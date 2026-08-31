Tom Holland is undeniably a rising star in the entertainment industry, and his accolades are a testament to his exceptional talent and versatility. His ability to effortlessly transition between genres, from action-packed superhero films to emotionally charged dramas, is a testament to his prowess as a performer. What sets him apart is not only his acting skills but also his innate charisma and charm, which shine through in every role he undertakes. The actor’s journey in the world of cinema began with the film ‘The Impossible’ (2012), marking his initial foray onto the big screen. However, it was his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016) that catapulted him to widespread acclaim.

Continuing his portrayal of the iconic superhero, Holland appeared in subsequent MCU films such as ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He also ventured into other projects like ‘Chaos Walking’ (2021) and ‘Uncharted’ (2022), showcasing his versatility as an actor. His most recent appearance was in the TV mini-series ‘The Crowded Room’ (2023), demonstrating his commitment to both film and television. If you are curious about Tom Holland’s upcoming projects and what the future holds for this talented actor, here’s a curated list of his forthcoming endeavors.

1. Untitled Fred Astaire Biopic (TBA)

The untitled biopic of the legendary actor, dancer, and entertainer Fred Astaire is set to delve into his intriguing relationship with his sister, Adele Astaire. This highly anticipated film will offer a captivating glimpse into the life of a multifaceted talent who graced both Broadway and the West End, starring in over ten musicals, mesmerizing audiences in 31 musical films, showcasing his skills in four television specials, and leaving behind an enduring legacy of recordings.

Helming this exciting project is director Paul King, renowned for his delightful work on the ‘Paddington’ movies, with a screenplay by Lee Hall and Micah Schraft. Tom Holland, in a 2021 interview with The Associated Press, confirmed his involvement in the challenging role, signaling his commitment to bringing this iconic figure to life on the big screen. Produced by Sony, the movie has hit a legal roadblock, as Astaire’s widow, Robyn Astaire, claimed the movie never received the green light from the estate. But now, things seem to be back on track. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Holland revealed he has begun dance rehearsals.

2. The Partner (TVA)

Holland will star in the eponymous feature adaptation of John Grisham’s legal thriller ‘The Partner,’ helmed by Jason Bateman. The plot, adapted by Graham Moore, centers on a lawyer from New Orleans who steals $90 million from his law firm after faking his death. What he thought to be a flawless plan leads him into a web of problems, including being tortured and charged with capital murder. More details regarding the filming of the Universal Pictures project are awaited.

3. American Speed (TBA)

Holland and Austin Butler will star in the Amazon MGM Studios sports drama film ‘American Speed.’ Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt wrote the script, which is based on the true story of the Whittington brothers- three historically famous race car drivers, two of whom were part of the 1980s IMSA scandal, in which several drivers were charged with financing their racing activities with proceeds from drug smuggling, money laundering, or tax evasion. The film is in its pre-production phase and has yet to get a director.

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