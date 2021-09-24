Where Is Midnight Mass Filmed?

Created and directed by Mike Flanagan, ‘Midnight Mass’ is a supernatural horror web series. It revolves around a small and remote island community where miraculous and eerie events suddenly start occurring following the arrival of a mysterious young priest, Paul (Hamish Linklater). Meanwhile, the return of Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), an erstwhile resident of the island, also causes a stir. The series is predominantly set in a place called Crockett Island. If you are wondering whether the show was filmed on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Midnight Mass Filming Locations

‘Midnight Mass’ was filmed in and around Vancouver in the Canadian province of British Columbia from August 17, 2020, to December 16, 2020. The preparation for shooting the project initially began in December 2019 with the plans to start filming in March 2020, but due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shut down days before filming was supposed to begin.

The elaborate set that the production team had built in Richmond’s Steveston area, at Garry Point Park, was abandoned for several months until the production restarted. “Kate [Siegel] and I were the last Americans from the show to leave Vancouver, and from the airplane window I could see our sets standing at Garry Point Park,” Flanagan posted on Twitter. “They’d remain standing for months, at the mercy of the elements, and we had no idea when or if we’d be able to return.”

That's a wrap on MIDNIGHT MASS. It has been an extraordinary, unprecedented production, and I cannot be prouder of this amazing cast and crew. In fact – and I do not say this lightly – this has been the best production experience of my career. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 16, 2020

‘Midnight Mass’ became one of the first projects to resume production. Strict and scientific COVID regulations were implemented on the set. And it had the desired effect. “… we did not miss a single day of production, and unlike a lot of other shows, we did not shut down once. Not one time. 83 shooting days, without interruption,” Flanagan wrote.

He added that it was a difficult time, writing, “Huge crew. Dozens of extras. Over 100 people in some interior scenes. It was the biggest and most ambitious project of my career thus far, and figuring out how to accomplish it safely became an unprecedented challenge.” However, most cast and crew members adhered to the rules, and they ultimately managed to wrap the production on schedule. The entire experience prompted Flanagan to declare that ‘Midnight Mass’ had been “the best production experience” of his career. Now, let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘Midnight Mass,’ Flanagan’s third limited series for Netflix after ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ primarily took place in and around Vancouver. The preparation for production resumed in July 2020. Several interior scenes were shot at the Bridge Studios, located at 2400 Boundary Road, Burnaby. The city of Burnaby is situated in the west of Vancouver and is a member municipality of Metro Vancouver. At the Bridge Studios, Flanagan also shot ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’ Aside from those, projects like ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘It’ (1990), and ‘Juno’ were filmed at the same studio.

The production crew built the set representing the human settlement on Crockett Island at Garry Point Park, located at 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond. Another member municipality of Metro Vancouver, Richmond, is a coastal city in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. The location’s nearness to the sea provided the crew with all the necessary atmospheric ingredients to build the set. When the production was shut down, several residents and local vloggers took photos and videos of the deserted set and shared it on their respective social media.

