A prolific actor by all means, Russell Crowe’s screen presence cannot ever be overstated. In a career spanning more than 30 years, he has given us memorable characters, pulling off both positive and negative roles with equal prowess and palpable commitment. Debuting on the big screen in 1990 with ‘Prisoners of the Sun’, his movies ‘L.A. Confidential’ (1997), ‘The Insider’ (1999), ‘Gladiator’ (2000), ‘A Beautiful Mind’ (2001), ‘Cinderella Man’ (2005), ‘Body of Lies’ (2008) and ‘Les Misérables’ (2012), are all proof of his grandeur and aura. So, if you want to know what the actor has in store for you in the near future and the forthcoming years, here’s a list of his upcoming projects, all sorted out.

1. The Weight (September 18, 2026)

Crowe, Ethan Hawke, Julia Jones, Alec Newman, Sam Hazeldine, and Jeffrey Lee Hallman will be seen in Padraic McKinley’s historical period epic ‘The Weight.’ Set in Oregon in the 1930s during the Great Depression, the story follows a battle-scarred veteran who reluctantly agrees to help smuggle gold through 100 miles of impenetrable wilderness to save what remains of his family. Written by Matthew Booi, Matthew Chapman, Shelby Gaines, and Leo Scherman, ‘The Weight’ had its international premiere out of the competition of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival in February this year. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Unabomber (September 25, 2026)

Crowe will star alongside Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley in Janus Metz’s true story-based crime thriller drama ‘Unabomber.’ The Netflix movie is about a Harvard student who becomes the Unabomber after psychological experiments. Years later, an FBI agent’s pursuit reveals how the student’s past shaped his deadly campaign that killed three and injured 23 from 1978 to 1995. Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Jacob Tremblay as the young Ted Kaczynski; Crowe as Henry Murray, Kaczynski’s psychology professor at Harvard; Woodley as FBI agent Joanne Miller, the woman tasked with hunting down Kaczynski; and Wallis as Christiana Morgan, Professor Murray’s academic partner and co-director of the Harvard Psychological Clinic. Joining them are Alexander Ludwig, Marc Menchaca, and Steven Ogg. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on September 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

3. Ark: The Animated Series – Part 2 (2026)

Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz’s ‘Ark: The Animated Series’ has been confirmed to return for its second part (Episodes 7 through 13). The series, which follows the adventures of paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden has voiced) on a prehistoric island full of dinosaurs and other strange creatures, will be back with more dinosaur battles and hardcore sci-fi stuff by December 2024 at the latest. Crowe has voiced Kor the Prophet and is a “dino-whisperer.” The rest of the voice cast includes Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh, Zahn McClarnon, Jeffrey Wright, and Devery Jacobs. A specific release date is eagerly awaited, although it is slated for 2026.

4. The Last Druid (2027)

Crowe will take on the Roman Empire, once again after ‘Gladiator,’ in Will Eubank’s action drama ‘The Last Druid.’ The Amazon Studios-backed film will tell the story of a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. A peaceful Celtic elder (Crowe) must thus take up arms to protect his family and people from annihilation. William Eubank penned the script with Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank. The cast also includes Stacy Clausen, Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, and Daniel Zovatto. Post-production is underway. The movie will be released in Mexico on June 24, 2027. A 2027 US release date is awaited.

5. The Billion Dollar Spy (TBA)

Crowe will star alongside Willa Fitzgerald, Harry Lawtey, Justin Theroux, Vera Farmiga, Tony Goldwyn, and Claes Bang in the biographical thriller movie ‘The Billion Dollar Spy,’ based on the life of Adolf Tolkachev, the Pentagon’s most valuable spy. With Amma Asante at its helm, the film is adapted from David E. Hoffman’s book by Stephen Gaghan and Ben August.

Set during the late Cold War, the film follows Tolkachev (Crowe), who risked everything to pass thousands of pages of top-secret Soviet intelligence to the United States. Despite repeated rejections by the CIA, Tolkachev didn’t give up, taking a brave stand against a regime that betrayed its own people. He finally found an ally in CIA agent Tom Lenihan (Lawtey) and shifted the balance of power. Fitzgerald will play Mae Lenihan, wife of CIA agent Tom Lenihan, and Farmiga will play Tolkachev’s wife, Natasha. Currently in post-production, the film awaits a release date.

6. Highlander (TBA)

Crowe, Henry Cavill, and Marisa Abela will star in Chad Stahelski’s action fantasy movie ‘Highlander,’ a reboot of the film franchise of the same name. Written by Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, and Kerry Williamson, the story follows an immortal Scottish swordsman who faces off with other immortal warriors to obtain a coveted ability. The cast also includes Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Dave Bautista, Kevin McKidd, Djimon Hounsou, Siobhán Cullen, and Jeon Jong-seo. The Amazon MGM Studios-backed project is in post-production and awaiting a release date.

7. Bluefly (TBA)

Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been roped in to star in Nimród Antal’s next feature, a sci-fi action thriller titled ‘Bluefly.’ The plot synopsis is as follows: “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent – and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.” It is written by David Frigerio, William Eubank, and Carlyle Eubank. Principal photography is set to begin later this year on Australia’s Gold Coast.

8. Last Breath (TBA)

‘Last Breath’ is a musical documentary directed by Russell Crowe. It follows Crowe and his band, Indoor Garden Party, on their recent European tour as well as previous tours and shows in the US, UK, and Australia. The documentary aims to showcase Crowe’s love for music, and he has been shooting material for it since 2011. The project has been in its filming stage for a long time, and further updates about its production and release are awaited.

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