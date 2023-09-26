Viola Davis is a renowned actress known for her outstanding performances in film, television, and theater. After starting her career on stage, she made her film debut with ‘The Substance of Fire’ in 1996. Her supporting role as Mrs. Miller in the 2008 film ‘Doubt’ catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. The actress further impressed the audience and critics with her performance in the TV series ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ winning the Emmy Award for Best Actress in 2015.

Davis continued to shine in movies like ‘The Help’, ‘Prisoners’, and ‘Get on Up.’ Her portrayal of Rose Maxson in ‘Fences’ brought her numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Over the years, Davis has also won two Tony Awards, becoming the first black performer to clinch the Triple Crown of Acting. With such impeccable filmography, the actress always leaves the audience excited about her new projects. If you, too, are curious to know about the upcoming films and TV shows of Viola Davis, we have got your back!

1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

The fifth installment in ‘The Hunger Games’ film franchise, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ explores the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, the last hope of the fallen Snow family in a post-war Capitol. He reluctantly mentors Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12. Seeing Lucy Gray captivating the audience of Panem with her charm, Snow seizes the chance to change their fates. As his future hangs in balance, he teams up with Lucy Gray to improve their odds. Battling his inner turmoil, Snow races against time to survive and reveal if he will utilamtely become a songbird or a snake.

Davis stars in the film as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head game maker and the implementor of the game. The actress is joined by Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius Flickerman, and Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma’am.

The action-adventure film is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ and serves as a prequel to the first ‘The Hunger Games’ film, which was released in 2012. The movie is helmed by Francis Lawrence from a script by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. The project is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023, by Lionsgate. You can check out the official trailer of the film here.

2. Creature Commandos (2024)

‘Creature Commandos’ is the first television series in the DC Universe (DCU) franchise. The adult animated show is based on the eponymous team that is featured in DC Comics and follows Amanda Waller who assembles a black ops team of monsters. Davis lends her voice to Amanda Waller, a character she also portrays in the ‘Suicide Squad’ film series. The rest of the cast includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus.

The show also stars David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, serves as the creator of the superhero series. The show is currently under production and is scheduled to premiere on Max sometime in 2024. However, the exact release date remains to be announced.

3. Waller (TBA)

A ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off series based on Amanda Waller is also currently in the works in the DCU, with Davis reprising her role. Titled ‘Waller,’ the action-adventure show is written by Jeremy Carver and Christal Henry. The plot details have been kept under wraps for now; however, the show is set to take place in the same universe as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) series ‘Peacemaker.’ James Gunn announced the project while revealing the initial slate of DCU’s movies and shows in January 2023.

“Next is Waller. So this is Viola Davis. She’s coming back as her character Amanda Waller. This is also going to you know have some of the team ‘Peacemaker’ and is the regulars on the show. This basically follows up ‘Peacemaker.’ We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on ‘Watchmen,’ and Jeremy Carver who created ‘Doom Patrol’ have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves, and so they’re you know, putting this all together,” he said at the time.

Apart from Davis, Steve Agee also reprises his role as John Economos. The rest of the cast has not been announced yet. The project is currently in the pre-production stage with no premiere date attached. However, it is known that the show is also going to be released on Max.

4. G20 (TBA)

‘G20’ is an action thriller film that follows the G20 summit being taken over by terrorists, after which US President Taylor Sutton has to bring up her governing and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and the world. Davis stars as Taylor Sutton and also produces the project through JuVee Productions. The rest of the cast remains unconfirmed for now. The film is helmed by Patricia Riggen, known for her work on the movies ‘Under the Same Moon,’ ‘Girl in Progress,’ and ‘Miracles from Heaven.’

The project was granted an interim agreement to continue production amid the SAG-AFTRA strike in July 2023. However, Davis and other producers decided not to move forward with the production in solidarity with the protesting agencies. “I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike. I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA,” Davis said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. The film is expected to resume production after the conclusion of the strike, and its release date has not been confirmed yet.

5. Two Butterflies (TBA)

‘Two Butterflies’ tells the story of two estranged sisters who are forced to reunite when one of them is to be transported to an Alzheimer’s facility. Davis is currently the only star expected to be a part of the project, which she also produces. Yance Ford is at the helm of the drama film from a script written by Evan Dodson. The film was announced in January 2022 and has been reported to be in development ever since.

6. I Almost Forgot About You (TBA)

Based on Terry McMillan’s eponymous novel, ‘I Almost Forgot About You’ is a drama film that revolves around Georgia Young, a twice-divorced successful optometrist who finds herself on a journey of self-discovery as she reunites with old lovers and gets a brand-new lease on life. Davis is set to produce and star in the project, which has Malcolm D. Lee attached as the director. The rest of the cast has not been announced as of now. The project has been reported to be in development since 2017; however, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production.

