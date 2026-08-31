Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has carved an illustrious and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry that spans over three decades. She emerged as a pioneering female rapper in the late 1980s, earning critical acclaim for her socially conscious lyrics and empowering messages. However, it was her transition into acting that solidified her status as a true icon. Her first movie appearance came in 1991 with a supporting role in Spike Lee’s cult classic ‘Jungle Fever.’

Latifah’s acting career soared to new heights with memorable performances in films like ‘Set It Off’ (1996), ‘Chicago’ (2002), for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and ‘Hairspray’ (2007). Her remarkable versatility extended to television as she headlined the cast of the critically acclaimed series ‘Living Single’ and took on various roles, including producing and hosting her own talk show, ‘The Queen Latifah Show.’ Latifah’s unparalleled contributions to the entertainment world have earned her a multitude of accolades, including a Grammy Award for her music, a Golden Globe Award for her role in ‘Life Support’ (2007), and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in both the music and film industries. If you are intrigued about the upcoming projects of the Queen, you are at the right place!

1. Ice Age: Boiling Point (February 5, 2027)

Latifah will return as Ellie, the woolly mammoth, in Disney’s ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point,’ the next installment in the popular animated film franchise. John C. Donkin has directed. Romano will reprise his role as woolly mammoth Manny, with Leguizamo appearing as ground sloth Sid. Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are also returning as Diego and Buck. The story will be a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World. Currently undergoing post-production, ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ will be released on February 5, 2027. You can watch the teaser here.

2. Girls Trip 2 (TBA)

Exciting news for fans of the hit comedy ‘Girls Trip’ as the highly anticipated sequel is now officially in the works, with acclaimed director Malcolm D. Lee back to helm the sequel. The script crafted by Tracy Oliver has sparked rumors that the charismatic ensemble cast, consisting of Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall, may embark on a hilarious adventure to the enchanting landscapes of Ghana. Producer Will Packer has also stated that we will have new ladies in the sequel. ‘Girls Trip 2’ is in its script stage. During a recent appearance on Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full, Hall stated, “Until the script is right and we haven’t gotten that yet.”

3. Paper Chase (TBA)

‘Paper Chase’ is an eagerly anticipated teen comedy movie on the horizon, under the direction of Angela Tucker. The narrative revolves around Alicia, a New Orleans high school senior brimming with idealism and a touch of pretension, poised to embark on a transformational journey at Kensington University. Her dreams take an unexpected turn when she discovers she hasn’t secured the $10,000 grant she had confidently counted on, compelling her to seek alternative means of financing her tuition before the summer’s end.

In this compelling tale of self-discovery and determination, Latifah takes on a pivotal role, adding her star power to the project. The rest of the cast and additional project details remain undisclosed at this time. Lauren Domino and Tucker have written the script. Since ‘Paper Chase’ is currently in the pre-production phase, we eagerly await further updates regarding its production.

4. King of the South (TBA)

‘King of the South’ is an eagerly awaited biographical film that revolves around the life and legacy of Master P, the iconic hip-hop mogul and No Limit Records’ CEO and founder. This star-studded ensemble cast includes Latifah, Wendell Pierce (Master P), Romeo Miller, Charlamagne tha God, and Master P himself. Guided by the directorial talents of Jeff Reyes, the Lionsgate project is currently in its pre-production phase, generating excitement and anticipation among fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

5. Queen Latifah Biopic (TBA)

Latifah is preparing to bring her life story to the big screen with a new biopic that will kick off a series of movies about hip-hop icons, which are currently in development. Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment are teaming up to produce the slate, the first of which will trace Queen Latifah’s journey from rapper to multi-talented performer, showcasing her success in music, acting, and her award wins. She is also one of the producers alongside Will Smith. In an interview with Deadline in December 2025, Latifah stated, “We’re writing…it’s gonna take a minute.” More details about the intriguing project, including a release date, are awaited.

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