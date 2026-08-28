Since the 1980s, Nicolas Kim Coppola, popularly known by his stage name Nicolas Cage, has been a regular feature in several popular and critically acclaimed films, earning him various accolades along the way. His portrayal of an alcoholic in the 1995 drama film ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ not only won the hearts of his fans and critics but also earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. He continued to impress the critics with his performances in ‘Raising Arizona,’ ‘Adaptation,’ ‘Face/Off,’ and ‘Mandy.’

Cage features in a couple of film series that showcase his ability to improvise and take on different kinds of roles. He stars in the ‘National Treasure’ film series as Benjamin Franklin Gates and in the ‘Ghost Rider’ film series as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider. His brilliant onscreen presence, especially in ‘Pig,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ and most recently in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘The Retirement Plan,’ keeps our readers looking forward to his future projects.

1. Fortitude (October 19, 2026)

Cage will star in Simon West’s WWII espionage feature film ‘Fortitude.’ The cast also includes Matthew Goode, Alice Eve, Ed Skrein, Ron Perlman, Ben Kingsley, and Michael Sheen. Simon Afram wrote the screenplay, which is based on the true story of British Intelligence operatives Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll “Tar” Robertson, who deployed an elaborate web of deception campaigns, including fictitious armies, fake military equipment, and a network of double agents, to mislead Nazi Intelligence and turn the tide of World War II. Among them was Yugoslavian playboy Dusko Popov, a real-life double agent who is believed to have inspired Ian Fleming’s James Bond character. Supporting cast includes Paul Anderson, Lukas Haas, Art Malik, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, and Freddy Carter. Post-production is underway, and the movie is slated for release on October 19, 2026. However, Netflix was recently sued by Op-Fortitude Ltd. and its owner, Swiss film producer and financier Simon Afram, for allegedly losing an unencrypted copy of the movie, exposing the unreleased film to potential piracy and leaks. It remains to be seen how this affects the release.

2. Madden (November 26, 2026)

Writer-director David O. Russell is set to direct the titular Amazon MGM Studios-backed biographical drama based on the life and career of legendary American football coach and sports commentator John Madden (Cage). Written by Cambron Clark, the film will explore Madden’s route of success and popularity, from his time as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, taking the team to its first Super Bowl victory, to 30 years as a commentator post-retirement, to becoming the namesake of ‘Madden NFL,’ the popular video game franchise. Alongside Cage, we have Christian Bale as Al Davis, along with Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Shane Gillis, Sienna Miller, Joel Murray, and David Lengel. The film is currently undergoing post-production and will receive an awards-qualifying theatrical release in November, followed by a release on Prime Video on November 26, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

3. The Prince (2026)

Cameron Van Hoy’s ‘The Prince,’ a drama written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet, has completed post-production. The film showcases the tumultuous journey of Parker Scott, an addict, as he navigates his way through power, pleasure, and pain in search of recovery. As per sources, Parker Scott is loosely based on Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden. Hunter’s drug abuse is documented in his memoir ‘Beautiful Things.’ Scott Haze plays the role of Parker Scott. He is joined by Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito, Simon Rex, and Andy Garcia. The movie will be released in 2026, though a specific release date is awaited.

4. Best Pancakes in the County (January 4, 2027)

Cage will star alongside Justin Long, Lauren German, Shelley Hennig, and Tetiana Dar in Ken Sanzel’s action thriller feature ‘Best Pancakes in the County.’ Based on a screenplay by Sanzel, the story is set over the course of one night at a small-town diner that becomes the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking “Sonofabitch” AKA S.O.B (Cage) with a dangerous past, and a waitress Dolly (Hennig) harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink and outgun everyone else. In this diner, the “best pancakes in the county” turn out to be the least explosive thing on the menu. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on January 4, 2027.

5. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 18, 2027)

Cage will soon make his return as Spider-Man Noir as currently in its filming stage is the highly-anticipated third installment of Sony’s animated Spider-verse film, titled ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.’ However, it will serve as the second part of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ It has regrouped the same creative team – writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham and directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. As per the makers, the film will explore the interpersonal relationships of Miles, Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) after picking up from the shocking cliffhanger at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ The film is currently in its post-production phase and will be released on June 18, 2027.

6. True Detective Season 5 (September 2027)

Cage is in talks to star in HBO Max’s ‘True Detective’ Season 5. Season 5 will be set in the Jamaica Bay area of New York City. With this, Cage will join a league of actors that includes Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster, Mahershala Ali, and Rachel McAdams, each of whom has played the lead characters in previous seasons of the award-winning drama series. More details of the plot and Cage’s character are awaited. Production was planned to start in 2026, with a proposed September 2027 release.

7. Lords of War (2027)

The sequel to the 2005 movie ‘Lord of War,’ ‘Lords of War’ is set to reunite the Academy Award-winning Cage and the filmmaker Andrew Niccol. Reprising his role, Cage will portray Yuri Orlov, the world’s most famous arms dealer, who finds out that he has a son named Anton (Bill Skarsgård). Rather than righting his father’s wrongs, Anton attempts to top his wrongs instead as he raises a mercenary army to help him fight America’s Middle East conflicts. Cage is also attached to the project as one of the producers. Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, Greg Tarzan Davis, Max Kraus, and Georgina Beedle are also cast. The film is in post-production and is slated for release in 2027.

8. Longlegs Sequel (January 14, 2028)

A ‘Longlegs’ sequel is happening. Osgood Perkins will return to write and direct the yet-to-be-titled movie, with Cage returning to play the Satan-worshipping killer and produce. Details of the Paramount Pictures project are being kept under wraps. Filming has yet to begin, and details regarding the rest of the cast are awaited. The movie will be released on January 14, 2028.

9. Parish (TBA)

Cage will star in writer/director Adam Sigal’s action thriller feature ‘Parish.’ The movie is set 30 years after a nuclear apocalypse and follows a hardened survivor, Parish (Cage), who has managed to stay alive with his highly trained attack dogs by following one unbreakable rule: never let anyone through the gate. That rule has kept him alive for three decades. But when a desperate woman carrying an infant appears outside his sanctuary, Parish is forced to choose between compassion and survival. His decision exposes the refuge he has spent years building and puts him in the crosshairs of a vicious band of cannibals closing in from the wasteland. With his highly equipped compound under siege and his past finally catching up with him, Parish is forced into a brutal fight to protect everything he has left. Filming is expected to begin in October 2026 in Minnesota. More details are awaited.

10. Gambino (TBA)

30 years after ‘Face/off,’ Cage is re-teaming with director John Woo for the crime drama ‘Gambino,’ based on the life of notorious New York crime kingpin Carlo Gambino (Cage). George Gallo and Nick Vallelonga adapted the screenplay from James Pierre’s novel. The story follows Pulitzer-winning journalist Jimmy Breslin, who looks into Gambino’s life, from his time as a butcher’s son in Sicily to being a ruler of New York’s underworld. Through the voices of those who loved him and those who feared him, Breslin peels back the composure that masked Gambino’s ruthlessness, bringing to light how the outsider rose to redefine power, loyalty, and the American dream. The Sicilian boss was the leader and namesake of the Gambino crime family of New York, playing a powerful role in organized crime for more than 50 years until his death in 1976. ‘Gambino’ is yet to begin filming and awaits a release date.

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