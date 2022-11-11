Is Mammals Based on a True Story?

Created by Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, Amazon Prime’s ‘Mammals’ is a British dark comedy series that follows a popular chef named Jamie whose once-fulfilling and picture-perfect life is shattered when he finds out some dark and shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine. With his world turned upside down, Jamie questions his entire marriage and takes the help of his brother-in-law Jeff to find answers to all of his questions.

During the search for answers to Jamie’s doubts, the disturbing truth about Jeff’s marriage with Jamie’s sister Lue also comes to the surface. As the cracks in their relationship widen, Jeff does his best to confront and get a hold of the situation with Lue. However, this only makes the situation worse as Lue dives even deeper into her own secret world. The comedy-drama series features impressive performances from some familiar names in showbiz, including James Corden, Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan, Sally Hawkins, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Given the inclusion of several seemingly true-to-life elements in the series, it is natural for many of you to wonder if ‘Mammals’ is rooted in reality or not. Well, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same; let’s find out together, shall we?

Is Mammals a True Story?

No, ‘Mammals’ is not based on a true story. The dark yet hilarious narrative can be credited to the creative minds and brilliant writings of the creators, Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, who also wrote the screenplay for the series. The two made good use of their years of experience in the film industry and writing prowess to come up with an intriguing yet realistic tale for the Amazon Prime series.

Since the dark comedy series consists of various familiar and seemingly realistic subjects and themes, such as marriage and adultery and the questions it invokes, it is only natural for you to wonder whether or not the narrative is based on true events. To add to that, the series might seem familiar to you because the elements portrayed in it have previously been touched upon in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. One of the most suitable examples has to be that of the Showtime series ‘The Affair.’ Not only is the aspect of adultery common in both shows, but also the repercussions that follow.

Even though ‘The Affair’ does not have anything to do with comedy, it focuses on the trials and tribulations of complicated relationships and marriages, just like ‘Mammals.’ While the ones indulging in affairs are at the forefront of the narrative in the Showtime series, the Amazon Prime series puts a spotlight on the characters on the receiving end of adultery. Apart from this difference, Alison in ‘The Affair’ shares similar traits with Amandine from ‘Mammals’ as both are likely to have their respective reasons or excuses for their disloyalty towards their partners.

In addition, the affairs in both shows destabilize the characters’ marriages and put the entire relationship into question. Similarly, in real life, adultery is not something unheard of as there are quite a few people who are guilty of doing so. Unfaithfulness and disloyalty damage not only marriage but every other relationship you can think of, something which is aptly portrayed in ‘Mammals.’ So, despite the presence of all these seemingly realistic themes in the narrative, it doesn’t change the fact that the Amazon Prime series is a work of fiction.

Read More: Where is Mammals Filmed?