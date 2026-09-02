Shailene Woodley began her career as a child model and transitioned into acting with her television roles in ‘Replacing Dad,’ ‘The District,’ and ‘Crossing Jordan.’ The actress’ breakthrough came with her starring role as Amy Juergens in the ABC Family series ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager,’ which showcased her early talent. She then delivered captivating performances in critically acclaimed films such as ‘The Descendants,’ and ‘The Spectacular Now.’

Woodley’s performance as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ endeared her to audiences worldwide and solidified her status as a leading actress. She further showcased her versatility as Beatrice Prior in ‘Divergent,’ Teresa “Teri” Duncan in ‘The Mauritanian,’ and Eleanor Falco in ‘To Catch a Killer.’ With such an impressive track record, the actress always leaves the audience excited about her new projects.

1. Unabomber (September 25, 2026)

Woodley will star alongside Russel Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, and Alexander Ludwig in Janus Metz’s crime thriller drama ‘Unabomber.’ The Netflix movie follows a Harvard student who becomes the “Unabomber” after psychological experiments. Many years later, an FBI agent’s pursuit brings to light the student’s past and how it shaped his deadly campaign. It eventually resulted in the deaths of three and injured 23 between 1978 and 1995. Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves penned the screenplay. Jacob Tremblay, Steven Ogg, and Marc Menchaca are also part of the cast. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on September 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Big Little Lies Season 3 (2027)

‘Big Little Lies’ is coming back for a third Season. The news first came from Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, one of the Monterey Five (the others are played by Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz). During a Q&A session at the CME Group Tour Championship, she clarified that the third season is in the pipeline. In an interview with Elle, Kidman stated that Season 3 will be fascinating as the children of the women are growing up. Whether to take this as an official confirmation is up to you. For series creator David E. Kelley, Season 2 was written to serve as the end. It ended with the Monterey Five walking towards the Monterey police station to confess to the murder of Celeste’s abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). If Season 3 happens, the main leads, including Shailene Woodley, are bound to return. In January, Casey Bloys, HBO and Max Content CEO, told Variety that Season 3 is in the early stages of development. So, there’s still more than a year before something concrete comes up. The show is based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name. The author is writing a new book, titled ‘Big Little Truths,’ which will be launched on August 25, 2026, on which the season will be based. Season 3 will begin filming soon and premiere in 2027. Further updates are awaited.

3. Count My Lies (TBA)

Woodley will star alongside Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington in the upcoming Hulu miniseries ‘Count My Lies.’ Based on Sophie Stava’s mystery novel, the story follows compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley), who fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harrington). It seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode – with potentially catastrophic consequences for all. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are showrunners, also adapted the screenplay. The cast also includes Katherine LaNasa, Sophia Bush, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Post-production is underway.

4. Mother’s Helper (TBA)

Woodley will star alongside Luke Kirby and Milo Callaghan in the upcoming erotic thriller movie ‘Mother’s Helper.’ Written and helmed by Bridget Moloney, the story follows a woman (Woodley) struggling to balance work, kids, and marriage, who hires a handsome young man to help out at home. The cast also includes Paris Benjamin, Claire Coffee, and Charlotte Ann Tucker. Filming has yet to begin.

5. A Beautiful Journey (TBA)

Woodley will star in Nathalie Marchak’s comedy drama ‘A Beautiful Journey.’ The plot follows Mary (Woodley), an ex-swimming champion working as a mermaid at the New York Aquarium. She is a single mother struggling to raise her 7-year-old son, Lulu. When they get evicted, Mary pretends to Lulu that they are going on a beautiful journey. In doing so, she loses and eventually finds herself. Production has yet to begin, but more details are awaited.

6. Ultra (TBA)

Woodley will play a long-distance runner in the upcoming ultramarathon-set psychological thriller ‘Ultra.’ Victoria Negri wrote the story and is also helming the feature. The story follows Eve (Woodley), who, following the tragic death of her twin sister, embarks on the most intense athletic endeavor on the planet: the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a 135-mile race through Death Valley, where temperatures reach 54°C. As she takes on the unforgiving elements and intense physical and psychological strain of the race, Eve finds herself pursued by an unknown runner in white, consistently closing the gap between them as they surge through the desert. Trying to outrun the ominous presence, she will face the darkest parts of herself and uncover what she is made of. Negri drew from her personal experience as a long-distance runner and as the director of the ultra-marathon documentary short ‘Personal Best.’ Filming is yet to begin.

7. Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can (TBA)

Woodley is set to star in and produce ‘Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can,’ a Temple Hill-backed biopic of singer-songwriter Janis Joplin, who died at age 27 in 1970. The film will receive $2.5 million in funding from the California Film Commission. She will play the titular role. The shoot will take place in California for a period of 30 days. The project will spend about $10 million in “qualified expenditures.” In a release, Woodley stated, “California meant so much to Janis Joplin — from the stoops of San Francisco to the wooden walls of Sunset Sound, the state became the stage upon which she explored not just the world of music, but the world of her vibrant humanity” (Variety). Woodley has been working with music producer Linda Perry to learn to sing in order to portray Janis Joplin better. The film will also include real singing from the actors. It is in its pre-production stage, and more details, including other cast members, are awaited.

8. The Murderous Miss Highsmith (TBA)

Woodley steps into the shoes of writer Patricia Highsmith for the crime drama film ‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith.’ The project is a reimagination of the acclaimed writer’s life as a horror film and focuses on her love life, her fascination with murders, and what inspired her to write her most famous piece of work, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ The Alexandra Pechman directorial also stars Cara Delevingne and Noémie Merlant. The film, for which Pechman has also written the script, is currently in the pre-production stage with no release date attached.

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