Where is NBC’s The Irrational Filmed?

Based on the 2008 book titled ‘Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions’ by Dan Ariely, NBC’s ‘The Irrational’ is a police procedural drama series that focuses on a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology named Alec Mercer, who possesses a unique insight into human nature. With the help of his unexpected and unique approach to understanding human behavior, his research assistants, his tech-savvy sister, and his ex-wife, he manages to solve several complicated and high-stakes cases that involve corporations, governments, and law enforcement.

However, Mercer’s talents are tested to the limit when he crosses paths with his match in a female domestic terror suspect, turning his world upside down. Created by Arika Mittman, the thriller drama series features compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Given the backdrop of some interesting locations, including the eerie crime scenes and residences of characters, many of you are likely to have questions regarding the filming sites of ‘The Irrational.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

The Irrational Filming Locations

‘The Irrational’ is filmed in British Columbia, primarily in Vancouver and surrounding areas. According to reports, the shooting of the pilot occurred from late May 2022 to early June of the same year. After NBC picked it up, the principal photography commenced in Spring 2023, particularly in March, and carried on for several months before wrapping up the filming of 10 episodes of the first iteration in July or August 2023. Let’s delve deeper and learn more about the exact filming sites of the crime drama series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The shooting of ‘The Irrational’ extensively takes place in the seaport city of Vancouver in the southwestern portion of the province of British Columbia. Filming of the first season took place in and around the city, specifically in several streets and neighborhoods such as the 41st Avenue and Willow Street. The cast and crew of season 1 were spotted filming a few sequences at the Vancouver Art Gallery, located 750 Hornby Street, embellished by the hustle and bustle of Georgia, Howe, and Robson streets in downtown Vancouver. Spanning 15,300-square-metres, the iconic building is reportedly the largest art museum in Canadian West as far as the size is concerned.

For the purpose of filming the inaugural iteration, the production team of the police procedural drama series moved a bit further and seemingly taped a few scenes in and around the UBC area of Robson Square, the famous civic center and public plaza. Additionally, a minor portion of the shooting of the NBC production also takes place at the The William F. White Ironwood Studio. Situated at 888 Southeast Marine Drive, the 177,000 square-foot production facility boasts seven sound stages and houses fully-furnished spaces for offices, mill shop, paint shop, script-reading, boardrooms, etc.

@yvrshootstweets Filming the irrational at the Vancouver Art Museum & UBC area of Robson Plaza tonight. Haven’t spotted anyone I recognize yet pic.twitter.com/1LdBwXzHXq — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) April 15, 2023

Over the decades, Vancouver has become a hot-spot for the production of several film and television projects mostly due to the easy availability of several first-rate production studios, favorable climate, natural scenery, diverse locales, and trained technicians. Popularly referred to as “Hollywood North,” the city has served as the shooting site for many movies like ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Noelle,’ and ‘The Predator.’ Apart from hundreds of movies, shows like ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ ‘Virgin River,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and numerous others, have also been filmed in Vancouver. Therefore, it is not surprising that the production department of ‘The Irrational’ chose the V-town as the primary filming location.

