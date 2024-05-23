Alyssa Wapanatâhk to Star in Michael Taverna’s The Lakota Lullaby

Alyssa Wapanatâhk will continue to explore her roots in her next feature! The actress will star in Michael Taverna’s upcoming horror film ‘The Lakota Lullaby.’ The movie’s shooting will start in Canada and Belgium on an undisclosed date. Taverna directs the project based on a screenplay he wrote with Gilles Thompson. The plot follows a young Native American woman who returns to her mother’s home, where she is haunted by visions of Catholic nuns seemingly intent on harming her newborn son.

Wapanatâhk recently reprised her ‘Bones of Crows’ character, Perseverance Spears, in the miniseries ‘Bones of Crows: The Series,’ a psychological drama that revolves around Cree Matriarch Aline Spears, who survives Canada’s residential school system to deal with her family’s generational struggle against systemic starvation, racism, and sexual abuse. The narrative of ‘Bones of Crows’ spans over a century, creating a powerful and forward-looking story.

Wapanatâhk played Tiger Lily in Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ which follows the adventures of Peter Pan, a boy determined not to grow up, as he recruits three siblings from London to join him on a magical journey to the enchanted island of Neverland. The actress also appeared in ‘Rehab’ as Chloe Cardinal.

Wapanatâhk’s upcoming projects include ‘Cottonmouth,’ an action movie directed by Brock Harris. The plot revolves around Ed Dantes, who is falsely accused and sentenced to a brutal territorial prison in 1895. To secure his freedom and seek vengeance, he must adapt to the ways of outlaws.

Taverna previously wrote and directed ‘Apartment 1303 3D,’ a modern ghost story in which Janet Slate moves into apartment 1303, seeking escape from her troubled relationship with her alcoholic mother. Strange occurrences ensue, including encounters with the ghost of a former resident who committed suicide. Despite warnings, Janet remains in the apartment, leading to chilling consequences.

Taverna’s credits include ‘Managua,’ a film about a retired U.S. soldier sent to war-torn Managua, Nicaragua, to recover the body of his friend, a journalist killed on assignment. While there, he becomes suspicious and, with the help of a local woman, unravels a web of conspiracy.

Taverna has also served as an executive producer of various horror films, including ‘End Call,’ which revolves around a sinister premise: if you dial the Devil’s phone number on your mobile at midnight, he will grant your wish. But in exchange, he gains control over your life for the duration of the call. In his other production, ‘Shadows of the Dead,’ a couple’s woodland holiday takes a terrifying turn when they stumble upon a seemingly dead body. However, they soon discover that the body is far from lifeless, and they become infected with a debilitating disease that ravages their bodies.

