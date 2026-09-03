Viola Davis is a renowned actress known for her outstanding performances in film, television, and theater. After starting her career on stage, she made her film debut with ‘The Substance of Fire’ in 1996. Her supporting role as Mrs. Miller in the 2008 film ‘Doubt’ catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. The actress further impressed the audience and critics with her performance in the TV series ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ winning the Emmy Award for Best Actress. She continued to shine in movies like ‘The Help,’ ‘Prisoners,’ and ‘Get on Up.’ Her portrayal of Rose Maxson in ‘Fences’ brought her numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. With such impeccable filmography, the actress always leaves the audience excited about her new projects, which are as follows!

1. Children of Blood and Bone (January 14, 2027)

Davis will star alongside Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action-adventure fantasy movie ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’ Prince-Bythewood adapted the screenplay from Tomi Adeyemi’s novel. The story follows a woman blessed with magical powers by the gods. She has been living in a fantasy African kingdom where one is forbidden to use magic. The woman thus teams up with a princess to summon the gods and bring down the oppressive regime. The extended cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, and Tosin Cole. Regina King is also rumored to be in the movie. The characters the actors will play are as follows: Davis as Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba as Lekan, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Thuso Mbedu as Zelie, the protagonist. The Paramount Pictures production will be released on January 14, 2027. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Creature Commandos Season 2 (2027)

HBO Max has renewed the animated action-adventure series ‘Creature Commandos’ for its second season, which is in production. The series follows a secret team of imprisoned non-human criminals recruited for missions that are too dangerous for humans. Created and written by James Gunn, the show features a highly talented voice cast. Davis voices Amanda Waller, a role we are all familiar with. We also have Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, David Harbor as Frankenstein, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Steve Agee as Economos, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, and Indira Varma as the Bride. Season 2 will arrive in 2027.

3. Ally Clark (TBA)

Davis has been roped in for Phillip Noyce’s thriller movie ‘Ally Clark.’ Jose Ruisanchez and Irwin Winkler wrote the plot of the Amazon MGM Studios-backed project, which follows investigator Ally Clark (Davis) as she embarks on a perilous investigation into an international conglomerate following the suspicious death of a close friend. The endeavor takes her from the marble halls of Washington, D.C., to the sweltering bayous of Louisiana to the icy mountains of Alaska. The cast also includes Chris Sullivan, Sydney Lemmon, Jason Clarke, Peter Macon, Benjamin Bratt, Jay Huguley, and Jefferson White. Poised to be a globe-trotting flick, the movie is undergoing post-production.

5. House of Games (TBA)

Davis will star alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the crime drama ‘House of Games.’ Based on a short story by David Mamet, the plot follows a psychiatrist (Davis), who becomes entangled in the high-stakes world of gambling while trying to help a charismatic patient (Abdul-Mateen II) cope with anxiety. The Amazon MGM Studios movie is a reimagining of the 1987 feature film of the same name. The project has yet to begin filming, and details regarding the rest of the cast are awaited.

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