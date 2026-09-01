A common face in NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), Tina Fey has done more behind the camera than in front. She was SNL’s first female head writer and cast member. She is also the creator of another NBC sitcom titled ’30 Rock’ and the Netflix sitcom ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’ Fey has numerous accolades to her name, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards. She is also the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Her success in SNL garnered a huge fan following that only increased with her debut in Hollywood. As far as movies are concerned, you will find her in the 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’ (she wrote the screenplay of this movie), the 2010 film ‘Date Night,’ ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ (2014), ‘Sisters’ (2015), ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ (2016), the 2019 film ‘Wine Country,’ and ‘A Haunting in Venice.’ If you, too, are a fan of hers and are wondering about her forthcoming projects, here’s what she has in store for you.

1. Only Murders in the Building Season 6 (December 8, 2026)

Fey will be back as Cinda Canning, host of the true crime podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma, in Season 6 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Members of the returning cast include Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter have joined the new season. Recurring guest stars include Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan. Events will unfold in London. Filming has wrapped. Season 6 is confirmed to have 10 episodes and will arrive on December 8, 2026.

2. The Four Seasons Season 3 (2027)

Netflix has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘The Four Seasons’ for its third season. Adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name, the show follows three middle-aged couples who meet quarterly every year on a weekend getaway. Carell, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, and Colman Domingo are among the cast members. Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield wrote the screenplay. Season 2 dropped in May 2026. Filming is scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026 and will wrap right in mid-December 2026. A release date is awaited.

3. The Cliffhanger (TBA)

Fey is developing a comedy series for Peacock and Sky, their first comedy co-production. Details about the project are scarce.

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