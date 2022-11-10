Where is Mammals Filmed?

‘Mammals’ is a dark comedy-drama series that focuses on relationships and the agony and turmoil that follows. It poses the question of what happens after a person has found their “one.” The Amazon UK original featuring James Corden and Sally Hawkins in lead roles is written by the talented wordsmith Jez Butterworth, who is known for ‘Spectre’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow.‘ Butterworth also serves as the co-creator alongside James Richardson. The six-part series by Amazon also stars Colin Morgan, Melia Kreiling, and Samuel Anderson in supporting roles.

When talking about the plot of the series, writer Butterworth remarked, “A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you and ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die and be dead forever.” In case you’re wondering where this series is filmed. Don’t worry, we have the answers for you.

Mammals Filming Locations

From what we can gather, ‘Mammals’ is majorly shot in Cornwall and London in the UK. Since the narrative is set in the English capital, it is filmed on location to enable the viewers to connect with the story. The filming for the debut season of ‘Mammals’ began in July 2021 but got halted after just two weeks of filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A source told The Sun, “This is a real blow for the production team, who have a tightly run schedule which now has to be ripped up and redrafted. Filming has now resumed but obviously, the bosses are on tenterhooks waiting for another positive test result.”

Following the discovery of positive COVID-19 cases, the cast and crew were asked to isolate themselves. “They’re taking every precaution they can to make the set as safe as possible,” the source added. Production reportedly resumed in the first week of August 2021. Let’s know more about the specific locations that serve as the shooting sites!

Millook, Cornwall

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew also set up camp in Millook, on the north coast of Cornwall in England. Locals in the South West region of the city were amazed to find James and the legendary Welsh musician Sir Tom Jones filming in the charming Cornish coastal village of Millook last week. The show is set in London and Cornwall.

“There is a huge buzz in Cornwall at the moment as word soon spread about James filming his new show. Since it doesn’t look like Gavin & Stacey will be back for a while, fans are intrigued to see what James has got up his sleeve with this new project. Obviously, there’s the Welsh connection in that show — so it’s an interesting curveball that Sir Tom has been filming with James for Mammals.” as reported by a source to The Sun during filming in July 2021. “They looked like they were having a great time, which bodes well for the finished project.”

London

In August 2021, Corden and Hawkins were seen in St. James Park in the City of Westminster in the heart of London. The two actors were spotted in costumes, and the St James’s park merry-go-round in London served as the focal point of the filming. Fans gathered around the park to get a glimpse of live filming. A few locals also spotted Corden on the streets of London towards the end of August 2021 among the public, shooting for the series.

