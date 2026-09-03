Although predominantly associated with working in Tamil movies, Vijaya Gurunatha Sethupathi, popularly known as Vijay Sethupathi, has been able to rise to prominence, mainly thanks to his regular features in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Vijay cemented his place amongst the most prominent South Indian actors by working in multiple Tamil films, such as ‘Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara,’ ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum,’ ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum,’ ‘Iraivi,’ ‘Vikram Vedha,’ ‘Super Deluxe,’ and ‘Vikram.’ Given his compelling performances throughout his acting career, here are his upcoming projects for those who want to know what he has in store for us!

1. Train (September 2026)

‘Train’ is an upcoming Tamil dark thriller directed by Mysskin. Besides Sethupathi, the cast includes Prithviraj, Nassar, K.S. Ravikumar, Dimple Hayathi, Bhavana, and Jayaram. Shruti Haasan will have a cameo as well. The story follows the protagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who boards the train with a heavy heart, having lost all hope in life. His only mission is to reach his late wife’s grave and plant a sapling there. However, unexpected events on the journey pull him into a new narrative, one that gradually changes his perspective on life. ‘Train’ is expected to be released in September 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. Baththa (October 1, 2026)

Director Atlee (‘Jawan’) will reunite with Sethupathi, who also starred in ‘Jawan,’ for an upcoming film titled ‘Baththa,’ directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Atlee will serve as a producer via his A for Apple Productions. Lijo Mol Jose is also cast. The film has completed post-production and will be released on October 1, 2026.

3. Jailer 2 (October 15, 2026)

Post-production is underway for Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer 2,’ the sequel to ‘Jailer.’ Rajinikanth will return as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Joining him are Sethupathi (in a cameo role), Mohanlal, Whatsaap Mani, Mithun Chakraborty, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, S.J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, and Shivarajkumar. Hrithik Roshan has a cameo. Dilipkumar wrote the story, which is under wraps. The movie will be released on October 15, 2026. You can watch the release date announcement video here.

4. Arasan (November 6, 2026)

Sethupathi will star alongside Silambarasan TR and Samuthirakani in Vetrimaaran’s crime drama ‘Arasan.’ Vetrimaaran also wrote the story, which takes place in the same universe as his movie ‘Vada Chennai.’ The cast also includes Priyanka Arulmohan, Vikranth Santhosh, Yogi Babu, Gibin Gopinath, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah, and Kishore Kumar G. The movie has wrapped production, and it will be released on November 6, 2026. You can watch the promo video here.

5. Slum Dog (2026)

Post-production is underway for Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Slum Dog,’ which will star Sethupathi, Tabu, Brahmaji, Samyuktha Menon, and Duniya Vijay. The story follows a protagonist who speaks about the harsh lives of beggars and delivers a stern warning to those who exploit or mistreat them. The movie will be released in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. More details about the project are awaited. It will be released in 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

6. Farzi Season 2 (2027)

The sequel to the Raj and DK-helmed black Amazon comedy crime thriller series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi is in the works. The series revolves around an artist, Sunny, played by Kapoor, who starts printing counterfeit money after drawing the notes with his own hands in a manner that almost no one can tell that they are fake. He ends up shaking hands with counterfeiting kingpin Mansoor Dalal (played by Kay Kay Menon), who is on the radar of Michael, an IPS officer/ head of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART), played by Sethupathi.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Sunny going after Mansoor after the latter orders to have Sunny and his business partner/best friend, Firoz (Bhuvan Arora), killed. Season 2 will show Sunny going after Mansoor while Michael, who has seen the faces of Sunny and Firoz, tries to catch the fraud duo. Other cast members include Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Zakir Hussain. Filming has wrapped for Season 2, and it will arrive in 2027.

7. Untitled Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi/Vijay Sethupathi movie (TBA)

Sethupathi is collaborating with director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi for a yet-untitled movie. This is their first collab. Filming is underway in Pondicherry. The project is believed to be among the most expensive in Sethupathi’s career.

8. Pocket Novel (TBA)

Filming is underway for Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s next movie, titled ‘Pocket Novel.’ Andrew Louis wrote the story, which is under wraps. Starring alongside Sethupathi are Raj B. Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, and Kishore Kumar G.

9. Mani Ratnam-Vijay Sethupathi Movie (TBA)

Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi will co-star in director Mani Ratnam’s next project, a romance. A.R. Rahman will provide the music. Filming is underway. Netflix has secured OTT rights. Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast area awaited.

10. Thamizh Murugan (TBA)

Sethupathi and Dhaunush will star in Vetrimaaran’s historical fantasy movie ‘Thamizh Murugan.’ Written by Vetrimaaran and Arivumathi, the story is of the Eternal Protector, Fearless Warrior, and the Leader of the Thamizh people. Production has yet to begin.

11. Maharaja 2 (TBA)

The script for ‘Maharaja 2,’ the sequel to the thriller ‘Maharaja,’ is ready, as per the actor. Nithilan Saminathan, who directed the first one, is back to write and helm this one. More details regarding the rest of the cast and the plot are awaited.

12. Idam Porul Yaeval (TBA)

Back in April 2014, Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Vishnu Vishal, Nandita Swetha, and Aishwarya Rajesh, completed production on ‘Idam Porul Yaeval,’ a Tamil-language drama movie written and helmed by Seenu Ramasamy. The project is in its post-production stage and has yet to be released. The narrative focuses on Pandi and Aasathambi, who indulge in an intense battle in the games of Money and Life. The delay in its release was due to the Thirupathi Brothers’ financial situation and the COVID-19 lockdown in India. A release date for the film is eagerly awaited.

13. Pisasu 2 (TBA)

The sequel of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Pisasu,’ ‘Pisasu 2’ is an upcoming horror thriller movie written and directed by Mysskin that features Vijay Sethupathi, who is not a stranger to the horror genre, as he makes a cameo appearance in the 2018 film ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ as Vikram Adityan. It also features Andrea Jeremiah, Shamna Kasim, and Rajkumar Pitchumani. The movie is currently in its post-production phase. You can watch the teaser here. Unfortunately, it is facing a release roadblock due to a financial dispute. A release date is awaited.

14. Rolex (TBA)

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Rolex’ will serve as a spin-off of ‘Vikram’ (2022). It is set to feature Vijay Sethupathi, who will reprise his role as Santhanam, while Suriya retains his protagonist role as Rolex. They are accompanied by other supporting actors, including Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Arun Vijay. The state of production is unknown.

15. Untitled Ahimsa Entertainment/Trident Arts Movie (TBA)

Sethupathi is set to team up with Kangana Ranaut (known for ‘Gangster,’ ‘Queen,’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’) for a mega untitled project backed by Ahimsa Entertainment and Trident Arts. With Vipin Das as the helmsman, the movie was reported to be filming in 2023. More details are awaited.

16. Vikram 2 (TBA)

Lokesh Kanagaraj intends to make ‘Vikram 2,’ the final addition to the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Kamal Haasan is expected to reprise his role as Agent Vikram. Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Karthi, and Suriya will also be back. That the movie is in the pipeline is the only confirmation we have for now. More info is awaited.

17. Untitled Vijay Sethupathi/Magizh Thirumeni Movie (TBA)

Sethupathi is doing a movie with Magizh Thirumeni, who last helmed ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ with Ajith Kumar. Shraddha Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are reportedly in talks to feature. Details about the project are scarce, and we have to wait to learn more.

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