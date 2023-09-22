Oscar Isaac, born on March 9, 1979, in Guatemala, is a versatile and acclaimed actor whose filmography boasts both mainstream blockbusters and critically acclaimed indie films. He first made his mark in the world of cinema with his first major appearance in the 2006 biblical drama film ‘The Nativity Story.’ However, it was his breakthrough role in the 2013 film ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ that garnered him widespread attention. Isaac’s talent for bringing complex characters to life quickly became evident and he soon established himself as one of the most respected actors in Hollywood.

Isaac’s career has been marked by a string of memorable performances in major films such as ‘Drive’ (2011), ‘A Most Violent Year’ (2014), and ‘Ex Machina‘ (2014). However, it was his portrayal of the charismatic resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the ‘Star Wars‘ sequel trilogy (2015-2019) that catapulted him to international stardom. His exceptional acting prowess has not gone unnoticed by the industry, earning him several acclaimed awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his role in ‘Show Me a Hero’ (2015) and multiple nominations at prestigious awards.

Isaac’s diverse and impressive body of work continues to captivate audiences and solidify his place as one of the most talented actors of his generation. The actor lends his voice to the character Miguel O’Hara in the 2023 animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ As far as his future endeavors are concerned, here is a glimpse of his upcoming projects.

1. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (TBA)

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ is an eagerly anticipated animated action-adventure film that continues the storyline from its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ The film will be directed by the talented trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Oscar Isaac is returning to lend his voice to the character Miguel O’Hara. The ensemble voice cast features other notable talents such as Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, and Issa Rae.

Originally scheduled for a March 2024 release, the third installment in the ‘Spider-Verse’ series encountered an unfortunate setback. In July 2023, the production faced delays due to the ongoing strikes involving writers and actors in Hollywood. Consequently, the extent of remaining work required to complete the movie remains uncertain, leaving eager fans eagerly awaiting its eventual release.

2. Metal Gear Solid (TBA)

‘Metal Gear Solid,’ an upcoming action-adventure sci-fi film, is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The movie is an adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s renowned video game, published by Konami, with the script crafted by Derek Connolly. The storyline revolves around the theft of an advanced tank by a terrorist group, prompting the deployment of an elite soldier named Solid Snake (Isaac) to retrieve the same. Currently in the pre-production stage, we can await further updates and details concerning the project.

3. London (TBA)

Oscar Isaac is poised to take the lead in the forthcoming film ‘London,’ an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s short story, under the direction of the talented Ben Stiller. The screenplay, skillfully penned by Eric Roth, adds an air of intrigue to the project, although its details are still concealed. Notably, Isaac assumes dual roles as the film’s star and producer. As ‘London’ remains in its pre-production phase, audiences eagerly anticipate forthcoming updates on this cinematic venture.

4. Frankenstein (TBA)

Guillermo del Toro is back in the director’s chair for Netflix’s horror-drama film ‘Frankenstein.’ Del Toro has harbored a long-standing desire to bring Mary Shelley’s iconic tale to the screen and has been diligently developing the project. It is not yet known whether the film is a period drama or set in the modern time. While details surrounding the live-action film remain under wraps, reports suggest that Isaac is in talks for a prominent role, alongside Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth. As the project advances through its pre-production phase, movie enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on this exciting cinematic endeavor.

5. Francis and the Godfather (TBA)

‘Francis And The Godfather’ promises an enlightening exploration of the tumultuous backstage dynamics during the making of the iconic film ‘The Godfather.’ With Barry Levinson at the helm, the movie delves into the challenging journey of a young director named Francis Ford Coppola as he navigates the turbulent relationship with producer Robert Evans throughout the creation of the cinematic masterpiece. Isaac is set to portray the young Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary director behind ‘The Godfather.’ The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal as the former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, alongside Elle Fanning and Elisabeth Moss. The project, which is in the pre-production phase, is eagerly anticipated, with audiences awaiting further updates.

6. Untitled Martin McDonagh Film (TBA)

For his upcoming film, renowned director Martin McDonagh has secured the talents of A-list actors Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell, and Christopher Walken. Although specific details regarding the plot remain undisclosed, the screenplay is penned by McDonagh himself, who will also serve as a producer. As of now, the project is in its infancy, having recently been optioned, and is in the early stages of development.

7. Untitled A Most Violent Year Sequel (TBA)

An untitled sequel to ‘A Most Violent Year’ is currently in development. Acclaimed filmmaker J.C. Chandor will both write the script and direct the ongoing saga of Anna and Abel Morales. The sequel is rumored to unfold a decade after the events of the original film, which revolves around the conflicts Abel faces, which also threaten his family and his business. Isaac is set to reprise his original film character Abel Morales, potentially joined by a talented ensemble cast including Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola, Annie Funke, Pico Alexander, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

At present, the project is in the treatment stage. “It’s a story about capitalism using this family, [it’s] the American story. J.C. has a really good… when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it’s amazing, so I’m waiting. I’m just waiting to get a script,” Chastain told EW about the film’s development. “You know she [Anna] grew up in a not great situation, she’s got the gun in her purse, she’s ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She’s ready to be let out of her cage,” the actress added.

8. The Great Machine (TBA)

‘The Great Machine’ is a science-fiction drama film, adapted from Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book series ‘Ex Machina.’ The narrative revolves around Mitchell Hundred, a civil engineer and the lone superhero, who, in the aftermath of 9/11, is elected as the Mayor of New York City. He abandons his life as a masked vigilante, only for the source of his extraordinary powers to resurface, demanding a reckoning. Isaac is slated to co-produce and take on the role of Mitchell Hundred in this intriguing project. While the film has been optioned, fans eagerly await further updates as it makes progress in the development phase.

9. Helltown (TBA)

Isaac is in talks to take the lead role, in addition to serving as an executive producer, in ‘Helltown,’ an upcoming series that is currently in development at Amazon Studios. Created by Mohamad El Masri, this hour-long crime thriller will consist of eight episodes. It offers a unique perspective on the life of Kurt Vonnegut before he achieved worldwide fame as an author. Set in 1969, the series centers around Vonnegut’s obsession with a serial killer case, following the tragic disappearance and murder of two women on the outskirts of Provincetown. His relentless pursuit of the truth leads him to form a perilous connection with the prime suspect. As the script is being finalized, fans can anticipate more details and updates regarding this gripping narrative.

Read More: Best Oscar Isaac Movies