Allyzibeth Lamont Murder: Where Are James Duffy and Georgios Kakavelos Now?

Just days before Halloween in 2019, Allyzibeth “Ally” Lamont suddenly disappeared, leaving loved ones worried. The authorities traced her last known location to her job at a local deli, eventually learning that she was brutally murdered. Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Gone in the Night’ delves into Ally’s case and the reasons behind her death. So, if you’re curious to find out more, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Allyzibeth Lamont Die?

Ally was a native of Gloversville, New York, and chose to live close to home later on. She was described as being down to earth with a close group of friends she could count on. The 22-year-old was also close with her parents and three sisters. It seemed that everything was going Ally’s way, with a job at a deli in Johnstown and a steady relationship with her boyfriend. But all of that changed in October 2019.

On October 29, Ally’s roommate, Jennie, reported her missing after not having heard from her for a day. The last time Ally was seen alive was close to her workplace the previous day. Jennie also heard from her the same night. The investigation led the police to a shallow grave by an exit in Malta, New York. She was buried with concrete blocks and concrete mix and was naked. Ally had suffered tremendous blunt force trauma and was dumped there after being killed elsewhere.

Who Killed Allyzibeth Lamont?

The authorities naturally checked in at the deli store where Ally worked. Georgios Kakavelos ran the store at the time, and James Duffy was the manager there. The investigation revealed that Georgios indulged in shady business practices. Apart from underreporting his employee’s hours, he wouldn’t pay them on time, and when he did pay them, it was in cash and off the books. Furthermore, he was in tax debt. The police later learned that Ally talked about reporting him to the labor board and posting everything on social media.

So, it was clear that Georgios had a motive. But it was during an interview with James that the authorities realized what happened. He told the police that Georgios had paid him somewhere between $1100 and $1300 for killing Ally and then covering it up. According to James, Georgios owed Ally money and felt she was bringing trouble by going to the labor board.

James mentioned that the planning began on October 25, 2019, when Georgios brought up wanting his help to kill Ally. While James refused at the beginning, he eventually agreed. On October 28, 2019, when the shop closed after 7 PM, Georgios asked Ally to do the dishes in the back. James struck her from behind in an ambush with an aluminum baseball bat. Then, Georgios placed a garbage bag over her head, with James hitting her three more times.

At this point, James picked up a sledgehammer and struck her before Georgios bludgeoned her three times. Then, Georgios went to a local Walmart to pick up some duct tape, plastic sheets, bleach, and other cleaning supplies. The men wrapped up Ally’s body and cleaned the bathroom. Then, they put the body in Georgios’ car and drove around looking for a dumping spot before settling on the area in Malta.

Once James and Georgios returned, they decided to cut the drink machine’s hoses to give them an excuse for cleaning up. According to James, they cleaned up the evidence the next day and, later in the night, drove to the dead body. The men took Ally’s clothes and buried her in a shallow grave dug by James. She was put in along with some fertilizer and concrete blocks. James said they got rid of the other evidence like bloody clothing and cleaning rags in remote locations. The hammer was found where the body was buried.

Where Are James Duffy and Georgios Kakavelos Today?

James led the police to the body and the evidence. He also testified against Georgios, and his cooperation meant conviction on a lesser charge. In April 2021, then 35 years old, James pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was later sentenced to 18 years to life behind bars. Prison records indicate that he remains incarcerated at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, New York. James will be eligible for parole in 2037.

During the trial, Georgios maintained his innocence and claimed that James was responsible for the murder. The defense stated that Georgios walked in on the killing, and James threatened to kill him and his family if he didn’t assist. With cellphone records and surveillance footage corroborating James’ version, Georgios was found guilty.

In June 2021, then 52, Georgios was convicted of first-degree murder and ten other charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and concealment of a human corpse. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November 2021. Currently, Georgios is serving his sentence at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, New York.

