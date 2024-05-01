Allan Brown: Where is the Shooter Now?

In October 2021, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, police responded to a report of a man fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The suspect, Allan M. Brown, attempted to evade capture, firing shots that injured a K-9 officer before being apprehended. Further investigation revealed Brown’s connection to two homicides in Chicago, Illinois. The incident, detailed in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Midwest Massacre,’ portrays the intense pursuit and eventual arrest of Brown, shedding light on the events surrounding the crimes.

Allan Brown Killed Two People in Chicago

On October 21, 2021, around 1 a.m., Allan M. Brown, a resident of Countryside, Illinois, donning a cap and a gray backpack, clad entirely in black, approached the bus shelter at Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road in Logan Square, Chicago in Illinois. He engaged in a heated argument with a 25-year-old man seated at the shelter. In a shocking turn, Brown brandished a firearm, firing two shots at the young man. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after that. Following the altercation, Brown attempted to hitch rides from passing vehicles.

Desperate and on the run, Brown took off on foot towards the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue in Hermosa. There, he encountered Miguel Padilla, Jr., who had cerebral palsy and had just parked his car in front of a local bar. As Padilla stood near the hood of his vehicle, Brown fired a shot, striking the unsuspecting man. Seizing the opportunity, Brown commandeered Padilla’s 2016 brown Buick Encore and swiftly fled the scene.

Police successfully tracked Brown’s path toward Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and promptly notified local law enforcement about the ongoing homicide investigation and the stolen vehicle. By midday on October 21, authorities pinpointed his location and encircled him, urging him to surrender via loudspeaker. Ignoring their plea, Brown abandoned the car and fled on foot, prompting officers to initiate pursuit. Subsequently, they released K-9 Riggs in the quest for Brown.

During the confrontation, officers observed Brown brandishing a firearm and demanded he relinquish the weapon. As Riggs closed in on Brown, a struggle ensued, culminating in Brown shooting Riggs in the head. Simultaneously, police returned fire and apprehended Brown, who sustained gunshot wounds to his left thigh, abdomen, and bicep during the exchange. While Brown received treatment for his injuries at Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Riggs was swiftly transported to a veterinary hospital, where he underwent emergency care and ultimately survived.

Brown attempted to escape from the hospital, but law enforcement swiftly captured him. As authorities delved into his criminal history, they uncovered a pattern of repeated offenses. Dating back to 2005, Brown had been arrested numerous times for charges including drug possession, battery, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, receiving a two-year sentence. Just a year later, in 2009, he again pleaded guilty, this time to aggravated battery of an officer, resulting in a four-year sentence.

During his transfer to a maximum-security facility, Brown, flanked by two law enforcement deputies, made a desperate attempt to break free. Despite being handcuffed and leg restrained, he managed to pull away and violently head-butted one of the deputies, causing significant facial injuries that required four stitches. Subsequently, he faced a slew of charges, including mistreatment of animals, assaulting a police officer, causing injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and unauthorized operation of a vehicle.

Allan Brown is Currently Serving His Time

While awaiting trial, Allan M. Brown faced additional charges for battery involving fellow prisoners. His psychological evaluation proved that he had some mental health issues, but he was deemed competent for trial. In March 2023, a Wisconsin jury found him guilty on nine counts, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, and mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon.

However, the judge did not take the charges related to the two homicides in Chicago into consideration for this trial. Brown received a sentence of 57 and a half years and is currently serving time at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin. Scheduled for release in 2079, his maximum sentence extends to 2108. Yet to be tried for the double homicide charges in Chicago, Illinois, he remains accused in those cases.

