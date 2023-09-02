Where Was Jawan Filmed? All Filming Locations

Co-written and helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as Vikram Rathore and his long-lost son Azaad Rathore. The Indian action thriller movie centers upon a former soldier named Vikram who wishes to make amends for his past mistakes and rectify the wrongs in society, in general. Driven by a personal vendetta, he even leads a group of skilled women into several heists across the country and hijacks the local metro.

When Vikram discovers that his long-lost son Azaad, a police officer, is in the crosshairs of his nemesis Kalee, a global arms dealer, he makes it his mission to get back at Kalee while presenting a special set of demands in front of the government. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film features a talented ensemble cast, comprising Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Given the multitude of locations where various intense action sequences take place, the viewers are bound to wonder where ‘Jawan’ was filmed. If you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

Jawan Filming Locations

‘Jawan’ was filmed in its entirety in India, specifically in Maharashtra, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan. As per reports, principal photography for the action movie commenced in September 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in nearly two years, in July 2023. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer!

Maharashtra, India

A majority of ‘Jawan’ was lensed across Maharashtra, mainly in the cities of Pune, Mumbai, and Aurangabad. Shooting some key portions in the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at JR78+R76, Old Mumbai – Pune Highway, Sukhwani Complex, Vallabh Nagar, Pimpri Colony in the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, it became the first film to be shot at Pune Metro. When it comes to Mumbai, some pivotal sequences for the high-octane action movie were also taped in and around St. Andrew’s College on St. Domnic Road in the suburb of Bandra West and Chitrakoot Ground And Banquets at Chitrakoot Ground, Industrial Area in the suburb of Andheri West.

In April 2023, the cast and crew members were spotted by the locals taping a song titled “Chaleya” in Bandra–Worli Sea Link. In the same month, they utilized the facilities of Film City in the Goregaon (East) neighborhood of Mumbai to record another song for the film, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh. Sprawling across more than 520 acres in Mumbai’s suburbs, the film studio is home to 16 different studios and approximately 42 outdoor shooting locations, making it one of the most sought-after filming sites for filmmakers in India.

As for the song titled “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” it was reportedly lensed at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai at 5, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road in the suburb of Andheri West. The film studio consists of three sound stages of international standards, a fully functional cafeteria and canteen, and a fully-equipped gymnasium with the latest technology. Apart from this, the filming unit even set up camp at DMIC in the small city of Bidkin in Aurangabad.

Chennai, India

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Jawan’ also traveled to Chennai, the capital city of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Various important scenes, including the cameo part of Deepika Padukone and action sequences between Shah Rukh and Sethupathi, were taped in the city of Chennai. The filming unit reportedly constructed a jail set up in the city where they shot the song “Zinda Banda” for five days with 1000 dancers on set, choreographed by Shobi Paulraj.

Other Locations in India

Additional portions of ‘Jawan’ were shot on location in other locations across India, including the city of Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana. The production team set up camp in the state of Rajasthan to shoot some of the crucial parts of the movie. They utilized different streets and neighborhoods of the state in October 2022, for about 20 days or so, in order to tape several scenes against suitable backdrops.

Read More: Bollywood Movies Where Villain Steals the Show