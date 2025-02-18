Allen Lee Livingston Murder: Where is His Family Now?

While the primary focus of Hulu’s ‘The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer’ is the alleged murders committed by a businessman named Herbert “Herb” Baumeister in the 1990s in the Indianapolis area, the four-part docuseries also explores the side of several of his victims, including Allen Lee Livingston. Thanks to the exclusive and in-depth interviews with his family, the audience gets a detailed account of his sudden demise and the impact it had on them.

Allen Lee Livingston’s Remains Were Identified Nearly Three Decades Later

Born on August 26, 1965, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Sharon Livingston, Allen Lee Livingston grew up close to his sister, Shannon Doughty. He also reportedly shared a close-knit bond with one of his cousins — Eric Pranger. The Perry Meridian High School graduate was 27 years old when he went missing from Indianapolis on August 6, 1993. A few years later, when Herbert Richard “Herb” Baumeister was suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of dozens of gay men, the search for his Fox Hollow Farm helped the authorities recover the remains of Allen and various other victims, but they were not identified until several decades later. However, before they could question and arrest him, he took his own life.

When Allen’s mother, Sharon, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, his cousin, Eric Pranger, decided that he would ensure that she got closure before she eventually passed away. Thus, upon the insistence of his family, the police began re-examining Allen’s case in the same year. Thus, his mother, Sharon, submitted her DNA sample to the coroner’s office. Throughout the years, she believed that her son’s remains were among those the police found at Herb’s property. She told WTHR, “I know he’s there. I know he’s there. I know that man got him. I just know it. I feel that. I know.”

She added, “Time’s running out, so I need closure, absolutely. I’m 76 years old. Even without cancer, I’m not going to live forever.” Within a year or so, in October 2023, Allen’s family finally received the closure they were looking for, as he was identified through his mother’s DNA. Eric shared his relief, saying, “I’m happy and sad at the same time. Happy because Sharon got some closure, and I’m sad because we got confirmation that it’s Allen. We were all just hoping that Allen was out there alive somewhere, but he’s not.”

While Allen Livingston’s Mother Passed Away, His Sister and Cousin Seemingly Lead a Content Life

About a couple of years after getting diagnosed with cancer, Sharon Kay Livingston passed away at her home in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 14, 2024. Before she met her demise, the Arsenal Technical High School graduate was with her soulmate, Judith “Judy” Saunders, with whom she traveled to and explored various places like Las Vegas. From what we can tell, she also had an affinity towards flowers. Her loss was immensely felt by her daughter and Allen’s sister — Shannon Livingston Doughty. She seemingly is in a fulfilling relationship with Matt, with whom she parents several kids of her own, including Wrigley and Tiara.

When it comes to Allen Livingston’s cousin, Eric Pranger, graduated from Ben Davis High School. After completion of his education, he became a Mortuary Transporter at Midwest Removal Service LLC in June 2022. More than a year later, since December 2023, he has also been working at Indiana Funeral Care as a part-time Crematory Operator in Indianapolis, Indiana. Although he appears to be single, he does have a furry little friend who keeps him company. His interests also include riding his motorbike.

Read More: Richard Hamilton Jr. Murder: Where is His Family Now?