Invasion Renewed For Season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed the science fiction series ‘Invasion’ for a third season. The filming of the upcoming installment will begin on February 12, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the same slated to conclude in September 2024. Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the creators of the show, continue to serve as the head writers.

The second season, which concluded its ten-episode run on October 25, 2023, ends with several cliffhangers. Mitsuki finds out that she can use her psychic connection with the aliens to corrupt the portal. However, her actions threaten her life. Trevante enters the portal and gets into the alien mothership. He uses the alien metal shard Miller gave him to protect himself. Trevante then reunites with Caspar in the mothership, who leads him to the core of the hive’s brain with the hope of putting an end to the alien invasion. However, Caspar likely gets manipulated by the aliens, which sabotages their mission.

The third season may begin with the outcome of Trevante and Caspar’s mission to destroy the hive mind and how the same will affect humanity’s fate. We can also expect a confirmation regarding Mitsuki’s fate, who passes out after trying to corrupt the portal. “I saw the second season as part one, like the first 30 minutes of the second act of a movie, which is where you really start to get into the action. Then I saw, in my hopes and dreams, a season 3 like the back half of the second act of a movie where now the action is really accelerated, and the challenges are massive and seem insurmountable,” Kinberg told /Film.

Kinberg, Weil, and their writing team started to pen the scripts for the third season even before Apple TV+ greenlit the installment. The co-creator is also hopeful about making a fourth season of the science fiction show. “Then if, God willing, we were to have a fourth season, that’s where, for me, it would be the third act of just final conflict and everything erupting, and then resolving. So, there was a build, and it did mimic in many ways the structure of a movie,” Kinberg added.

The cast of the upcoming installment is yet to be announced but we can expect the return of Golshifteh Farahani (Aneesha), Shamier Anderson (Trevante), Shioli Kutsuna (Mitsuki), Billy Barratt (Caspar), Togo Igawa (Ikuro Murai), Kaito Kawaguchi (Daisuke Tsuji), Azhy Robertson (Luke), and Tara Moayedi (Sarah). The returnees may include Enver Gjokaj (Clark Evans), Nedra Marie Taylor (Rose), and Naian González Norvind (Maya), who joined the cast ahead of the second season, as well.

In addition to ‘Invasion’ season 3, Vancouver will host the shooting of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ season 2, Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ season 2, and Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 early next year.

Read More: Invasion: Is Mitsuki Dead or Alive? Is She an Alien?