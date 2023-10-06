Yellowjackets Season 3 Commences Filming in Vancouver in Early 2024

The filming of the highly anticipated third season of Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets‘ is scheduled to commence in early 2024, with Vancouver chosen as the filming location. The series is set in 1996 when a plane carrying a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team crashes deep in the Canadian wilderness, leaving the surviving members stranded for 19 months. It delves into their harrowing journey for survival and the extreme measures they took to stay alive. Additionally, the show explores their lives 25 years later in 2021 as they continue to grapple with the haunting events from their past.

‘Yellowjackets,’ created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, offers a distinctive blend of a survival narrative and a coming-of-age tale, captivating viewers who find themselves invested in the characters even during their most trying moments. Lyle, a celebrated writer, is married to Nickerson, and together, they have made significant contributions to successful TV shows such as ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ ‘Narcos,’ and ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere‘ as writers and producers.

While specific details about the cast of the third season have been kept under wraps, fans can rest assured that many of their beloved main characters will be returning. Expect to see familiar faces like Melanie Lynskey reprising her role as Shauna, Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa. Ella Purnell most likely will be making a comeback as teen Jackie and so will Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Warren Kole as Jeff, and Christina Ricci as Misty. The second season introduced new cast members like Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Francois Arnaud, and Elijah Wood. So, fans are anticipating the possibility of encountering fresh faces in the upcoming third season as well.

The renewal of the series for a third season was announced in December 2022, and the writing team convened for a single day to kickstart the creative process. However, the progress was abruptly halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, leading to a delay in filming until early the following year. Talking about the day, Lyle tweeted, “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal.” While the exact filming locations in Vancouver have yet to be officially confirmed, the city has notably served as a preferred destination for numerous drama-thriller TV series in recent times, including the previous seasons of the show, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ and ‘The Irrational.’

Anticipated to air in mid or late 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved series to their screens. The creators had previously disclosed their intention for the series to encompass five seasons and viewers are expecting that the change in seasons will bring warmer weather and an exploration of the challenges posed by rationing, potentially leading to more conflicts and chaos, particularly as food has been a frequent source of contention. It will be an exciting journey to see these characters in a new light.

