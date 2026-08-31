Seth Rogen, the Canadian-born comedic genius, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his unique blend of humor, wit, and relatable charm. His career took flight in the late 1990s when he made his first major appearance in the Judd Apatow-created television series ‘Freaks and Geeks.’ This served as a launching pad for Rogen, leading him into a successful trajectory in Hollywood. Rogen’s career reached new heights with memorable roles in films like ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Superbad,’ and ‘Pineapple Express,’ all of which showcase his exceptional comedic timing and improvisational skills.

Rogen’s distinctive voice also became a fan favorite when he lent it to the endearing character of Pumbaa in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘The Lion King.’ Alongside his acting talents, Rogen has earned critical acclaim for his work as a writer, producer, and director, particularly for movies like ‘This Is the End’ and ‘Sausage Party.’ His contributions to comedy have not gone unnoticed, with several award nominations and wins, including Golden Globe nominations for ‘The Disaster Artist.’ Seth Rogen continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment world, consistently delivering laughter and entertainment to audiences worldwide. Seth Rogen most recently lent his voice to Bepop in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ and now, let’s take a look at his upcoming projects.

1. The Wrong Girls (August 14, 2026)

Rogen will star alongside Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat, and Kumail Nanjiani in Dylan Meyer’s stoner comedy movie ‘The Wrong Girls.’ The story, written by Meyer, follows two aimless young women who inadvertently gain telepathic abilities after ingesting an experimental drug. Cate Blanchett, Kate McKinnon, Geena Davis, and Sugar Lyn Beard are also cast. This pits them against dangerous rivals pursuing the same powerful substance. Stewart and Shawkat will play the two women. The cast also includes Tony Hale and LaKeith Stanfield. Post-production is done, and the movie will be released on August 14, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Nobody Wants This Season 3 (October-November 2026)

Netflix has renewed the rom-com drama series ‘Nobody Wants This’ for its third season. Rogen was cast in season 2 as Rabbi Neil. In season 2, we saw Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) navigate the realities of committing to one another, which for Joanne means grappling with her faith. Post-production is underway. Details regarding the release are awaited.

3. The Studio Season 2 (2026)

Filming has wrapped for Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio.’ Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory are back as showrunners, with Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg returning as writers. The actors who are most likely to return for Season 2 include Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill, Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason, Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstei, Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett, David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra. Catherine O’Hara, who plays Patty Leigh, passed away in January 2026. Rogen has stated that her passing will be addressed in Season 2. A release date is awaited.

4. Invincible Season 5 (2027)

‘Invincible,’ the brainchild of Robert Kirkman, is an adult animated series adapted from the Skybound/Image comic. The story revolves around a teenager grappling with the fact that his father is the world’s mightiest superhero. Following a triumphant debut season and an equally popular ongoing Season 2, the show dropped its highly anticipated Season 3 in February 2025. Seth Rogen lends his voice to the character of Allen the Alien in Season 4, joining an already stellar ensemble cast that boasts the talents of Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, and Sandra Oh in lead roles. Season 4 is ongoing, and Season 5 will arrive in 2027. Season 6 is also in development.

5. Tangles (2027)

An animated feature film directed by Leah Nelson, ‘Tangles’ is based on Sarah Leavitt’s eponymous graphic novel. Leavitt adapted her novel for the film with the assistance of Nelson and Trev Renney. The film follows a young woman who is forced to return to her conservative town to care for her mother, whose Alzheimer’s disease is worsening. She has to learn to accept the cruelty of the disease and her family’s imperfections to be the daughter her mother needs. The voice cast includes Rogen, Bowen Yang, Bryan Cranston, Pamela Adlon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman, and Abbi Jacobson. ‘Tangles’ had its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, where it was nominated for the Caméra d’Or and the Queer Palm. There is a planned Oscar-qualifying release followed by a wider release in 2027.

6. Babies (2027)

Rogen will star alongside Anna Kendrick and Dan Stevens in Lauren Miller Rogens’s comedy movie ‘Babies.’ The story, written by Lauren Miller Rogen, centers on Annie (Kendrick) and her husband Aaron (Rogen), a couple grappling with parenthood, who find their lives turned upside down when their friend and her toddler move in after a divorce, giving them an unexpected crash course in raising a child. The cast also includes Kate Berlant, Zach Cherry, Issa Rae, Nikki McKenzie, David Strathairn, Sharon Stone, Ed Helms, Ashley Park, Adam Shapiro, and Brandon Morales. It has completed post-production and will be released in 2027.

7. Platonic Season 3 (TBA)

Apple TV+ renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Platonic’ for A third season in December 2025. The story centers on two people, Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen), former best friends approaching midlife, who reconnect after a long rift. However, their new friendship upends their curated lives. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane as Sylvia’s husband Will, Carla Gallo as Sylvia’s best friend Katie, and Tre Hale and Andrew Lopez as Will’s business partners Andy and Reggie, respectively. Stephanie Koenig has joined Season 3 in a recurring role. She will play Alex, a lawyer who has just begun working at Charlie’s (Luke Macfarlane) firm. Filming is reportedly underway.

8. The Littlest Hobo (TBA)

Rogen and Evan Goldberg are adapting the 1980s CTV drama series ‘The Littlest Hobo’ for Crave, in partnership with Lionsgate Canada. The duo will write and direct the live-action series, whose details are under wraps for now, including the cast. The original show follows an ownerless German Shepherd who wanders about, helping people in need. It ran from 1979 to 1985 on CTV. More info about the project is eagerly awaited.

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