Kato Kaelin: Where is OJ Simpson’s Ex-House Guest Now?

On June 12, 1994, when police discovered the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman at the Brentwood, California property, their investigation led them to Kato Kaelin. He was living in a guest house on the estate owned by Nicole’s ex-husband, O.J. Simpson. He described himself as Nicole’s friend and revealed that he had been staying there for some time. Based on his timeline, authorities suspected he was present on the property during the double homicide. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ Kato shares further insights and reflects on the aftermath of the high-profile case that changed his life.

Kato Kaelin Grabbed Dinner With O.J. Simpson on the Night of the Murders

Brian Gerard “Kato” Kaelin was born on March 9, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His elder brother nicknamed him “Kato” after Bruce Lee’s character in ‘The Green Hornet,’ a name that stuck with him through the years. After graduating from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, he attended the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, where his creative side flourished. He launched his own talk show, ‘Kato and Friends,’ and hosted ‘The Gameshow’ on the campus TV station. Before he completed his degree, he transferred to California State University, Fullerton, where he continued his studies.

Kato had his sights set on a career in film and entertainment, prompting him to pursue opportunities in Los Angeles, California. During a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, in December 1992, he crossed paths with Nicole Brown Simpson. A month later, in January 1993, they met again at her home on Gretna Green, where she invited him to a party. Noticing her guest house was unoccupied, Kato asked if he could move in, and Nicole agreed. She set a rent of $450 to $500 and requested his help with her two children, Sydney and Justin. Shortly after, he settled into the guest house.

In 1994, when Nicole moved to the house on Bundy, Kato planned to move in with her. However, O.J. Simpson offered him a spot in the guest house on his Rockingham property. By that time, he knew him well and felt comfortable accepting the offer. On June 12, 1994, Kato had a brief conversation with the footballer in the afternoon, and later, around 9 pm, they went out to grab some burgers. O.J. mentioned he had a flight to Chicago to catch and needed to pack. After returning to the house together, Kato retired to his room and was on the phone when he heard thumping noises at around 10:40 pm, which he initially assumed was an earthquake.

Kato Kaelin Alleged That He Saw O.J. Simpson With a Canvas Bag

Kato Kaelin testified that after hearing the thumping noise, he stepped outside to investigate and noticed a limousine in the driveway. He allowed the car to pull in and asked the driver about the earthquake again. The two chatted for a while, and that’s when he noticed a small knapsack or a canvas bag in the driveway, which seemed out of place. Around that moment, O.J. Simpson emerged, and Kato offered to carry the bag, but O.J. declined and picked it up himself. Kato didn’t notice any injuries on O.J.’s hand and then went to sleep. He was later awakened by police officers, who informed him that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman had been found dead in front of the property and asked him to evacuate.

As news of the double homicide spread, Kato found himself thrust into the spotlight. He became a minor witness for the prosecution during O.J.’s 1995 criminal trial as his version of events conflicted with O.J.’s timeline. Kato was called to testify, but the prosecution had labeled him a hostile witness. Following the trial, he settled a $15 million lawsuit with Globe Communications outside of court. Their tabloid newspaper publication, National Examiner, published a cover story claiming that police had investigated him as a suspect in the killings. Though the case had been initially dismissed, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed the decision.

Kato Kaelin is Thriving in the Entertainment Industry Today

Before being caught up in the murder case, Kato Kaelin had already begun making a name for himself as an actor, with roles in films like ‘Beach Fever’ and ‘Prototype,’ and TV shows such as ‘Unhappily Ever After’ and ‘Beggars and Choosers.’ However, it was after the trial that he truly became a well-known figure in entertainment. His career flourished with notable roles in projects like ‘BASEketball,’ ‘The Still Life,’ ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Valley Peaks,’ and ‘Baskets.’ He also co-hosted the daytime TV court show ‘Eye for an Eye’ and made recurring appearances on the video game review show ‘X-Play.’ In 2019, he further expanded his fame by joining the cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ for its second season.

Kato Kaelin currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where he continues to thrive in the entertainment world. He is an actor and a producer and has truly expanded his horizons. He hosts the popular TV show ‘Tailgating with Kato,’ which has been a hit since its debut in 2011. This sports talk show features Kato sharing his opinions on various life topics while interviewing athletes, musicians, and other celebrities. Additionally, he runs a podcast titled ‘One Degree of Scandalous’ with his co-host Tom Zenner. The two of them discuss topics ranging from politics to true crime to even celebrity gossip. There is a certain camaraderie between them that is very riveting. He is also an active content creator and is very well-liked for his engaging and humorous formats. He has even collaborated with big names like Anthony Hopkins, expanding his creative reach. Living a fulfilling life with his partner Nan, he embraces new adventures with enthusiasm and a touch of humor.

