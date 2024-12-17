Alone Australia Season 2: Where Are the Contestants Now?

‘Alone Australia‘ follows ten individuals who are dropped in the middle of the wilderness with a limited amount of resources and a limitless desire to become the last man standing. Self-documenting their daily challenges and struggles, the survivalists are required to survive in the wilderness all alone for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000. The second season of the survival show also introduced us to a bunch of contestants whose resilience and determination to survive won the hearts of many viewers.

Krzysztof Runs a Fish Farm While Pursuing Other Passions With His Partner’s Support

Apart from bagging the $250,000 prize by showcasing an incredible feat in the extreme wilderness, Krzysztof Wojtkowski also scored some life lessons that he’ll cherish for the rest of his life. The most significant epiphany he had from the experience is that it’s perfectly fine to be comfortable with one’s true self. Though he was a bit skeptical about his return to the hustle and bustle of the real world, we can say that he has adjusted rather well. The first few things he might have done upon heading back home is take a good night’s sleep, enjoy plenty of rest, and good food with the company of his loving partner, Erin Rose. She is an undergraduate STEM student and an aspiring Planetary Scientist.

The two are each other’s biggest support and have been together for quite some time. The pair attended the Herb and Chilli festival in March 2024. In the same month, Krzysztof harvested about 25kg of honey from a fresh hive. He also has significant knowledge about mushrooms and often shares his findings on social media. During the mushroom season, the duo forage a big bunch of saffron milk caps and slippery jacks along with other edible varieties such as the Turkey tails. Apart from cooking the mushrooms for fresh meals, they ground or dehydrated them to serve as meal enhancers later.

The pictures of his grandma’s recipe of Chocolate and Almond Babka or the Blue cheese and bacon pasta he made are proof of his amazing culinary skills. He conducted a Pierogi-making class for POL.OZ. at Polcare. In May, the survivalist headed to Fed Square in Melbourne to be part of the SBS podcast with Gina Chick and Darren Mara, followed by the Logie Awards in Sydney in August. Over the years, he has gathered a great collection of Lego sets, with the NASA Artemis Space Launch Station set being one of the recent additions. The homesteader is also passionate about gardening, fishing, and camping.

He loves to cook a stew or roast meat in the toasty fires in the great outdoors. The aquaculturist runs a fish farm where they farm barramundi and short-finned eels caught in the wild. In his downtime, Krzysztof takes long walks in nature, book shopping, and spending time playing with their cat — Scrabble master Jerry. In October, he kickstarted off-road hunting adventures at Victorian High Country with his pals. Though he hasn’t officially made an announcement, it seems like he might be dropping a book soon. The 39-year-old has also kept in touch with the friends he made on the show. From what we can tell, Krzysztof is leading a wholesome life in Victoria, doing what he enjoys with the love of his life, Erin.

Suzan Muir and Her Husband, Jon, Continue to Conduct Their Nature Program With Full Zest

Spending 63 days in the harsh environment of Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu gave Suzan a lot of time to self-reflect. Therefore, as soon as the homesick survivalist reached her abode, she likely surrendered to the comfort of her home and the warmth of her loved ones. Since then, she has put her focus on furthering her business venture — Grampians Nature Programs, which she runs with her husband of many decades, Jon. Located just a few hours from Tullamarine Airport, Melbourne, the pair resides in Inanna, a farming property encompassed by the stunning beauty of the Grampians National Park.

For over 20 years, the couple has been customizing wilderness experiences and tours for those seeking adventure in the wild. Alongside that, they also offer accommodation for about ten people in their conservatory Suzan built with her own hands — A Boat in the Grampians. The adventurer guide and corporate speaker is grateful for the experience and friends she garnered from the show. She has commemorated the same with a picture on the wall. When she’s not exercising her expertise about all things nature to curate programs, Suzan enjoys weaving trails and foraging in the forest with her family and friends. She is also passionate about regenerative agriculture and permaculture.

A compassionate nurturer, Suzan has been spending the winter of 2024 getting her shelter cozy for the guests. Now in her mid-50s, the breast cancer survivor’s life journey is packed with tales of her resilience and courage. The one common factor in her life over several decades has been Jon — a perfect model of generosity — who has stood by her through everything. In May 2024, Jon underwent foot surgery; naturally, he had his supportive wife by his side. As of today, Suzan continues to embrace the gifts of nature and never backs down from any challenge life throws her way.

Andreas is Highly Focused on Regaining His Strength and Health

When Andreas Lundin decided to participate in the survival show, he was ready to pull out all the stops to outlast other contestants. First and foremost, the seasoned personal trainer found himself totally out of his comfort zone upon learning he’d have to spend weeks in New Zealand instead of Australia, which he had assumed would be the filming spot. He divulged that he felt quite unprepared upon the revelation. Weeks after weeks, he persevered, but the conditions continued to press his will. However, one thing he was not willing to compromise on from the beginning was his health.

Consequently, Andreas decided to exit after 57 days to avoid hampering his health and mental stability further. “I’m at the point of my life now where I don’t even see things like my fitness as negotiable. I couldn’t live my life the way I do without being fit and healthy,” he told Australian Men’s Health in March 2024. The bowhunter was naturally a bit bummed out but still proud that he chose his fitness over everything else. “I was in a bad shape and funny enough that is my only consolation I have as I know I did the best I could with the land that was selected for me and the rules I had to adhere to. Despite this I think my effort that made the screen was wretched and a hard pill to swallow,” the 43-year-old shared on Instagram.

Nevertheless, Andreas has taken the experience in his stride and remains focused on regaining his strength and achieving all his goals. The talented individual is adept at wilderness camping, hunting, fishing, pack rafting, as well as mountain biking and shares videos of his experiences on his YouTube channel titled In Australia we call it camping. In October, he showcased his downhill mountain biking skills by participating in a race conducted by the Orange Mountain Bike Club.

The subsistence hunter continues to source his own food. From cooking smoked eel Japanese style with daikon salad to dill-flavored meat stew with smashed roast potatoes and butter glacéd carrots, Andreas puts his culinary skills on full display on his social media profile. On the personal front, it looks like the model is quite happy to share the company of his partner, Camille Barlow, who is an incredible archer, horse rider, and “Camo Conservationist.” Though he hasn’t shared much about how and when they met, it seems like they have been together for about a decade and share a love for nature and simple living. If asked what he loves most in life, Andreas would likely say creating beautiful memories while camping with Camille and their furry baby, Loki and Hua, away from all people.

Tamika Simpson Has Continued Taking Up New Adventures

In June 2024, the wilderness survival and plant-based cook and author Tamika Simpson headed to Cape York “to practice some traditional cooking on country with mob from the Chillagoe area. Plus a little spear making weekend.” In the same month, she filmed an episode of Adam Liaw’s show called ‘The Cook Up,’ where she prepared a delicious dish along with Adam Liaw himself. In August, she took part in the Bare Essentials Bush Camp FNQ in the Emerald Creek Falls area.

Apart from meditating regularly, the former NSW National Parks Interpretive Ranger also creates new recipes. Taking advantage of the fame she has earned through ‘Alone Australia,’ Tamika runs a Patreon account aiming to help “disadvantaged people get into the bush to experience things they may never get the chance to.” Seemingly leading a single life, Tamika still maintains a close-knit relationship with her mother, who still accompanies her on some of her adventures across Queensland, Australia.

Rick J. Petersen Inspires and Teaches Survival Skills to Children and Teens

Although Rick J. Petersen is a hardcore adventurer, he also prioritizes his loving and supportive family — his wife Neryl and two sons Arnhem and Tasman — who join him in his adventurous endeavors. Given his experience in the wild, he conducts workshops on Bushcraft, Survival, and Adventure Treks under “Southern Exposure Survival.” He also imparts his valuable knowledge of the wilderness through lectures and seminars on “Raising Boys into good men” and “Survival related subjects.” In November 2024, Rick held a Bushcraft Survival Road trip, where he taught survival skills to dozens of kids. The Sunshine Coast, Australia, resident recently opened applications for his first Father and Son Bush Craft and Survival Event, which is scheduled to be held in April 2025.

Chace Leitch Leads a Private Life With His Loved Ones

After his time in ‘Alone Australia,’ Chace Leitch returned to his pregnant partner, Amy, and his furry little babies. Since he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, it is safe to say that he was there to take care of her throughout the rest of her pregnancy and was with her when they officially entered parenthood with the birth of their child. On the professional front, he supposedly continues to serve his responsibilities as a Defence Force Combat Engineer. From his busy schedule, he possibly still manages to take out some time and indulge in various kinds of outdoor adventures.

Jason Allwood Prefers to Stay Away From the Spotlight

Formerly a rugby player and coach, Jason Allwood is currently a youth worker who leads a rather private life away from the spotlight. Focused on building a life on the pillars of strength, support, and resilience, he is reportedly seen as a respected community leader. Throughout the years, he has reportedly lived across Australia, including the Northern Territory and Tasmania. As of today, he resides in regional New South Wales, Australia, in the company of his loving wife and beloved furry little dogs.

Leanne Mitchell Continues to Work as a World Heritage Aboriginal Officer

Leanne Mitchell followed in the footsteps of her husband, Robert Kelly, who was one of the contestants of ‘Alone Australia’ season 1. The couple share two children, including a son named Koby, both of whom are the apples of her eye. Since Leanne Mitchell was brought up in a family with a Country and fishing background, she grew up to love the art of bushcraft, as evident in ‘Alone Australia.’ As far as her professional career is concerned, she continues to serve as a World Heritage Aboriginal Officer in Victoria, Australia. Passionate about what she does, the mother of two not only preserves artifacts and culture but also documents archaeology and history.

Mike Hayes’ Life Revolves Around Rugby and His Children

A former rugby player and coach, Michael “Mike” Hayes is a resilience coach and the owner of Wilderness Experience Training (WET), which provides experiential training programs to athletes, sporting teams, and corporations. He also runs the Kangaroo Valley Adventure Company. Her hobbies include exploring the wilderness, deer hunting, and fishing. On the personal front, he is a father of three adult children, including Billy Hayes and Bridie Olivia Hayes, the latter of whom is a musician.

In December 2024, he was busy attending and participating in the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy u16’s Tour of the USA with her kids. At the end of the tour, he said, “13 days of cultural immersion, playing 5 games of Rugby, plus the opportunity to stay at the USA Olympic training venue – Chula Vista, San Diego. Friendships forged, relationships fostered and a wonderful opportunity to share the love we have for this great game called Rugby Union. We may have won all 5 games, but what’s more important is the character development that has taken place in all our young men.”

