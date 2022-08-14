The sleepy town of Galax in Virginia was shocked by the double homicide of a single young mom and her daughter in their home. Alyssa Kenny, 28, was a single mother who lived with her infant daughter in Galax and both were found dead by law enforcement in March 2016. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder Comes to Town: Friendly Foes’ dives deep into the barbaric and devastating case, helping viewers understand the complexities and the investigation procedures involved. If you are intrigued and want to learn about all the details, including the identity of the perpetrator and his current whereabouts, then we have you covered. Let’s just begin then, shall we?

How Did Alyssa Kenny and Anastasia Alley Die?

On March 10, 2016, Galax Police Department received a complaint from a neighborhood regarding an open door. Galax Police Officer Chris Hines was dispatched to resolve the issue, and he arrived at Kenny’s residence. It came as a shock when he discovered the body of Kenny. Investigators assume that Kenny woke up on hearing the sound of someone breaking into the house and faced the intruder. She fought with him to death, and her corpse bore the marks of the violence that ensued and strangulation marks. The intruder then went into Alley’s room, raped the infant, and suffocated her.

The sheer violence of the barbaric crime was dismaying with one of the victims, Alley being only 21 months old. The police could not come up with any suspects or clues, and the case got cold with no arrests being made for 2 months.

The family of Kenny and Alley have formed the Ally and Ana Foundation which grants scholarships to assist pay for daycare costs and pursuing dreams, whether in higher education or a trade. They have also installed a park bench that serves as a memorial of the mother and daughter just outside the Galax Police Station.

Who Killed Alyssa Kenny and Anastasia Alley?

More than 2 months later, the Virginia Bureau of Forensic Science issued a report on May 17, 2016, that one of the DNA samples retrieved from Alley had finally found a match. The DNA of Richard Denny Nofsinger, 37, had been a match with the sample from the crime scene. After consulting with Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney, Nathan Lyons, arrest warrants were issued, and Richard was arrested without any incident.

After his arrest, investigators found a vast number of pornographic images related to minor children on his phone. The police assumed that Richard was a pedophile who wanted to commit sexual acts with Alley but her mother came in the way and got killed. He was charged with the capital murder of Alley and the first-degree murder of Kenney. Before being put on trial, he was being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. He had also been charged federally by a Special Agent of the U.S. Secret Service for the pornographic materials retrieved from his phone.

Where Is Richard Denny Nofsinger Today?

The United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon convicted Richard after he agreed to a plea deal and pled guilty to committing the double homicide. Kenny’s mother, Stacy Ludy was one of the few relatives of the victims who directly spoke with Richard before his sentencing. Stacy said, “We basically told him how much we loved Ally and Ana and how beautiful they were as people, and that he had no right to take them from us.”

In October 2017, Richard was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. He also pled guilty to possessing pornographic images and videos of minors that police retrieved from searching his cell phone. In the videos, the police could discern at least two minors with whom Richard engaged in sexual acts. On September 7, 2017, he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison by Judge James P. Jones of the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia (Washington County).

Acting U.S. Attorney Mountcastle said, “This defendant is a serial predator, repeatedly targeting the most vulnerable in our community, single mothers and their young children. On repeated occasions, he gained the trust of single mothers to gain access to their toddlers so he could film himself engaging in sexual acts with those children. The court’s sentence takes a dangerous, serial predator out of our community and probably saved other single mothers and their children from future despicable acts by this defendant. I ask parents to be extra cautious about who you trust to care for your children.”

As per official court records, Richard is presently incarcerated at the State Prison in Sussex.

Read More: Alyssa Otremba Murder: Where is Javier Righetti Now?