Nicholas Hoult, a British actor known for his remarkable versatility and charismatic on-screen presence, has enjoyed a prolific career in film and television. Although Hoult’s career began in the late 1990s, it really took off in the early 2000s with the film ‘About a Boy’ (2002), in which he plays Marcus, opposite Hugh Grant. He later gained international recognition for his role as Beast in the ‘X-Men’ film series and as Lex Luther in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’ His career has been a testament to his talent and commitment, solidifying his place among the most versatile and accomplished actors of his generation. Here is a list of his upcoming projects!

1. How to Rob a Bank (November 13, 2026)

Hoult will star alongside Pete Davidson in David Leitch’s bank heist thriller ‘How to Rob a Bank.’ Based on a screenplay by Mark Bianculli, the Amazon MGM Studios-backed movie follows a group of bank robbers who document and share their heists on social media while playing a cat-and-mouse game with cops. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Christian Slater, John C. Reilly, Tati Gabrielle, and Rhenzy Feliz. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released in theaters on November 13, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Cocomelon: The Movie (February 19, 2027)

Hoult is a member of the talented voice cast of the upcoming children’s animated movie ‘Cocomelon: The Movie,’ one of the world’s most popular children’s series that originated in 2006 as a YouTube channel. Designed to teach life skills through music, songs, and content, it has become a go-to resource for millions of parents to better bond with their children. The show has more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube, has reached more than 80 countries, and is available in more than 20 languages. The popularity of the series has led to spin-offs like Netflix’s ‘CoComelon Lane,’ ‘CoComelon Classroom,’ ‘Cody Time,’ ‘Nina’s Familia,’ and ‘JJ’s Animal Time.’ The voice cast also includes Rhys Darby, Ike Barinholtz, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, SZA, and Josh Johnson. Younger actors voicing key roles include Connor Esterson (‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’) as JJ, Camden Brooks (‘Swapped’) as Cody, Olivia London Leyva (‘Lopez vs. Lopez’) as Nina, and Aerina DeBoer (‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’) as CeCe. Kathleen Thorson Good is helming the movie, based on a wrapped story by Adam Pava. Post-production is underway, and ‘Cocomelon: The Movie’ will be released on February 19, 2027. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

3. Man of Tomorrow (July 9, 2027)

Hoult will reprise his role as the villainous Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ the sequel to ‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero. The story, penned by Gunn, has Superman and Lex Luthor working together to fight a new and dangerous threat. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart / Green Lantern, and Lars Eidinger as Brainiac. Post-production of ‘Man of Tomorrow’ is underway, and it is slated for release on July 9, 2027.

4. Mosquito (2027)

Hoult will star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Disney+ Hulu’s upcoming original series, ‘Mosquito.’ Tony McNamara wrote the story. The show will stream on Hulu in the U.S and on Disney+ internationally. It shows how the daily lives of newlyweds Kate (Edgar-Jones) and Ed (Hoult) are upended by an intrusive mosquito. It triggers the couple, and their secrets begin to surface as their public image starts to tarnish. Filming is reportedly underway, and the show is expected to be released in 2027.

5. Cry to Heaven (TBA)

Nicholas Hoult has joined the stellar ensemble of Tom Ford’s next feature, ‘Cry to Heaven.’ Hoult will be seen alongside Adele, Owen Cooper, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Julianne Moore, Daniel Quinn Toye, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannemann, and Lux Pascal. Ford adapted the screenplay from Anne Rice’s eponymous book. The story follows Venetian nobleman Tonio Treschi, who rises to fame as a soprano after his half-brother castrated him, under the guidance of opera star Guido Maffeo. ‘Cry to Heaven’ has completed post-production and awaits a release date.

6. The Servant (TBA)

Hoult will star alongside Colman Domingo, Emma Corrin, and Noah Jupe in Francis Lee’s psychological thriller feature ‘The Servant.’ The 1950s New York-set story, penned by Lee, follows an entitled British man named Tony (Hoult), who moves into a beautiful apartment in Central Park and becomes embroiled in a wicked power play with his manservant, Barrett (Domingo). The movie is a reimagining of the 1963 classic directed by Joseph Losey, with a screenplay by Harold Pinter. Principal photography will begin in January 2027.

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