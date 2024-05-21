Sally Hawkins’ ‘Bring Her Back’ Starts Filming in Australia in June

Sally Hawkins is heading to the Land Down Under for her next venture soon! The filming of A24’s ‘Bring Her Back’ will start in Australia next month. As revealed earlier, the directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou are helming this horror movie. The plot details of the secretive project remain under wraps at this point.

The Philippou twins previously directed A24’s ‘Talk to Me,’ starring Ari McCarthy. The film follows a group of friends who discover a way to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. Initially, they are thrilled by the experience, but when one of them pushes the limits, they open a dangerous door to the spirit world, forcing them to decide whether to trust the living or the dead. The filmmaking twins also created the miniseries ‘RackaRacka.’ They starred in and directed the show, set in a parody universe filled with intense action, strong language, and graphic scenes. Additionally, they directed the short film ‘Deluge,’ set in a world plagued by incessant rain, following 12-year-old Briggs, who is the last in a line of children to be sacrificed in a ritualistic drowning as the world floods.

Hawkins most recently starred in ‘Wonka,’ portraying Willy’s mother. She played the character Lue in the TV series ‘Mammals,’ which follows the story of a Michelin-starred chef whose life unravels after uncovering shocking secrets about his pregnant wife. Hawkins headlined ‘The Lost King’ as Philippa Langley, an amateur historian who challenges the academic establishment in her quest to locate the long-lost remains of King Richard III.

Hawkins starred as Jean Flitcroft in ‘The Phantom of the Open,’ which tells the story of Maurice Flitcroft, an unrelenting optimist who qualifies for the 1976 British Open Golf Championship despite being a complete novice. Her other notable recent credits include ‘Spencer’ and ‘A Boy Called Christmas.’ She was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Elisa Esposito in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water.’

Australia has recently become a popular destination for horror productions. Notably, films such as ‘Sting’ and ‘Late Night with the Devil‘ were filmed in the country.

