Alonzo Conners: Where is the Accused Now?

In the episode titled ‘Violent Attacker or Protective Boyfriend?’ of A&E’s ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent?,’ the primary focus is on Alonzo Conners, who was accused of physical assault by their female neighbor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in September 2022. In his defense, he claimed that the lady was in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, and he only ended up breaking up the fight. With the prosecution eager to prove his guilt, the accused had to wait to speak his truth in court before a jury.

Alonzo Conners and His Then-Girlfriend Got Involved in an Assault Case With His Neighbor

Born in May 1996, Alonzo Conners attended Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he grew up with his parents. After graduating from high school in 2014, Alonzo pursued higher education and got himself a job. Later, he even purchased his own car and home. However, it all changed after September 2, 2022, when he got involved in a fight with one of his neighbors. As per his account, Alonzo was hanging out with some of his close friends outside his Tulsa apartment complex, waiting for his then-girlfriend to return from shopping so that they could head to a party together. When his girlfriend arrived, he claimed that his female neighbor began yelling at her, after which she went over to the neighbor’s property to confront her.

According to the show, it was regarding the neighbor’s recent breakup with a friend of Alonzo’s girlfriend. As the argument between the two women heated up, the female neighbor threw salt in her face, and a physical altercation ensued. Alonzo claimed that he then approached the scene and pulled his girlfriend away, breaking up the fight. Following the altercation, the neighbor called the police and claimed that she had been violently assaulted by Alonzo and his girlfriend. Upon hearing the alleged victim’s account, the State believed that Alonzo and his girlfriend approached the neighbor, who threw salt in her face after feeling threatened by the couple. According to the alleged victim, she ran back inside her home, after which Alonzo allegedly broke down the door and followed her inside.

She accused Alonzo of physically assaulting her, dragging her by her hair, kicking her, and causing severe injuries, including an ACL tear. The following day, the police went down to the apartment where Alonzo lived with his girlfriend and took both of them into custody. They were charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of aggravated assault and battery by great bodily injury. After his arrest, he faced 25 years in prison if convicted, but was released on a $30,000 bond. The incident cost him his job, his house, his car, and many good friends. Moreover, the court ordered him and his girlfriend to have no contact until after their trials.

Alonzo Conners is Able to Spend Quality Time With His Daughter After His Plea Deal

Alonzo Conners then moved in with his mother, who supported him in his fight to prove his alleged innocence. His case was handled by the criminal defense attorneys, Greg Lavender and Stefanie Sinclair. While he prepared to talk about his side of the story in front of a jury, he took care of his ailing mother until she passed away in September 2023. Around that time, he had also discovered that he was the father of a child from a previous relationship. He embraced his new responsibilities and began trying his best to become a loving and present father to his child. Before the trial began, the prosecution offered the defense a no-contest plea deal. When Stefanie informed Alonzo about the deal, he accepted it.

He was then given a three-year deferred sentence, which meant that he had to follow his probation agreement for three years, after which the case would be removed from his records. Since then, he has been leading a free life and getting involved in his daughter’s life. In December 2024, he posted an emotional Facebook post on his late mother’s heavenly birthday. He wrote, “I love you so much mama💙. I hate u not here with me. Everyday I try to keep pushing forward and make u proud 🥲. I miss calling u everyday just to bug u n make u laugh. I miss coming over to just to get some of ur cooking. I hate life without u mama 😭. Nobody will ever understand how much I miss u n how much I’m hurting since u been gone. Ik one thing tho mama u thought me how to be a better men. I love u forever n always ur son.”

In June 2025, the sneakerhead and his father didn’t see eye to eye because of undisclosed personal reasons, but that didn’t stop him from wishing his father a happy birthday. About a year later, in August 2026, Alonzo suffered another loss in the form of one of his close friends, Tommy. He wrote, “…you will forever be missed Tommy 🕊️😭💔. I just hope u at peace now n tell grandma n grandpa I said hey n I love them both n miss them so much and tell my mama I miss her so much n life is just so hard without her😭 but I’m still making it for her rs. Y’all names will forever live on through me.” Besides being a doting father, he also loves spending time with his close friends.

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