star Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in lead roles. The creators have successfully kept the plot under wraps. The rest of the cast includes Gouri Kishan, Jeeva Subramanian, Devadarshini Chetan, and Narendra Prasath. The film is in its post-production stage and is expected to be released in 2026. Take a look at the motion poster here.

2. Mookuthi Amman 2 (2026)

‘Mookuthi Amman 2,’ the sequel to ‘Mookuthi Amman’ (2020), has begun filming. Helmed by Sundar C., the film will be Nayanthara’s maiden collaboration with him. It will show the titular goddess embarking on a new journey while fighting evil and protecting the righteous, and it is expected to be a rollercoaster of emotions. The cast also includes Regena Cassandrra, Abhinaya, Yogi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Urvashi, and Ajay Ghosh. The movie is undergoing post-production and will be released in 2026. You can watch the official announcement video here.

3. Dear Students (2026)

Co-written and co-directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, the Malayalam movie ‘Dear Students’ is set to star Nayanthara in the lead female role. Reuniting with her after the 2019 comedy-drama movie ‘Love Action Drama’ will be Nivin Pauly, who is also attached as one of the producers of the project. The project is in post-production, and its cast includes Redin Kingsley, Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Sharafudheen, and Deepthi. The movie will be released in 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

4. SVC63 (2027)

Nayanthara has been cast as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming yet-untitled film, SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), the action movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Sagarika Ghatge, Rahul Dev, and Arvind Swamy. Filming is underway, and the movie will be released in 2027.

5. Benz (TBA)

Nayanthara will star alongside Madhavan, Joseph Vijay, Ravi Mohan, Nivin Pauly, Samyuktha Menon, and Raghava Lawrence in Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Tamil action movie ‘Benz.’ Penned by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kannan, the undisclosed story will carry forward the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Suriya will have a guest appearance. Post-production is underway, and more details are awaited. The movie will be streaming on Netflix.

6. Untitled Sarjun/Baradwaj Rangan Project (TBA)

Nayanthara is collaborating with director Sarjun KM (‘Airaa,’ ‘Blood Money,’ and ‘Burqaa’) and movie critic Bharadwaj Rangan for an upcoming film. Rangan has written the script, and the project is in the pre-production stage. This will be Nayanthara’s second venture with Sarjun after ‘Airaa’ (2019). Details about the plot, the rest of the cast, and production are awaited.

7. Thani Oruvan 2 (TBA)

A sequel to the 2015 film ‘Thani Oruvan,’ ‘Thani Oruvan 2’ is an upcoming action thriller written and directed by Mohan Raja, with Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi reprising their roles as Mahima and IPS Mithran. Mohan Raja is also cast. There is still time before production. You can watch the first trailer here.

8. Baiju Bawra (TBA)

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Baiju Bawra’ is the remake of the 1952 Hindi romance musical directed by Vijay Bhatt. It follows Baiju, a young musician who challenges Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court musical maestro Tansen for a musical duel. This is so that Baiju can avenge his father’s death, for which he holds Tansen responsible. Nayanthara is reportedly in it alongside Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. More details about this intriguing project, including the production status, are pending.

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