Where is The Fall of the House of Usher Filmed?

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ is a gothic horror drama miniseries from the dark lens of modern-day horror auteur Mike Flanagan, best known for his work on ‘Doctor Sleep,’ Netflix’s ‘The Haunting’ anthology series, as well as ‘Midnight Mass.’ Created, written, and co-directed by Flanagan, it focuses upon the convoluting mystery centering on Roderick Usher, the ambitious yet corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company called Fortunato Pharmaceuticals and the father of six children. The Usher family’s patriarch is forced to visit the demons of his past and unearth several buried secrets when his heirs meet their deaths mysteriously on the trot at the hands of a sinister entity named Verna.

The scary drama show is loosely adapted for the screen from the eponymous 1839 short story and other works of Edgar Allan Poe, one of the most influential writers in the world of Gothic literature. Apart from its solid narrative, balanced emotional depth, smooth cadence, and compelling performances by a talented ensemble comprising Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Mark Hamill, and others, the show also garnered acclaim due to its ominous setting, packed with macabre imagery and Flanagan’s trademark atmosphere of gloom and doom. In case you’re wondering where ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ is shot, we’ve got the details for you.

The Fall of the House of Usher Filming Locations

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ is filmed extensively in the westernmost Canadian province of British Columbia, particularly in various areas in Greater Vancouver. Principal photography on the inaugural iteration of the Netflix series commenced on Jan 31, 2022, and continued for several months before wrapping up in the second week of July of the same year. Also referred to as Metro Vancouver, the region is embellished with breathtaking scenery and provides access to top-of-the-line facilities required for production. Therefore, it is not surprising that the metropolitan area serves as the filming site for the show. Without further ado, let’s delve into the specific locations where the mystery series is filmed!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

For the purpose of shooting ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ the cast and crew set up camp in the port city of Vancouver, which is the major urban center of Greater Vancouver. In April 2022, the cast and crew of the paranormal thriller series were spotted taping a few scenes of the first season at the Vancouver Art Gallery, located at 750 Hornby Street in the heart of Downtown Vancouver. A minor portion of season 1, particularly the scenes set inside and surrounding the church, were shot at the Holy Rosary Cathedral. Officially known as The Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, the 19th-century French Gothic revival church stands at 646 Richards Street in Downtown Vancouver.

Located 12-14 km from Vancouver in the center of British Columbia, the city of Burnaby also serves as one of the major filming sites of the supernatural series. To be specific, the filming team utilizes the services of The Bridge Studios, situated on a 15-acre lot at 2400 Boundary Road, and consisting of over a dozen sound stages equipped with a variety of support buildings, multiple production offices, parking, and security. The majority of the interior, as well as exterior sequences, have been shot on location at a property situated at 72nd Street in Ladner in the city of Delta. The majestic house doubles up as the haunted house of the Ushers in the Netflix production.

The visuals of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ are packed with gothic elements such as dingy dungeons, crumbling manors inhabited by ghostly apparitions, spooky alleys, and cemeteries, etc., thus adding another layer of suspense and eeriness to the otherwise supernatural aspect of the narrative. The first-rate production facilities, coupled with skilled technicians, favorable climate as well as lucrative tax incentives provided by the region, make Vancouver a popular filming spot for a wide range of movies, commercials, and television shows. Flanagan’s other productions, namely shows like ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ and ‘The Midnight Club’ were also shot in and around Vancouver.

