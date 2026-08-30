Robert De Niro needs no introduction. The actor’s illustrious career is nothing short of extraordinary, marked by a diverse range of roles that showcase his remarkable talent. His early films, from ‘Greetings’ to ‘Mean Streets,’ laid the foundation for a legendary career, followed by his portrayal of the young Vito Corleone in ‘The Godfather Part II,’ which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In ‘Taxi Driver,’ the actor’s iconic performance as Travis Bickle left an indelible mark on cinema history, solidifying his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation. His commitment to his craft continued with ‘Raging Bull,’ where he transformed into boxer Jake LaMotta and received another Academy Award.

De Niro consistently pushed the boundaries of his art, tackling roles in ‘The King of Comedy’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ with exceptional depth. His career has seen remarkable longevity, with standout performances in ‘Awakenings,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘Meet the Parents,’ and ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ In recent years, his performances in ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ have further demonstrated his brilliance. De Niro’s impact on cinema has earned him a well-deserved place among the greatest actors of all time, and the actor is going to continue to entertain the audience with his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Robert De Niro!

1. Focker-in-Law (November 25, 2026)

De Niro will reprise his role as ex-CIA Jack Byrnes in ‘Focker-in-Law,’ the fourth installment of the hilarious comedy film franchise, ‘Meet the Parents,’ about a man’s uncomfortable situations with in-laws. Returning cast members include Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Teri Polo as Jack’s daughter, Pam, and Blythe Danner as Jack’s wife, Dina. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande, Beanie Feldstein, and Skyler Gisondo. John Hamburg is the director. Hamburg wrote the story, which will show the now-grown son of Greg and Pam Focker, Henry, who announces his engagement to Olivia, throwing the family into chaos. The situation escalates when Greg realizes Olivia is a former FBI hostage negotiator and worries she is manipulating his innocent son. ‘Focker-in-Law’ has completed post-production and will be released on November 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Shutout (TBA)

De Niro and Jenna Ortega will star in ‘Shutout,’ a movie by David O. Russell. Based on a script by Alejandro Adams, the story follows Jake Lejeune (De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft- the pool hustler. Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished. Sensing a rare opportunity to shape a legend, Jake takes Mia under his wing, honing her instincts and sharpening her natural gift. Together, they plunge into the ruthless world of high-stakes pool, where the line between unimaginable fortune and devastating failure is almost negligible. As Mia’s star ascends and her ambition grows, Jake must confront the ultimate question: can he steer her to greatness, or will her hunger for victory eclipse everything he has taught her? Currently in pre-production, ‘Shutout’ awaits additional cast, filming, and release details.

3. Mr. Natural (TBA)

De Niro stars in and executive produces ‘Mr. Natural,’ a crime drama series that revolves around Louis Baron (De Niro), who visits Palm Springs after spending 30 years in prison, driven by revenge. He dreams of reuniting with his stolen family and a dangerous scheme to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions. There will be blood in the sand and bones in the desert. De Niro is currently the only star attached to the project, which was created by Mitch Glazer. The series is currently in pre-production at Entertainment One, and further updates on its production are awaited.

4. After Exile (TBA)

De Niro is going to star in another crime drama film titled ‘After Exile.’ The movie follows an ex-con man who tries to rebuild his life with his father after spending eight years in prison for involuntary murder. Shia LaBeouf reportedly essays the role of the con man, while De Niro stars as his father in the Dito Montiel directorial. The film, penned by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo, was first announced in 2019 and is still reported to be in the pre-production stage, with the release date not yet confirmed.

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