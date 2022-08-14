Alyssa Otremba Murder: Where is Javier Righetti Now?

The glamorous city of Las Vegas in Nevada was shocked by the discovery of the corpse of a teen who was raped and then mutilated and badly burnt. Alyssa Otremba, 15, was a high school student who disappeared while returning from a friend’s home in September 2011. It was a hotline tip that helped police in unraveling this disturbing and barbaric crime, the details of which have been portrayed extensively and meticulously in Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: In the Shadows of Home.’ If you are interested to learn the details as well as the identity and the current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we have you covered. So without wasting much time, let’s start.

How Did Alyssa Otremba Die?

Born to Scott and Jennifer Otremba, Alyssa Page Otremba was a 15-year-old teen raised as a military child alongside her two sisters, Megan and Hayden. She was a sophomore at Arbor View High School and had just finished her first week as a freshman. On September 2, 2011, she was reportedly sick and had skipped school. She needed the geometry book to get her homework done and wanted to go over to a friend called Cody to borrow his book. Her mother was hesitant initially but agreed, and Alyssa even texted her to say she would be home by 7. Her last text to her mother was that she was walking home and her cell battery was dying.

However, when she did not return home even after 30 minutes and her family started to get worried. It was around 10 pm when her mother notified the police and her family began to search for Alyssa. Her body was discovered by the police the next day approximately 100 yards from her home inside a tunnel. Her body was naked from the waist down and showed signs of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds. She had been stabbed more than 80 times in the face and torso according to police reports. It was so brutal that the knife got bent with a portion of it getting stuck to the skull.

Who Killed Alyssa Otremba?

Blood trail from the scene showed that Alyssa was quite close to her home when she was abducted and killed. The investigators theorized that she might have been grabbed from behind and coerced to go to the tunnel where she was raped and then stabbed and burnt. They interviewed Cody who said he was not at home that night and told Alyssa so. The statement was confirmed and he was ruled out as a suspect. The DNA samples collected from the scene could not find a match in CODIS and the case was turning cold. The police decided to release some case details asking for help from the public and even set up a hotline.

It was a tip the police received from a girl called Elizabeth Morales, 18, that finally helped them nab the assailant. Elizabeth told the police she was out on a date with her boyfriend Danny on that night. He had received around 50 calls from his best friend, Javier, and eventually, Danny went off to help him. Before leaving, he allegedly told Elizabeth that he thought his friend had killed someone. When police interrogated Danny, he was uncooperative at first but revealed everything when scared of being charged with the murder. He told the police that he drove Javier to a gas station where Javier borrowed money from him to fill a gas can. He then drove him back to the crime scene but did not see anything since he had driven away.

The police knew that the assailant had come back to burn the body and now they had a suspect. The investigators, along with a SWAT team, went to arrest Javier Righetti, then 19, and he admitted to raping and murdering Alyssa. He also allegedly told authorities that he had carved the initials “LV” into her body before burning it. Police reports stated that he also had confessed to three other rapes, including two in the same tunnel where he attacked Alyssa. It was also discovered that Javier already had a warrant to his name a month before this incident for raping his cousin.

Where Is Javier Righetti Today?

In February 2017, Jarvis pleaded guilty to 10 counts, including sexual assault on a child, first-degree kidnapping, and murder with the use of a deadly weapon. His 9 pleas stood except for the one plea deal on first-degree murder which was turned down by both the lower court and the Nevada Supreme court. On February 23, 2017, a judge found Javier mentally competent to face the death penalty. On March 21, 2017, the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada sentenced Javier to the death penalty after around 3 hours of deliberation. At 24, Javier became the youngest inmate on death row in Nevada’s history.

The Otremba family welcomed the sentence, with Jennifer saying, “He didn’t consider her life. We’ve been fighting for justice for her.” As per court records, Javier is presently incarcerated in a solitary cell at the Ely State Prison where he is kept in isolation for 23 hours every day.

