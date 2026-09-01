Seth MacFarlane is a multi-talented actor who has left an indelible mark on animation, comedy, film, and music. Starting his career as an animator and writer at Hanna-Barbera, MacFarlane showcased his skills in beloved shows like ‘Johnny Bravo,’ ‘Cow and Chicken,’ and ‘Dexter’s Laboratory.’ His career trajectory took off when he created and began lending his voice to Peter, Stewie, and Brian Griffin in the animated series ‘Family Guy’ in 1999. The show’s blend of sharp humor and satire garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, solidifying MacFarlane’s status as a comedy genius. His creative genius extended to other successful ventures, such as ‘American Dad!’ and ‘The Cleveland Show,’ further showcasing his writing and voice-acting prowess.

MacFarlane’s talents weren’t confined to the small screen. He ventured into feature film directing with ‘Ted,’ a fantasy comedy that resonated with audiences and critics alike. He further established himself as a versatile filmmaker with ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ and ‘Ted 2,’ while also starring in the films ‘Tooth Fairy’ and ‘Logan Lucky.’ Over the years, MacFarlane has earned several accolades, including five Emmy Awards. His career is a testament to his exceptional versatility. The actor frequently takes on new and exciting projects that leave the audience impressed.

1. Ted: The Animated Series (2026)

McFarlane is developing an animated series based on his iconic character Ted for Peacock, titled ‘Ted: The Animated Series.’ He will also voice the character as in the movies. The voice cast also includes Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn, Kyle Mooney as Apollo, and Liz Richman as Ruth. The series is set after the events of the two ‘Ted’ live-action movies and will have Ted and John tackle their friendship as adults with families, showing how they help each other deal with those challenges. It is currently in production and is scheduled for a 2026 release.

2. Family Guy Season 25 (2027)

‘Family Guy,’ the famous animated show that explores the adventures of the twisted Griffin family in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island, will return on Fox in 2027 with its 25th season. The series humorously portrays the everyday challenges and quirks of family life, often with a twist of absurdity and pop culture references. Alongside McFarlane, who has voiced several characters, including Peter Griffin, Stewie, and Brian, the show boasts a talented voice cast, including Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin, Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Seth Green as Chris Griffin, Patrick Warburton as Joe Swanson, and Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown. The first episode of Season 24 will drop on February 15, 2026. More details are awaited. Seasons 26 and 27 are in the pipeline.

3. Stewie Season 1 (2027)

‘Family Guy’ spinoff ‘Stewie’ animated series from Seth MacFarlane and Kirker Butler is in the works at Fox and Hulu. A two-season order was given on the spinoff, which will focus on Griffin’s evil genius toddler son, Stewie (McFarlane). It will follow Stewie in preschool and explore time and space travel. The show will have its own world at a new school, with new characters, and will not affect Stewie on ‘Family Guy.’ The story will follow Stewie, who is forced to enroll in a new preschool after being removed from the old one. The new one is not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure. The voice cast includes Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown, along with Kenan Thompson, Vanessa Bayer, Jessica Lowe, and Melissa O’Neil. Season 2 was also ordered by Fox and Hulu.

4. American Dad! Seasons 21 (2027)

Fox’s ‘American Dad!’ is an animated comedy show that centers on hyper-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family living in Langley Falls, Virginia. Wendy Schaal voices Stan’s wife, Francine; Rachael MacFarlane voices Stan’s left-wing activist daughter Hayley, and Scott Grimes voices Hayley’s geeky/confident brother. MacFarlane also voices Roger, a sarcastic and sassy space alien, and Dee Bradley Baker voices Klaus, an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier. The show is created by Seth MacFarlane, Matt Weitzman, and Mike Barker. Season 20 is streaming. Season 21 has been greenlit and will arrive in 2027. Seasons 22 and 23 are also in the pipeline.

5. The Orville Season 4 (TBA)

Hulu has renewed the sci-fi series ‘The Orville’ for its fourth season. MacFarlane, the series creator, will be back to showrun, with Jon Cassar returning to direct. Season 3 ended with Kelly giving Lysella a trip on the USS Orville and the latter staying aboard. Season 4 will likely explore Lysella’s decision to stay on the Orville, the identities of Heveena’s operatives on Moclus, and the diplomatic relations between the Krill and the Moclans. MacFarlane will return as Ed Mercer. Other returning cast members include Scott Grimes as Gordon Malloy, Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn, J. Lee as John LaMarr, Peter Macon as Bortus, Mark Jackson as Isaac, and Giorgia Whigham as Lysella. Season 4 has been written, McFarlane confirmed in March 2026. The fourth season will be filmed between October 2026 and April 2027, in Los Angeles and Prague, Czech Republic. A release date is awaited.

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