The Recruit Season 2 Begins Production in Vancouver in January 2024

The second season of Netflix’s spy thriller series ‘The Recruit,’ featuring Noah Centineo, is set to commence production in Vancouver, British Columbia, in January 2024. Originally scheduled for an August 2023 start, the filming faced delays due to the prolonged WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the strikes now concluded, the production has finally received the green light to be underway.

Creator Alexi Hawley heads the writers’ room once again. The screenwriter is best known for creating ABC’s procedural dramas ‘The Rookie‘ and ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ His credits also include ‘Castle,’ ‘State of Affairs,’ ‘Body of Proof,’ etc. Julian Holmes, whose portfolio includes ‘The Boys,’ ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ and ‘Carnival Row,’ will helm some of the season 2 episodes.

The first season concludes with a gripping cliffhanger, leaving viewers on the edge as Owen Hendricks and Max Meladze become hostages to Max’s daughter Karolina. The sophomore round delves into the aftermath of this intense confrontation, exploring the repercussions of Karolina’s shocking act of shooting her own mother. Showrunner Hawley has teased the trajectory of season 2, assuring audiences of bold and dramatic storytelling. The trademark unexpected twists and concealed secrets that define ‘The Recruit’ are anticipated to persist in the upcoming installment.

Starring alongside Centineo (Netflix’s ‘To All The Boys‘ films), who plays Owen, are Laura Haddock (Max), Aarti Mann (Violet Ebner), Colton Dunn (Lester Kitchens), Fivel Stewart (Hannah Copeland), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Terence), Kristian Bruun (Janus Ferber), and Vondie Curtis-Hall (Walter Nyland). The main cast members are expected to feature in the upcoming season as well. Additionally, Centineo also serves as an executive producer of the project, along with Hawley, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol.

The exact premiere date of the second season is yet to be announced. Although Netflix greenlit the installment without providing a release date, the assurance is that the return is slated for 2024. After commencing on January 4, 2024, the production of the sophomore round is scheduled to conclude on March 21, 2024. Continuing its role as a key filming hub, Vancouver has consistently provided a remarkable backdrop for numerous noteworthy projects in the industry. The latest standout among these productions is the acclaimed Netflix miniseries ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’

