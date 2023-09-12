Robert De Niro needs no introduction. The actor’s illustrious career is nothing short of extraordinary, marked by a diverse range of roles that showcase his remarkable talent. His early films, from ‘Greetings’ to ‘Mean Streets,’ laid the foundation for a legendary career, followed by his portrayal of the young Vito Corleone in ‘The Godfather Part II,’ which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In ‘Taxi Driver,’ the actor’s iconic performance as Travis Bickle left an indelible mark on cinema history, solidifying his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation. His commitment to his craft continued with ‘Raging Bull,’ where he transformed into boxer Jake LaMotta and received another Academy Award.

De Niro consistently pushed the boundaries of his art, tackling roles in ‘The King of Comedy’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ with exceptional depth. His career has seen remarkable longevity, with standout performances in ‘Awakenings,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘Meet the Parents,’ and ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ In recent years, his performances in ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ have further demonstrated his brilliance. De Niro’s impact on cinema has earned him a well-deserved place among the greatest actors of all time and the actor is going to continue to entertain the audience with his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Robert De Niro!

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ marks the 10th feature collaboration of the iconic actor-director duo of De Niro and Martin Scorsese. Based on David Grann’s eponymous non-fiction book, the crime drama revolves around the mysterious murders of the members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma in the 1920s, which sparked a major F.B.I. investigation by J. Edgar Hoover.

De Niro steps into the shoes of millionaire and criminal William Hale and is joined by Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Cara Jade Myers, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, and more. The Western film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 20, 2023, before landing on Apple TV+. Check out the official trailer of the film here.

2. Wise Guys (2024)

De Niro appears in a dual role in ‘Wise Guys,’ a gangster film based on the lives of 1950s mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. The movie showcases the two crime lords as they compete with each other. De Niro plays the role of both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello and is joined by Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci, Cosmo Jarvis, Matt Servitto, and Carrie Lazar. The film, helmed by Barry Levinson, is currently under post-production and is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024.

3. Ezra (TBA)

‘Ezra’ tells the story of Max Brandel, who gives up his successful career as a late-night comedy writer to become a stand-up comic but fails and eventually has to move in with his father, Stan. While being at loggerheads with his ex-wife Jenna about the needs of their autistic son, Max decides to kidnap his own child. The comedy film stars De Niro as Stan, while Bobby Cannavale appears as Max Brandel and Rose Byrne plays Jenna.

The cast of the Tony Goldwyn directorial also includes William Fitzgerald, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ella Ayberk among others. The drama film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023. However, its theatrical or streaming release date has not been announced yet.

4. Nada (TBA)

De Niro is also going to star in an Argentine miniseries titled ‘Nada.’ The comedy show follows a renowned food critic, who hires a young woman from Paraguay as a housekeeper and personal assistant when his maid dies after serving him for over 40 years. De Niro portrays the role of Vincent, an American writer and a friend of the food critic.

The show also stars Luis Brandoni, Silvia Kutika, Belén Chavanne, María Rosa Fugazot, Guillermo Francella, etc. The show, written by Mariano Cohn, Emanuel Diez, and Gastón Duprat, is set to premiere in Argentina on October 11, 2023, on Star+, which is Disney’s streaming service in Latin America. The US release date of the series hasn’t been revealed yet.

5. Tin Soldier (TBA)

‘Tin Soldier’ revolves around The Bokushi, who introduces a program aimed at assisting US combat veterans as they search for their purpose and direction in life. Meanwhile, the Government is apprehensive about the program as a well-armed and highly trained group called Shinjas emerges from it, resembling a cult.

De Niro plays the role of a military operative named Emmanuel Ashburn and is accompanied by Jamie Foxx as the Bokushi and Scott Eastwood as Nash Cavanaugh. The cast also includes John Leguizamo, Shamier Anderson, Rita Ora, Nora Arnezeder, and Saïd Taghmaoui. The action thriller film, helmed by Brad Furman, is currently in the post-production stage with no release date attached.

6. Zero Day (TBA)

‘Zero Day’ is a Netflix miniseries that “asks the question on everyone’s mind – how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?” as per the official logline. De Niro stars as George Mullen and also serves as an executive producer of the project. The thriller series, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, also features Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell. The show had started production. However, its filming was suspended due to the WGA strike in June 2023. It is not yet clear when the production will resume and when will the show eventually premiere on Netflix.

7. Mr. Natural (TBA)

De Niro also stars and executive produces ‘Mr. Natural,’ a drama series that revolves around Louis Baron, who visits Palm Springs after spending 30 years in prison to seek revenge and reunite with his family. De Niro is currently the only star attached to the project which was created by Mitch Glazer. The series is currently in the pre-production stage at Entertainment One and further updates regarding its production are awaited.

8. Bobby Meritorious (TBA)

‘Bobby Meritorious’ is a crime series that follows Avery “The Sage” Accomando, a whistleblower in the Southern District of New York’s biggest case who is about to tear the institution apart. Only one man can stop him, an ex-police officer named Bobby Meritorious. De Niro executive produces the Paramount+ show and also stars in it as Avery Accomando. The details of the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps for now. Preet Bharara, who was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York between 2009 and 2017, serves as an executive producer. Paramount+ also optioned Bharara’s book ‘Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of Law’ while acquiring the series. The show, written by Billy Ray, is currently in development with no known information concerning its production.

9. The Formula (TBA)

‘The Formula’ tells the story of a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to protect his family. De Niro serves as a producer of the sports drama film and also stars in it in an undisclosed role along with John Boyega. The crime film, directed by Gerard McMurray, was announced in January 2021. However, there haven’t been any recent updates concerning the production and the release date of the movie remains unknown.

10. After Exile (TBA)

De Niro also stars in another crime drama film titled ‘After Exile.’ The movie follows an ex-con man who tries to rebuild his life with his father after spending eight years in prison for involuntary murder. Shia LaBeouf reportedly essays the role of the con man, while De Niro stars as his father in the Dito Montiel directorial. The film was first announced in 2019 and is still reported to be in the pre-production stage with the release date not yet confirmed.

