Nicholas Hoult, a British actor known for his remarkable versatility and charismatic on-screen presence, has enjoyed a prolific career in the world of film and television. Born on December 7, 1989, in Wokingham, England, Hoult embarked on his acting journey at a young age and quickly rose to prominence. Although starting in the late 1990s, Hoult’s career really took off in the early 2000s with the film ‘About a Boy’ (2002), in which he plays the role of Marcus, opposite Hugh Grant. This performance marked the beginning of his impressive journey in the entertainment industry. He later gained international recognition for his role as Beast in the ‘X-Men’ film series, showcasing his ability to seamlessly transition between blockbuster franchises and indie gems.

Hoult’s captivating presence and dedication to his craft continue to make him a sought-after talent in the world of cinema. His career has been a testament to his talent and commitment, solidifying his place as one of the most versatile and accomplished actors of his generation. Last spotted in ‘The Great’ and the 2023 movie ‘Renfield,’ here is a list of his upcoming projects!

1. Garfield (2024)

‘Garfield’ is an eagerly anticipated computer-animated comedy movie, drawing inspiration from the beloved Jim Davis comic strip featuring a wisecracking, lasagna-devouring feline. Directed by Mark Dindal and penned by screenwriter David Reynolds, the film boasts a star-studded voice cast, with Chris Pratt lending his vocal talents to the iconic character of Garfield. He is joined by Nicholas Hoult, along with Samuel L. Jackson, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Ving Rhames. As of now, the project is in the final stages of post-production and is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, promising to bring the timeless humor and charm of Garfield to a whole new generation of fans.

2. The Order (TBA)

‘The Order’ is a forthcoming crime thriller film helmed by director Justin Kurzel and penned by Zach Baylin. Drawing its inspiration from the 1989 non-fiction book ‘The Silent Brotherhood’ by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, the movie delves into the unsettling narrative of the white supremacist group known as The Order, which was active in the United States during the tumultuous 1980s. The gripping storyline unfolds with a wave of bank robberies and car heists that send shockwaves through communities in the Pacific Northwest. Amidst the chaos, a lone FBI agent becomes convinced that these criminal acts are not the handiwork of conventional, financially motivated wrongdoers but rather the sinister machinations of a group of domestic terrorists.

The film boasts an exceptional cast, including Hoult as the charismatic leader of the group, alongside the formidable talents of Jude Law and Tye Sheridan. They are joined by a stellar ensemble that includes Jurnee Smollett, Odessa Young, Marc Maron, Alison Oliver, Bradley Stryker, and Sebastian Pigott, promising an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience. The project is currently in the post-production stage, with further updates awaited.

3. Nosferatu (TBA)

‘Nosferatu’ is an eagerly awaited gothic horror film, skillfully written and directed by Robert Eggers. In this thrilling cinematic experience, Bill Skarsgård takes on the enigmatic role of the titular vampire, while Hoult portrays the character of Thomas Hutter. Joining this stellar cast are the talents of Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and the legendary Willem Dafoe. This adaptation marks the second reinterpretation of the iconic 1922 German Expressionist film ‘Nosferatu,’ originally written by Henrik Galeen.

Interestingly, the 1922 film itself was an “unauthorized and unofficial” adaptation of Bram Stoker’s timeless 1897 novel ‘Dracula.’ ‘Nosferatu’ weaves a chilling narrative set in 19th-century Germany, where a haunted young woman finds herself entangled in a nightmarish obsession with an ancient Transylvanian vampire. As the project currently undergoes post-production, audiences can anticipate a dark and atmospheric journey into the realms of horror.

4. Juror #2 (TBA)

‘Juror #2’ is a highly anticipated thriller film under the adept direction of Clint Eastwood and a compelling screenplay crafted by Jonathan Abrams. The movie features the dynamic talents of Hoult, who portrays the character of Justin Kemp, and Toni Collette in pivotal lead roles. Joining this stellar cast are Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, and Leslie Bibb.

The plot of the film unfolds around Justin Kemp, a devoted family man, thrust into the challenging role of a juror in a high-profile murder trial. As he grapples with a profound moral dilemma, the film explores the harrowing question of whether he will exploit this dilemma to influence the jury’s verdict, potentially leading to the wrongful conviction or release of the accused. As the project currently undergoes production, audiences can anticipate a gripping narrative that dives into the complexities of justice, ethics, and the human psyche, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

5. Wildfire Johnny (TBA)

Nicholas Hoult is poised to take center stage, both as a star and executive producer, in the forthcoming fantasy TV series titled ‘Wildfire Johnny.’ Adapted from a short story included in author Kevin Wilson’s collection ‘Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine: Stories,’ the show unfolds a mesmerizing narrative surrounding a young man who stumbles upon a discarded straight razor, accompanied by a cryptic note guaranteeing its possessor access to a unique and mysterious magic. While the concept for ‘Wildfire Johnny’ holds tremendous promise, it’s worth noting that the series is currently in the optioning phase and we eagerly anticipate further developments.

6. The One (TBA)

Hoult, Melissa Barrera, and Lana Condor are poised to lead the cast of ‘The One,’ an upcoming horror project by the creative duo of writer Kevin Armento and director Jaki Bradley. This compelling narrative follows the journey of Taylor (Melissa Barrera), as she embarks on a quest for love by becoming a contestant on a reality dating show. As the competition narrows down to herself and two other women, all vying for the affections of Mason (Hoult), the illusion of the show begins to unravel and the once-mundane game takes on a chilling reality.

Set against the backdrop of opulent beachfront settings, fairy-tale dates, and endless champagne, ‘The One’ explores how the pursuit of love can morph into an all-consuming obsession and how friendly competition can devolve into treacherous acts. Hoult not only graces the screen but also takes on the role of a producer in this project, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

Read More: All Upcoming Chris Pratt Movies and TV Shows