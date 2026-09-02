Oscar Isaac, born on March 9, 1979, in Guatemala, is a versatile and acclaimed actor whose filmography boasts both mainstream blockbusters and critically acclaimed indie films. He first made his mark in the world of cinema with his first major appearance in the 2006 biblical drama film ‘The Nativity Story.’ However, it was his breakthrough role in the 2013 film ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ that garnered him widespread attention. Isaac’s talent for bringing complex characters to life quickly became evident, and he soon established himself as one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Isaac’s diverse and impressive body of work continues to captivate audiences and solidify his place as one of the most talented actors of his generation. As far as his future endeavors are concerned, here is a glimpse of his upcoming projects.

1. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 18, 2027)

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ is an eagerly anticipated animated action-adventure film that continues the storyline from its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ The film will be directed by the talented trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Oscar Isaac is returning to lend his voice to the character Miguel O’Hara. The ensemble voice cast features other notable talents such as Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, and Issa Rae.

Originally scheduled for a March 2024 release, the third installment in the ‘Spider-Verse’ series encountered an unfortunate setback. In July 2023, the production faced delays due to the strikes involving writers and actors in Hollywood. Currently in its post-production stage, the feature will be released on June 18, 2027.

2. The Roman (TBA)

Oscar Isaac will star in the upcoming Netflix drama series ‘The Roman,’ previously titled ‘Vegas.’ It is created by Brian Koppelman and David Levienwill and will have eight episodes. JC Chandor will direct. The plot is set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, a modernized yet still dangerous version of the legendary city. At its center stands Robert ‘Bobby Red’ Redman (Isaac), president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground. The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin, David Costabile, Jimmy O. Yang, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Filming is underway.

3. Bananas (TBA)

Isaac will star alongside Ana de Armas in David O. Russell’s high-profile drama series ‘Bananas,’ backed by Apple TV+. Created by Carolina Paiz, the series’ plot is yet to be revealed, although the title refers to so-called banana republics, a term used to describe politically and economically unstable countries in areas such as Central America. The project is reportedly undergoing production, but more details are awaited.

4. Fury (TBA)

Isaac is re-teaming with Guillermo del Toro for the latter’s crime thriller feature ‘Fury.’ Del Toro and Scott Frank wrote the story, which follows two men carrying their past regrets who travel together on a journey while reminiscing, talking, and committing a brutal series of murders. In the director’s own words, “it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley – very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre, but [with] killing people after each course.” (told the TIFF audience.) There is still time before the production of ‘Fury’ begins.

5. London (TBA)

Oscar Isaac is poised to take the lead in the forthcoming film ‘London,’ an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s short story, under the direction of the talented Ben Stiller. The screenplay, skillfully penned by Eric Roth, adds an air of intrigue to the project, although its details are still concealed. Notably, Isaac assumes dual roles as the film’s star and producer. As ‘London,’ backed by Lionsgate, remains in its pre-production phase, audiences eagerly anticipate forthcoming updates on this cinematic venture.

6. Stowaway (TBA)

Isaac will play conman Juan Carlos Guzmán in the Apple TV+ series ‘Stowaway.’ Developed by Steven Levenson, the story centers on Guzmán, who was discovered as a wheel-well stowaway in 1993, almost frozen onto the wheels of a cargo jet that landed in Miami. He claimed to be a 13-year-old orphan from Colombia, risking a better life in America. Truth be told, Guzmán was 17 years old, with an aunt in Miami and a mother alive and worried sick about him in Bogota. Over the next two decades, Guzmán gained international notoriety, becoming the greatest conman alive. The pilot will be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Currently in pre-production, ‘Stowaway’ is yet to get a release date.

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