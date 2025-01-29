Allan Park: Where is OJ Simpson’s Former Limo Driver Now?

Allan Park’s testimony was one of the most important during O.J. Simpson’s trial. As the limousine driver scheduled to pick up the footballer for a flight to Chicago, his timeline directly conflicted with the latter’s account. This is what made Park’s statements vital to the prosecution. What set him apart was his calm demeanor and confidence, even under intense scrutiny from the defense. Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ includes interviews and recordings of his testimony, and it highlights its crucial role in shaping the trial’s final verdict.

Allan Park Alleged He Saw a Shadowy Figure That Looked Like O.J. Simpson

Allan Park began working for Town and Country Limousine in March 1994 after being hired by the company’s owner, Dale St. John. At the time, he was living in Southern California, taking on various short-term jobs without anything permanent. While he had driven a few celebrities before, the opportunity to chauffeur O.J. Simpson was particularly exciting for him. Though he was not O.J.’s regular driver, he remained on standby and had been scheduled to drive him on multiple occasions. However, these plans never materialized. On June 12, 1994, Allan was assigned to pick up O.J. and drive him to LAX. Since the flight was scheduled for 11:45 pm, he arrived at Simpson’s residence around 10:25 pm.

Allan stated that he rang the doorbell multiple times, but no one answered. Shortly after, O.J.’s houseguest, Kato Kaelin, came outside and let him in. During their brief conversation, Kaelin asked him if there had been an earthquake, as he had felt a thumping sensation. Park, who had been outside the entire time, responded that he hadn’t noticed anything unusual. After waiting a bit longer, he called Dale St. John to inform him that O.J. might not show up. Dale then instructed him to check for a light in the room where the celebrity athlete was known to watch TV. As Allan scanned the property, he noticed a dark figure moving across the lawn.

A few minutes later, O.J. answered the call and told him that he would be ready shortly, explaining that he had overslept. He later testified that O.J. sounded out of breath during the call. When he finally arrived, Allan noticed that he appeared disheveled and had red eyes. O.J. was carrying two bags but refused to let Allan place them in the car. The former carried them himself. Later the prosecution alleged that this bag carried incriminating items like the murder weapon. Allan then drove O.J. to the airport, where he observed him hurrying inside as he was running slightly behind schedule for his flight.

The Jury Heard Allan Park’s Testimony Again Before Delivering Their Verdict

After finishing his shift, Allan Park went home as usual, unaware of the events that had unfolded. The next morning, his mother, a former public defender, called to inform him about the double homicide. As news of the case spread, Park learned that police were estimating the time of the murders to be around 10:30 pm—the same time he had been calling O.J. Simpson and waiting outside his house. Realizing he would likely be questioned, he was prepared when, just three days later, investigators reached out to him. However, it wasn’t until he returned home from his interview that he saw a swarm of media vans and journalists gathered outside. Although they were initially there to speak with the limo service owner, Allan knew it was only a matter of time before the spotlight turned on him.

After discussing the situation with his family, Allan decided to leave for Catalina Island, where his aunt owned a farm. He later returned to Los Angeles, California, for the preliminary hearing, accompanied by his mother. There, he provided a detailed account of what he had witnessed and the unusual occurrences from that night. His testimony was crucial because he claimed to have seen a shadowy figure, which he believed resembled O.J. His timeline aligned with the prosecution’s argument that the latter had committed the murders, whereas O.J. had stated that he was taking a shower at the time. Allan returned once more for the trial and stood by his statements with confidence. His precise recollection of events and confident testimony made a huge impact, so much so that the jury requested to hear his account again just before delivering their verdict.

Allan Park is Working as a Locomotive Engineer Today

Allan Park remained on Catalina Island in Los Angeles, California, for about six years. He worked as a trail guide alongside his aunt and uncle. He recalled how news crews would frequently visit, and he was even offered substantial amounts of money to share his story. However, knowing that he was a key witness, he refused to speak with the media, fearing it would undermine his credibility. In 1997, he testified at the civil trial, where O.J. Simpson was found liable. Eventually, Allan found love, got married, and in 1999, he and his wife relocated to Paso Robles, California.

Allan briefly worked at Gold Coast Limousines in Santa Maria before joining Union Pacific Railroad in 2005. Over the years, he held various roles, including engineer, trainman, and RCO operator. He spent his first three years in San Luis Obispo County before being relocated to Roseville, California, in 2008. Though he and his wife eventually separated, they shared twin sons whom Allan deeply loved and frequently visited in Templeton. On February 14, 2013, Allan remarried and started a new chapter in his life. In 2017, he joined Amtrak as a locomotive engineer, a position he still holds. Now, he is living a peaceful life in Sacramento County, California. He made a rare public appearance in 2024 on Kato Kaelin’s podcast, ‘One Degree of Scandalous.’ In the interview, he reflected on the O.J. case and emphasized how he had chosen early on not to let it define him—and was grateful he had stayed true to that decision.

